  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Steel Authority of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500113   INE114A01011

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED

(500113)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-26
74.85 INR   +0.20%
07:06aSteel Authority Of India : SAIL Chairman says Company delivered resilient performance in the face of hurdles gone by in FY22 during 50th AGM
PU
09/06Steel Authority Of India : 2021-22
PU
09/05Steel Authority Of India : Shri Arvind Kumar Singh assumes charge as SAIL's Director (Technical, Projects and Raw Materials)
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Steel Authority of India : SAIL Chairman says Company delivered resilient performance in the face of hurdles gone by in FY22 during 50th AGM

09/28/2022 | 07:06am EDT
New Delhi, 28th September, 2022: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) held its 50th Annual General Meeting, today at Company's headquarter at Lodi Road, New Delhi. Smt. Soma Mondal, Chairman, SAIL addressed the shareholders in the meeting, held through a virtual platform.

Smt. Mondal, in her address, highlighted the achievements of the Company during 2021-22 while underlining the future plan of the Company. SAIL has posted its best ever production performance by producing 18.733 million tonne (MT) of hot metal and 17.366 MT of crude Steel during FY'22. The Company entered for the first time into the elite club of Indian Companies having a turnover above Rs. 1 lakh crore. The turnover of Rs. 1.03 lakh crore during FY'22 saw an astronomical growth of more than 50% over the previous best of Rs. 68452 crore achieved during FY'21. The increase in turnover coupled with improved operational performance helped the Company achieve its highest ever numbers in terms of profitability.

Describing 2022 as a milestone year for the country as India completed 75 glorious years of independence, she said "it is an extraordinary milestone in the journey of modern India which assumes further significance in the light of India's preparedness to gravitate forward into India 2.0.SAIL is prepared to contribute to this growth story of India by capitalizing on the intrinsic strength and resources at disposal."

The address also covered SAIL's role as a conscientious ethical corporate and the focus is on meeting the ESG goals. In times to come, SAIL would be making many more interventions with respect to carbon emission to meet the global standards. With due emphasis on sustainability, the Company is continuously improving upon its processes, product basket, policies while building an ambitious roadmap for the future.

SAIL - Steel Authority of India Limited published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 11:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 1 010 B 12 373 M 12 373 M
Net income 2023 41 783 M 512 M 512 M
Net Debt 2023 152 B 1 858 M 1 858 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,63x
Yield 2023 3,95%
Capitalization 309 B 3 786 M 3 786 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
EV / Sales 2024 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 62 181
Free-Float 35,0%
Managers and Directors
Anirban Dasgupta Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anil Kumar Tulsiani Executive Director & Director-Finance
Soma Mondal Chairman
Puneet Sharma Head-Communications & Information Technology
Arvind Kumar Singh Director-Technical, Projects & Raw Materials
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED-30.14%3 786
NUCOR-7.76%27 586
ARCELORMITTAL-24.59%17 249
TATA STEEL LIMITED-12.19%14 622
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION16.42%13 906
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.14.00%12 922