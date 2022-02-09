Steel Authority of India : Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2021

Statement of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2021
₹ crore unless stated otherwise
STANDALONE
Quarter ended
Nine Months ended
Year ended
Sl. No.
Particulars
31st December,
30th September,
31st December,
31st December,
31st December,
31st March,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
1
Income
(a) Revenue from operations
25245.92
26826.92
19832.93
72715.22
45824.02
69110.02
(b) Other income
248.97
230.61
216.29
589.96
691.63
1011.69
Total Income
25494.89
27057.53
20049.22
73305.18
46515.65
70121.71
2
Expenses
a) Cost of materials consumed
13283.76
8607.95
6506.53
28239.05
16639.31
23136.17
b) Changes in inventories of finished goods, work-in-progress
(2065.87)
559.10
1009.19
(2296.90)
3626.10
4268.58
and by-products
c) Employee benefits expense
3712.34
3334.34
2343.47
9816.16
6375.10
10445.94
d) Finance costs
315.80
439.00
670.08
1257.77
2276.74
2817.14
e) Depreciation and amortisation expenses
1048.71
1055.62
981.25
3130.40
2944.35
4102.00
f) Other expenses
6905.25
7308.63
4896.27
19966.02
12608.35
18531.28
Total Expenses
23199.99
21304.64
16406.79
60112.50
44469.95
63301.11
3
Profit / (Loss) before Exceptional items and Tax
2294.90
5752.89
3642.43
13192.68
2045.70
6820.60
Add / (Less): Exceptional items
(363.92)
-
2.48
(363.92)
224.87
58.43
4
Profit / (Loss) before Tax
1930.98
5752.89
3644.91
12828.76
2270.57
6879.03
Less: Tax expense
Current tax
-
-
0.48
-
0.48
12.05
Deferred tax
487.88
1449.27
2361.26
3232.02
1863.87
3016.96
Total tax expense
487.88
1449.27
2361.74
3232.02
1864.35
3029.01
5
Net Profit / (Loss) for the period
1443.10
4303.62
1283.17
9596.74
406.22
3850.02
Other Comprehensive Income (OCI)
A
(i) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
(173.62)
68.02
12.47
(138.12)
16.72
374.16
(ii) Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to
43.92
(16.80)
(2.44)
35.35
(3.90)
(93.63)
profit or loss
6
Total Comprehensive Income / (Loss) for the period
1313.40
4354.84
1293.20
9493.97
419.04
4130.55
7
Paid-up Equity Share Capital (face value of ₹ 10/- each)
4130.53
4130.53
4130.53
4130.53
4130.53
4130.53
8
Reserves excluding revaluation reserve
46462.62
36065.89
39364.35
9
Earnings per equity share (of ₹10/- each) (not annualised)
1. Basic (₹)
3.49
10.42
3.11
23.23
0.98
9.32
2. Diluted (₹)
3.49
10.42
3.11
23.23
0.98
9.32
10
Debt Equity Ratio
0.42
1.16
0.87
11
Debt Service Coverage Ratio (Number of times)
1.23
0.23
0.36
12
Interest Service Coverage Ratio (Number of times)
9.98
1.60
2.86
Note: Refer accompanying notes to the financial results.
Notes to Standalone Unaudited Financial Results:
1. The above results have been reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors in their meetings held on 9th February, 2022.
2. The financial results have been reviewed by the Statutory Auditors, as required under Regulation 33 and 52 read with regulation 63 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
3. The Company is in the business of manufacturing of steel products and hence has only one
reportable operating segment as per Ind AS 108 "Operating segments".
4. As per the terms of sales with certain Government agencies, the invoicing to these agencies is done at provisional prices, till a final price is subsequently agreed. The revenue recognized on aforementioned provisional prices basis is as under :
₹ crores
Quarter
Nine Months
Cumulative till
Quarter
Nine Months
Cumulative till
ended 31st
ended 31st
31st Dec,
ended 31st
ended 31st
31st Dec,
Dec, 2021
Dec, 2021
2021
Dec, 2020
Dec, 2020
2020
1527.04
4476.91
19402.80
1675.37
5370.06
13420.00
5. During the quarter ended 31st December, 2021, the Company has implemented the revised Salaries & wages w.e.f. 1st April, 2020 after the expiry of long term wage agreements with employees on 31st December, 2016. Accordingly, Employees Benefit Expenses charged to Statement of Profit and Loss and Expenditure during Construction (net off provision for wage revision) for the nine months ended 31st December, 2021 are ₹812.39 crore and ₹6.84 crore(for the quarter ₹-46.97 crore and ₹-0.07 crore) respectively. Further, an amount of ₹ 425.74 Crore has been charged to the statement of profit and loss on account of revised actuarial valuation of employees related liabilities owing to implementation of wage revision.
6. (A) In relation to a case pending before the Hon‟ble Delhi High Court in respect of an award by Arbitral Tribunal, the company is now contemplating out of court settlement. Accordingly an amount of ₹363.92 crore has been charged under exceptional item in the statement of profit and loss for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2021.
(B) Exceptional items during the previous year ended 31st March, 2021 include :
(i) Compensation on Voluntary Retirement of employees paid as per the Scheme amounting to ₹103.70 crore.
(ii) Deposit under the Settlement of Dispute, 2020 Scheme brought by Directorate of Commercial Taxes, Government of West Bengal for settling entry tax and sales tax disputes in the State of West Bengal amounting to ₹167.48 crore.
(iii) Reversal of write down due to Covid-19 impact on inventory of sub grade iron ore fines amounting to ₹329.67 crore recorded during the year ended 31st March, 2020 under "Exceptional Items‟.
7. The Company based on the order no. F.No.16/30/2019-M.VI dated 16th September 2019 of the Central Government, Opinion of the Additional Solicitor General of India and the Opinion of the EAC of ICAI, as at 31st March, 2020 valued the inventory of sub-grade iron ore fines (SGFs) of 42.98 million tonnes at NRV of ₹3791.18 crore. The NRV was estimated by the management based on 36 months average selling price (ASP) of similar SGFs declared by Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), a Government of India organisation adjusted for royalty and selling cost. As on 31st December, 2021, the Company is carrying inventory of 42.11 million tonnes (As at 31st March 2021: 42.60 million tonnes) valuing ₹4047.62 crore (including ₹3580.93 crore classified
as non-current inventories) of sub-gradeiron-ore fines (SGFs) at its various mines and 3.67 million tonnes (As at 31st March 2021: 3.97 million tonnes) valuing ₹229.26 crore (including ₹204.47 crore classified as non-current inventories) of tailings at Barsua mine as at 31st December, 2021.
Pursuant to the introduction of Section 115BAA under the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Act, 2019, the Company has, during the quarter ended 31st December, 2020, opted for lower tax regime under the said Section for the financial year ended 31st March, 2020 and onwards. Consequently, the Company has charged off the Deferred Tax Assets arising due to MAT credit and restated the Deferred Tax Assets, based on the revised effective tax rate, resulting in one time charge of ₹1288.22 crore in the Statement of Profit and Loss, for the year ended 31st March, 2021.
The Nine Judges Constitutional Bench of Hon‟ble Supreme Court, vide its judgement dated 11th November, 2016, upheld the Constitutional validity of Entry Tax Act enacted by various States and laid down principles/tests for consideration for deciding the specific issues related to levy of Entry Tax. As on 31st December, 2021, the matters are pending before Regular Benches of
Hon‟ble Supreme Court/Jurisdictional High Courts/assigned authorities in this regard. Pending decision by the other Courts, disputed Entry Tax liabilities of ₹1417.94 crore have been treated by the Company as Contingent Liability (As at 31st March, 2021 - ₹1373.42 crore).
Hon‟ble Supreme Court dismissed the SLP by the Company in respect of dispute with Damodar
Valley Corporation(DVC) related to provisional tariff petition of electricity charges for 2009- 2014 vide order dated 18th January, 2017, keeping the question of law open. The Order of Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) dt.7/8/2013 related to Tariff of 2009-2014 against Petition No. 275/GT/2012 has been challenged before Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) (Appeal No.18 of 2014) in which the Company has also intervened and the order of APTEL is pending. Further, in respect of the civil appeal filed by Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) pertaining to tariff of Financial Year 2004-05 to 2008-09 against the order of the
Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL), the Hon‟ble Supreme Court of India dismissed the appeal vide its Order dated 3rd December, 2018, which could also have an effect on future tariff orders in view of consideration of certain parameters for fixation of tariff. Accordingly, State Electricity Regulatory Commission (SERC) will finalise the retail tariff as directed by APTEL, the financial implication of which can only be ascertained after the Tariff fixation by SERC. For the State of Jharkhand where the dispute of `587.72 crore arises, DVC has filed its Retail Tariff Application in November, 2020 along with application for Annual Revenue Requirement before the Jharkhand State Electricity Regulatory Commission for the period of 2006-07 to 2011-12 and also seeking adjustment of Revenue Gap/Surplus in the period of 2012-13 to 2014-15. The Company has also filed their objections on 28th December, 2020 to the aforesaid Application of DVC. Pending fixation of such Electricity Tariffs, disputed demands of DVC of ₹587.72 crore upto 31st December, 2021 (upto 31st March, 2021, ₹587.72 crore) has been treated as Contingent Liability. Against the said claims, the entire amount has been paid to DVC and retained as advance. Further from 1st April, 2017 onwards full invoice value is being paid and charged to revenue.
In accordance with the disintegration of Raw Materials Division (RMD) since 1st July, 2021, the Odisha Group of Mines have been merged with Rourkela Steel Plant , the Jharkhand Group of Mines along with Central Coal Supply Organisation (CCSO) and Coal Washeries merged with Bokaro Steel Plant and Flux Mine in Madhya Pradesh merged with Bhilai Steel Plant of the Company. Accordingly, the Segment Reporting figures have been restated.
The Auditors, in their Audit Report on the Standalone Financial Statements for the Year ended 31st March, 2021, have brought out that
As referred in note 47.2 (a) to the accompanying standalone financial statements, the constitutional validity of the Entry Tax Act has been upheld by the Hon'ble Supreme Court
and the matters relating to levy of entry tax are now pending before regular benches of the Supreme Court / Jurisdictional High Courts / assigned authorities. Pending decision by the other Courts, the management is of the view that no adjustment is required in the accompanying standalone financial statements of the Company for the disputed entry tax demand in various states amounting to ₹1373.42 crores as on 31 March 2021. However, in the absence of sufficient appropriate evidence to support the management's view, we are of the opinion that a provision for entry tax liability should be recognised in the standalone financial statements.
As referred in note 47.2 (b) to the accompanying standalone financial statements, current assets include advance of ₹587.72 crores paid under dispute to Damodar Valley Corporation against the bills raised for supply of power for period upto 31 March 2017. The matter is under litigation with Jharkhand State Electricity Regulatory Commission for finalisation of tariff, pending which, the management is of the view that the amount is fully recoverable and thus no adjustment is required in the accompanying standalone financial statements. However, in the absence of sufficient appropriate evidence to support the management's contention of recoverability of these balances, we are of the opinion that an allowance for possible non-recoverability of such advance should be created in the standalone financial statements.
In respect of these items the Company‟s position has been clarified in notes 9 and 10 above.
13. The figures for the previous periods have been re-grouped, wherever necessary, so as to conform to the current quarter‟s classification.
For and on behalf of Board of Directors
( Soma Mondal )
Chairman
Place: New Delhi
Dated: 9th February, 2022
STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED
CIN: L27109DL1973GO1006454
REGISTERED OFFICE: ISPAT BHAWAN, LODI ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110 003
