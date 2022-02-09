Steel Authority of India : Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2021

(ii) Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to

(i) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Statement of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2021

Notes to Standalone Unaudited Financial Results:

1. The above results have been reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors in their meetings held on 9th February, 2022.

2. The financial results have been reviewed by the Statutory Auditors, as required under Regulation 33 and 52 read with regulation 63 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

3. The Company is in the business of manufacturing of steel products and hence has only one

reportable operating segment as per Ind AS 108 "Operating segments".

4. As per the terms of sales with certain Government agencies, the invoicing to these agencies is done at provisional prices, till a final price is subsequently agreed. The revenue recognized on aforementioned provisional prices basis is as under :

₹ crores Quarter Nine Months Cumulative till Quarter Nine Months Cumulative till ended 31st ended 31st 31st Dec, ended 31st ended 31st 31st Dec, Dec, 2021 Dec, 2021 2021 Dec, 2020 Dec, 2020 2020 1527.04 4476.91 19402.80 1675.37 5370.06 13420.00

5. During the quarter ended 31st December, 2021, the Company has implemented the revised Salaries & wages w.e.f. 1st April, 2020 after the expiry of long term wage agreements with employees on 31st December, 2016. Accordingly, Employees Benefit Expenses charged to Statement of Profit and Loss and Expenditure during Construction (net off provision for wage revision) for the nine months ended 31st December, 2021 are ₹812.39 crore and ₹6.84 crore(for the quarter ₹-46.97 crore and ₹-0.07 crore) respectively. Further, an amount of ₹ 425.74 Crore has been charged to the statement of profit and loss on account of revised actuarial valuation of employees related liabilities owing to implementation of wage revision.

6. (A) In relation to a case pending before the Hon‟ble Delhi High Court in respect of an award by Arbitral Tribunal, the company is now contemplating out of court settlement. Accordingly an amount of ₹363.92 crore has been charged under exceptional item in the statement of profit and loss for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2021.

(B) Exceptional items during the previous year ended 31st March, 2021 include :

(i) Compensation on Voluntary Retirement of employees paid as per the Scheme amounting to ₹103.70 crore.

(ii) Deposit under the Settlement of Dispute, 2020 Scheme brought by Directorate of Commercial Taxes, Government of West Bengal for settling entry tax and sales tax disputes in the State of West Bengal amounting to ₹167.48 crore.

(iii) Reversal of write down due to Covid-19 impact on inventory of sub grade iron ore fines amounting to ₹329.67 crore recorded during the year ended 31st March, 2020 under "Exceptional Items‟.

7. The Company based on the order no. F.No.16/30/2019-M.VI dated 16th September 2019 of the Central Government, Opinion of the Additional Solicitor General of India and the Opinion of the EAC of ICAI, as at 31st March, 2020 valued the inventory of sub-grade iron ore fines (SGFs) of 42.98 million tonnes at NRV of ₹3791.18 crore. The NRV was estimated by the management based on 36 months average selling price (ASP) of similar SGFs declared by Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), a Government of India organisation adjusted for royalty and selling cost. As on 31st December, 2021, the Company is carrying inventory of 42.11 million tonnes (As at 31st March 2021: 42.60 million tonnes) valuing ₹4047.62 crore (including ₹3580.93 crore classified