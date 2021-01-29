Steel Authority of India : Standalone Financial Results 9M 2020-21

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED

CIN: L27109DL1973GO1006454

REGISTERED OFFICE: ISPAT BHAWAN, LODI ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110 003

Tel: +91 11-24367481, Fax: +91- 11 24367015, E-mail: investor.relation@sail.in, Website: www.sail.co.in

Statement of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2020

₹ Crore unless stated otherwise

STANDALONE Quarter ended Nine Months ended Year ended Sl. No. Particulars 31st December, 30th September, 31st December, 31st December, 31st December, 31st March, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited 1 Income (a) Revenue from operations 19832.93 16923.61 16541.31 45824.02 45488.76 61660.55 (b) Other income 216.29 197.61 186.63 691.63 528.21 985.22 Total Income 20049.22 17121.22 16727.94 46515.65 46016.97 62645.77 2 Expenses a) Cost of materials consumed 6506.53 5772.84 7037.24 16639.31 22547.12 29212.87 b) Changes in inventories of finished goods, work-in-progress 1009.19 2956.39 1939.58 3626.10 (473.10) (5555.82) and by-products c) Employee benefits expense 2343.47 2038.72 2024.36 6375.10 6029.52 8781.32 d) Finance costs 670.08 720.37 849.38 2276.74 2578.13 3486.76 e) Depreciation and amortisation expenses 981.25 989.79 926.25 2944.35 2699.84 3755.05 f) Other expenses 4896.27 4255.18 4542.54 12608.35 13645.97 19023.17 Total Expenses 16406.79 16733.29 17319.35 44469.95 47027.48 58703.35 3 Profit / (Loss) before Exceptional items and Tax 3642.43 387.93 (591.41) 2045.70 (1010.51) 3942.42 Add / (Less): Exceptional items 2.48 222.39 - 224.87 - (771.76) 4 Profit / (Loss) before Tax 3644.91 610.32 (591.41) 2270.57 (1010.51) 3170.66 Less: Tax expense Current tax 0.48 - - 0.48 - 224.14 Deferred tax (refer note 6) 2361.26 217.00 (201.25) 1,863.87 (346.35) 1073.73 MAT credit - - - - - (214.75) Current tax (earlier years) - - 39.46 - 39.46 66.00 5 Net Profit / (Loss) for the period 1283.17 393.32 (429.62) 406.22 (703.62) 2021.54 Other Comprehensive Income (OCI) A (i) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 12.47 2.03 10.77 16.72 17.34 (177.61) (ii) Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to (2.44) (0.94) (2.22) (3.90) (3.75) 61.90 profit or loss 6 Total Comprehensive Income / (Loss) for the period 1293.20 394.41 (421.07) 419.04 (690.03) 1905.83 7 Paid-up Equity Share Capital (Face Value of ₹ 10/- each) 4130.53 4130.53 4130.53 4130.53 4130.53 4130.53 8 Other equity excluding revaluation reserve 36065.89 33051.47 35646.85 9 Earnings per equity share (of ₹10/- each) (not annualised) 1. Basic (₹) 3.11 0.95 (1.04) 0.98 (1.70) 4.89 2. Diluted (₹) 3.11 0.95 (1.04) 0.98 (1.70) 4.89

Note: Refer accompanying notes to the financial results.