Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Steel Authority of India Limited    500113   INE114A01011

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED

(500113)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Steel Authority of India : Q3 and 9M Production and Sales performance of SAIL in FY21

01/08/2021 | 06:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
New Delhi, 8th January, 2021:Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), achieved the best ever quarterly production of Hot Metal, Crude Steel and Saleable Steel during the quarter ended 31st Dec-20, and witnessed a handsome growth over CPLY.

Production Performance in FY-21

Q3:FY21

Q3:FY20

% GROWTH

9M: FY21

Q2:FY21

Q1:FY21

HOT METAL (MT)

4.80

4.30

12%

11.60

4.13

2.70

CRUDE STEEL (MT)

4.37

4.00

9%

10.60

3.82

2.50

SALEABLE STEEL (MT)

4.15

3.90

6%

10.20

3.75

2.30

*MT is Million Tonnes

The sales volume of the company has also registered a growth. The total sales (including domestic and exports) grew by 5.6% during the Q3 FY'21 over CPLY. And the total sales in the 9M period of April - December 2020 also increased marginally.

Sales Performance in FY21

Q3: FY21

Q3: FY20

9M: FY21

Q2: FY21

Q1: FY21

Total Sales (MT)

4.32

4.09

10.76

4.21

2.24

Home Sales (MT)

4.05

3.73

9.28

3.54

1.7

Exports (MT)

0.27

0.36

1.48

0.67

0.54

Smt. Soma Mondal, Chairman, SAIL commented, 'During this financial year, the company has continuously enhanced its production volumes. The first quarter was impacted due to the onset of the pandemic but gradually we have scaled up our performance by enhancing the volumes. It is heartening that the pre-covid levels have already been reached and the production has grown over CPLY in the last quarter'. She added, 'The consistent growth reflects that SAIL is poised to grow steadily in future. The domestic steel consumption has a positive outlook as the economy is reviving and all sectors have started to pick-up. We are confident of seizing the unfolding opportunities in the steel market'.

Sale of Iron Ore Fines: The Ministry of Mines, GoI has allowed SAIL to sell 25% of its total Iron ore production calculated on the basis of cumulative production of all captive mines in a state, as well as sub-grade minerals lying at the mine pit heads. In compliance of this notification, SAIL has already sold approximately 2.16 Million Tonnes (MT) of Fresh Fines through auction during the current financial year from its various mines. Around 0.3 MT of Dump Fines and Tailings have also been successfully auctioned during this period. This has helped to alleviate, to some extent, the shortage of Iron Ore in the market.Deleveraging: SAIL has significantly reduced the net debt from a peak of Rs 52290 crores on 30th Apr-20 to Rs 44308 crores on 31st Dec-20 - a reduction of Rs 7982 crores. The company continues its efforts to deleverage further.

Date: 08.01.21

Disclaimer

SAIL - Steel Authority of India Limited published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 11:05:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED
06:06aSTEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : Q3 and 9M Production and Sales performance of SAIL in..
PU
01/06REFILE-Indian shares end lower for first time in new year; Reliance drags
RE
01/06STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : Press Statement
PU
01/03STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : Soma Mondal Takes Over as Steel Authority Oo India Ch..
MT
01/01STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : Smt. Soma Mondal assumes charge as Chairman
PU
2020STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : SAIL recognizes outstanding employees for extraordina..
PU
2020STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : SAIL intensifies its involvement in ‘Jan-Andola..
PU
2020STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : Minister emphasizes role of SAIL plants in Mission Pu..
PU
2020STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : SAIL awarded with Golden Peacock Environment Manageme..
PU
2020Sensex closes above 45,000 level as RBI raises GDP target
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 627 B 8 548 M 8 548 M
Net income 2021 7 726 M 105 M 105 M
Net Debt 2021 472 B 6 439 M 6 439 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 322 B 4 387 M 4 394 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 69 379
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Steel Authority of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 78,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anirban Dasgupta Chief Executive Officer & Director
Soma Mondal Chairman
Amit Sen Director & Finance Director
Harinand Rai Director & Technical Director
Puneet Kansal Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED2.90%4 387
ARCELORMITTAL10.09%26 310
POSCO2.94%20 184
NUCOR5.64%17 216
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION1.58%12 018
TATA STEEL LIMITED6.28%10 804
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ