STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED

(500113)
Steel Authority of India : SAIL recognizes outstanding employees for extraordinary efforts in SAIL Corporate Awards for Excellence 2

12/26/2020 | 08:17am EST
New Delhi, 24th December, 2020: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) gave away the SAIL Corporate Awards for Excellence 2020 today in a virtually conducted ceremony at the Corporate Office. The awards were given by Shri Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman, SAIL, in presence of the Functional Directors and CEOs.

Felicitating the award winning employees, Shri Anil Kumar Chaudhary said, 'SAIL Corporate Awards for Excellence have been formulated with the objective to create a Company level platform for recognizing and awarding the exemplary performance and extraordinary contribution of the SAIL employees in various areas of operation. This initiative is undertaken with an aim to create an environment of nurturing excellence, recognizing the outstanding efforts and motivating the employees to strive for better'. Recognizing, awarding, applauding and celebrating the extraordinary achievements of executives in SAIL at apex level will strengthen the motivational climate and inspire employees to accept new challenges and strive to go beyond in the discharge of duties.



During the award ceremony, Smt. Soma Mondal, Director (Commercial), Shri Harinand Rai, Director (Technical, Projects and Raw Materials) and Shri Amit Sen, Director (Finance) joined Shri Anil Kumar Chaudhary at the Corporate Office and Shri Anirban Dasgupta, Director I/c (BSP), Shri Amarendu Prakash, Director I/c (BSL), Shri D Chattaraj, CEO - RSP and Shri AV Kamlakar, CEO - ISP, DSP & ASP joined the ceremony via online mode from the respective Plants.



The awards are given in three distinct levels viz. Best CEO of the year Award, Best ED of the Year Award and SAIL Corporate Awards for Excellence in ten categories. The Awards carry a cash prize, trophy and citation. Shri Dipak Chattaraj, CEO, RSP was awarded the Best CEO of the Year Award for his exemplary vision and commitment towards taking the Plant to newer heights and setting benchmarks. The Best ED of the year award was jointly shared by Shri LN Mallik, ED (L&I) and Shri PK Dash, ED (Works), RSP. The other ten employees who received the SAIL Corporate Awards for Excellence in the ten categories were Shri S Vashishtha, CGM, SSO for Safety Leader, Shri Binay Kumar, GM (ETL), BSL for Cost Champion, Shri Jitender Kumar, GM (SMS-III), BSP for Productivity Expert, Shri Shri Amit Kumar, AGM (INCOS), BSP for Innovation Architect, Shri Rakesh Dhoundiyal, DGM (Marketing), RSP for Marketing Pundit, Shri AK Pradhan CGM (Plate Mill), RSP for Motivation (People Leader) Guru, Ms Gomathi Jayaraman, GM (C&IT), CMO for Digitization Mastermind, Shri Nirvik Banerjee, CGM (Quality), ISP for Research & Development Specialist, Shri TG Kanekar, GM (Personnel), RSP for Communication Wizard and Ms Anupama Kumari, GM (Wire & Rod Mill), BSP for Women Trailblazer.



Date: 24.12.2020

Disclaimer

SAIL - Steel Authority of India Limited published this content on 24 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2020 13:16:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
