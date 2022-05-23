Steel Authority of India : Statement of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2022

The cash flow statement has been prepared using the Indirect Method as set out in Ind AS-7, Statement of Cash Flows. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these standalone financial statements.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

(ii) Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to

(i) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Statement of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2022

Notes to Standalone Financial Results:

1. The above results have been reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors in their meetings held on 23rd May, 2022.

2. The financial results have been audited by the Statutory Auditors as required under Regulation 33 and 52 read with regulation 63 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015. The Audited Accounts are subject to review by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India under section 143(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

3. The figures for the quarter ended 31st March, 2022 and 31st March, 2021, represent the derived figures between the audited figures in respect of the full Financial Year and the published year to date figures up to the 3rd quarter of the Financial Years ended 31st March, 2022 and 31st March, 2021 respectively.

4. The Company is in the business of manufacturing of steel products and hence has only one

reportable operating segment as per Ind AS 108 "Operating segments".

5. As per the terms of sales with certain Government agencies, the invoicing to these agencies is done at provisional prices, till a final price is subsequently agreed. The revenue recognized on aforementioned provisional prices basis is as under :

₹ in crore Quarter Financial Cumulative Quarter Financial Cumulative ended 31st Year ended till 31st ended 31st Year ended till 31st March, 31st March, March, March, 31st March, March, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 1808.94 6237.41 21163.29 1566.75 6902.50 14952.22

6. During the year ended 31st March, 2022, the Company has implemented the Salaries & wages revision effective from 1st April, 2020 after the expiry of long term wage agreement on 31st December, 2016. Accordingly, Employees Benefit Expenses charged to Statement of Profit and Loss and Expenditure during Construction (net off of provision for wage revision) for the Year ended 31st March, 2022 are ₹837.25 crore and ₹4.24 crore respectively. Further, an amount of ₹567.66 Crore has been charged to the statement of profit and loss on account of revised actuarial valuation of employees related liabilities owing to implementation of wage revision.

7. (A). In relation to a case pending before the Hon‟ble Delhi High Court in respect of an award by Arbitral Tribunal, the Company is now contemplating out of court settlement. Accordingly an amount of ₹353.41 crore has been charged under exceptional item in the Statement of Profit and Loss for the year ended 31st March, 2022.

(B) Exceptional items during the previous year ended 31st March, 2021 include :

(i) Compensation on Voluntary Retirement of employees paid as per the Scheme amounting to ₹103.70 crore.

(ii) Deposit under the Settlement of Dispute, 2020 Scheme brought by Directorate of Commercial Taxes, Government of West Bengal for settling entry tax and sales tax disputes in the State of West Bengal amounting to ₹167.54 crore.

(iii) Reversal of write down due to Covid-19 impact on inventory of sub grade iron ore fines amounting to ₹329.67 crore recorded during the year ended 31st March, 2020 under "Exceptional Items‟.