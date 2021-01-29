Steel Authority of India : Standalone Financial Results 9M 2020-21

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED
CIN: L27109DL1973GO1006454
REGISTERED OFFICE: ISPAT BHAWAN, LODI ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110 003
Tel: +91 11-24367481, Fax: +91- 11 24367015, E-mail: investor.relation@sail.in, Website: www.sail.co.in
Statement of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2020
₹ Crore unless stated otherwise
|
|
|
|
|
STANDALONE
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter ended
|
|
Nine Months ended
|
Year ended
|
Sl. No.
|
Particulars
|
31st December,
|
30th September,
|
31st December,
|
31st December,
|
31st December,
|
31st March,
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Revenue from operations
|
19832.93
|
16923.61
|
16541.31
|
45824.02
|
45488.76
|
61660.55
|
|
(b) Other income
|
216.29
|
197.61
|
186.63
|
691.63
|
528.21
|
985.22
|
|
Total Income
|
20049.22
|
17121.22
|
16727.94
|
46515.65
|
46016.97
|
62645.77
|
2
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a) Cost of materials consumed
|
6506.53
|
5772.84
|
7037.24
|
16639.31
|
22547.12
|
29212.87
|
|
b) Changes in inventories of finished goods, work-in-progress
|
1009.19
|
2956.39
|
1939.58
|
3626.10
|
(473.10)
|
(5555.82)
|
|
and by-products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c) Employee benefits expense
|
2343.47
|
2038.72
|
2024.36
|
6375.10
|
6029.52
|
8781.32
|
|
d) Finance costs
|
670.08
|
720.37
|
849.38
|
2276.74
|
2578.13
|
3486.76
|
|
e) Depreciation and amortisation expenses
|
981.25
|
989.79
|
926.25
|
2944.35
|
2699.84
|
3755.05
|
|
f) Other expenses
|
4896.27
|
4255.18
|
4542.54
|
12608.35
|
13645.97
|
19023.17
|
|
Total Expenses
|
16406.79
|
16733.29
|
17319.35
|
44469.95
|
47027.48
|
58703.35
|
3
|
Profit / (Loss) before Exceptional items and Tax
|
3642.43
|
387.93
|
(591.41)
|
2045.70
|
(1010.51)
|
3942.42
|
|
Add / (Less): Exceptional items
|
2.48
|
222.39
|
-
|
224.87
|
-
|
(771.76)
|
4
|
Profit / (Loss) before Tax
|
3644.91
|
610.32
|
(591.41)
|
2270.57
|
(1010.51)
|
3170.66
|
|
Less: Tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current tax
|
0.48
|
-
|
-
|
0.48
|
-
|
224.14
|
|
Deferred tax (refer note 6)
|
2361.26
|
217.00
|
(201.25)
|
1,863.87
|
(346.35)
|
1073.73
|
|
MAT credit
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(214.75)
|
|
Current tax (earlier years)
|
-
|
-
|
39.46
|
-
|
39.46
|
66.00
|
5
|
Net Profit / (Loss) for the period
|
1283.17
|
393.32
|
(429.62)
|
406.22
|
(703.62)
|
2021.54
|
|
|
Other Comprehensive Income (OCI)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A
|
(i) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
|
12.47
|
2.03
|
10.77
|
16.72
|
17.34
|
(177.61)
|
|
(ii) Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to
|
(2.44)
|
(0.94)
|
(2.22)
|
(3.90)
|
(3.75)
|
61.90
|
|
profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Total Comprehensive Income / (Loss) for the period
|
1293.20
|
394.41
|
(421.07)
|
419.04
|
(690.03)
|
1905.83
|
7
|
Paid-up Equity Share Capital (Face Value of ₹ 10/- each)
|
4130.53
|
4130.53
|
4130.53
|
4130.53
|
4130.53
|
4130.53
|
8
|
Other equity excluding revaluation reserve
|
|
|
|
36065.89
|
33051.47
|
35646.85
|
9
|
Earnings per equity share (of ₹10/- each) (not annualised)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Basic (₹)
|
3.11
|
0.95
|
(1.04)
|
0.98
|
(1.70)
|
4.89
|
|
2. Diluted (₹)
|
3.11
|
0.95
|
(1.04)
|
0.98
|
(1.70)
|
4.89
Note: Refer accompanying notes to the financial results.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
SAIL - Steel Authority of India Limited published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 17:37:03 UTC.