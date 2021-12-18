Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Steel Authority of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500113   INE114A01011

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED

(500113)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 12/17
112.3 INR   -0.97%
12/07Indian shares end higher on bank, metals boost as Omicron jitters wane
RE
12/07Indian shares rise as metals gain, Omicron fears ease
RE
12/01Indian shares close higher on robust economic data
RE
ChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Steel Authority of India : SAIL receives prestigious Golden Peacock Environment Management Award 2021

12/18/2021 | 08:50am EST
New Delhi, 18th December, 2021: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has been awarded with the prestigious Golden Peacock Environment Management Award for the year 2021 in the Steel Sector by the Institute of Directors. SAIL has been the winner of this award for successive three years. This bears testimony to the efforts made by the Company for sustainable and environmentally responsible steel making.

SAIL is sensitive to global concern for climate change. Carbon footprint reduction has become an integral part of the company's corporate policies and operations. Deployment of state-of-the-art environment friendly technology, R&D initiatives in association with academic institutes of repute for resource efficiency, creation of carbon sinks by massive plantation drives, gradual shift to LED lighting, enhancing share of renewable energy etc are some of the major initiatives undertaken by SAIL in this area.

Company's environmental protections measures are focused on adopting various environmental measures including, upgrading of pollution control facilities, water conservation efforts with aim to achieve Zero Liquid Discharge, efficient handling of different solid wastes (viz. process waste, hazardous waste, canteen/township waste), carbon sequestration through afforestation, eco-restoration of mined out area and etc.
The award was conferred on SAIL in a virtual award presentation ceremony held on 8th December, 2021.

Date: 18.12.2021

Disclaimer

SAIL - Steel Authority of India Limited published this content on 18 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2021 13:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 009 B 13 282 M 13 282 M
Net income 2022 142 B 1 865 M 1 865 M
Net Debt 2022 273 B 3 590 M 3 590 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,26x
Yield 2022 5,27%
Capitalization 464 B 6 103 M 6 105 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 65 564
Free-Float 33,2%
Chart STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Steel Authority of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 112,30 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anirban Dasgupta Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amit Sen Finance Director & Director
Soma Mondal Chairman
Harinand Rai Director & Technical Director
Puneet Sharma Head-Communications & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED51.55%6 103
NUCOR CORPORATION121.85%32 131
ARCELORMITTAL51.96%30 585
POSCO7.35%18 608
TATA STEEL LIMITED75.88%18 187
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION42.70%15 360