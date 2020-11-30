Log in
Steel Authority of India : SAIL Chairman calls for more synergy amongst CPSEs for furthering Atmanirbhar Bharat in PSE Summit 2020

11/30/2020 | 02:55am EST
New Delhi, 27th Nov, 2020: Shri Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman, SAIL and Chairman, CII PSE Council, chaired the PSE Summit 2020 organized on the topic of 'PSEs: Furthering Atmanirbhar Bharat' held today on 27th November, 2020. During his welcome address, he emphasized on the significant and irreplaceable role by the Indian Public Sector in strengthening Country's self-reliance and for realizing the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat. He said that, 'Increasing self-reliance is the cornerstone today for better economic performance and that is why Atmanirbhar Bharat has become so close to our thoughts and actions and today's summit is marked to celebrate the very spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat'. 'Perform or Perish' is the key that has gripped both the Industry in general and PSEs in particular', he added. He commented that the entire PSE fraternity and the industry captains attending the summit would echo his confidence in the abilities of the Indian Public Sector in furthering the spirit of self-reliance.

The Summit had various sessions revolving around the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat in the era of globalization for different PSE sectors. Several industry doyens participated in these sessions where deliberation on various ingenious ways of contributing towards self-reliance took place. Shri Chaudhary interjected during these sessions and gave his valuable opinions and enriched the discussions.

In the valedictory session, he emphasized on strengthening the cost competitiveness, internal decision making and the project implementation capabilities of the PSEs for their improved performance. 'There are ample opportunities for CPSEs to create a synergy amongst themselves to improve their performance and contribute robustly towards Atmanirbhar Bharat', he signed off.

Date: 27.11.20

SAIL - Steel Authority of India Limited published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 07:54:05 UTC

