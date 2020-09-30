Log in
Steel Authority of India : SAIL fosters Employees Engagement; organizes on-line sessions on Management inspired by lessons from Spiritual and Cultural past of India

09/30/2020 | 06:20am EDT

New Delhi, 30th September, 2020: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has always been a frontrunner in embracing employee-oriented management measures for their motivation and performance enhancement. In line with this objective, the Company through a Social NGO, AAS has organised a series of on-line sessions for employees on various topics such as motivation, positivity, leadership, professional and personal conduct.

These sessions are aimed at ushering in change management, conflict resolution and improving decision making abilities of the employees. The Company is continually trying to introduce constructive and effective programs which will help in alleviating the general stress caused by challenging health issues of recent times. These online sessions will provide a different viewpoint while dealing with the issues arising in day to day by blending the management concepts with mythology

The series consists of 4 virtual sessions to be held over weekly intervals and are being conducted by the renowned leadership and motivational speaker, Shri Atul Satya Koushik. The first session in the series, held on 26th September, saw enthusiastic participation from a large number of SAIL employees from across the Country.

Shri Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman, SAIL believes that such initiatives will bring in a fresh perspective to the working environment. He said, 'The present challenging times have proven that staying healthy, physically and mentally is the basic requirement to face any obstacle with ease. Through such programmes, it will not only create a wider and positive outlook but will also alleviate the overall mental stress and unlock the true potential of our employees'.

Disclaimer

SAIL - Steel Authority of India Limited published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 10:19:03 UTC
