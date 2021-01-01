Log in
STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED

(500113)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
All News

Steel Authority of India : Smt. Soma Mondal assumes charge as Chairman

01/01/2021 | 10:12am EST
New Delhi, 01st January, 2021: Smt. Soma Mondal has taken over as Chairman of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) w.e.f. 01.01.2021. She was the Director (Commercial) of SAIL prior to this. Before joining SAIL as a Director, Smt. Mondal was the Director (Commercial) at NALCO.

After assuming the charge on the first day of the year, she addressed the SAIL collective and said, 'SAIL has a rich legacy with enormous contributions from its employees and leadership over the decades. It has been at the forefront of the nation building. 'There's a little bit of SAIL in everybody's life' is an apt description of SAIL's importance as a trusted steel maker to the nation.' She added, 'SAIL is a colossal organization, with multi-location production units & mines, wide ranging product basket and diverse workforce. People are its greatest strength and with synergized efforts of the entire Team SAIL, we will strive to attain higher summit'. 'Our immediate focus is to improve the top-line and the bottom-line of the company. We are charting out all strategies to improve value for all our stakeholders and make it structurally stronger', she asserted.

Smt. Mondal was instrumental in introducing new marketing strategies and products at SAIL enriching the company's product basket. Under her able leadership, the company launched niche branded products like NEX (Structural) and SAIL SeQR (TMT bars). Both these products have emerged as best-in-class in their respective categories.

A graduate in Electrical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela in 1984, Smt. Mondal started her career as a Graduate Engineer Trainee at NALCO and rose to become Director (Commercial) at NALCO. She then joined SAIL in 2017 as the Director (Commercial) and subsequently has become the Chairman of SAIL.

Date: 01.01.2021

Disclaimer

SAIL - Steel Authority of India Limited published this content on 01 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2021 15:11:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 626 B 8 559 M 8 559 M
Net income 2021 6 397 M 87,5 M 87,5 M
Net Debt 2021 473 B 6 470 M 6 470 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 308 B 4 217 M 4 211 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 69 379
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Steel Authority of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 74,55 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anirban Dasgupta Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anil Kumar Chaudhary Chairman & Finance Director
Amit Sen Director & Finance Director
Harinand Rai Director & Technical Director
Soma Mondal Executive Director & Commercial Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED0.61%4 191
ARCELORMITTAL20.70%24 422
POSCO15.01%19 605
NUCOR-5.49%16 060
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION0.00%11 848
TATA STEEL LIMITED0.00%10 142
