Steel Authority of India : Statement of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2022

(a) total outstanding dues of micro and small enterprises
-
-
(b) total outstanding dues of creditors other than micro
and small enterprises
-
-
(iii) Other financial liabilities
1390.28
1231.07
(b) Provisions
5331.02
4525.89
(c) Deferred tax liabilities (net)
5259.93
1253.16
(d) Other non-current liabilities
2682.82
439.97
Total non-current liabilities
26406.27
27176.05
(3) Current liabilities
(a) Financial liabilities
(i) Borrowings
5249.84
17701.46
(ia) Lease liabilities
292.04
249.16
(ii) Trade payables
(a) total outstanding dues of micro and small enterprises
140.65
103.57
(b) total outstanding dues of creditors other than micro
and small enterprises
16777.36
7938.49
(iii) Other financial liabilities
11610.62
10889.11
(b) Other current liabilities
4076.75
6127.81
(c) Provisions
1170.47
2039.84
(d) Current tax liabilities (net)
-
12.06
Total current liabilities
39317.73
45061.50
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
117741.14
115732.43
Steel Authority of India Limited
Standalone Cash Flow Statement
(₹ crore)
For the year ended
For the year ended
31st March, 2022
31st March, 2021
A. CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit before tax
16038.72
6879.03
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortisation expenses
4274.17
4102.00
Loss on disposal of fixed assets (net)
21.71
37.74
Interest income
(279.11)
(267.97)
Dividend income
(192.99)
(160.81)
Finance costs
1606.92
2822.61
Unrealised loss/(gain) on foreign exchange fluctuations
90.96
(5.47)
Gain on sale of non-current investments
(0.08)
(4.47)
Allowance for doubtful debts, loans and advances
98.24
92.69
Other allowances
258.60
169.26
Unclaimed balances and excess allowances written back
(351.50)
(283.10)
Operating Profit before working capital changes
21565.64
13381.51
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade receivables
3315.92
1617.86
Loans, other financial assets and other assets
288.22
746.40
Trade payable
8875.95
1715.02
Other financial liabilities and other liabilities
2046.07
1760.83
Provisions
(176.33)
102.00
Inventories
(4868.26)
4094.62
Cash flow from operating activities post working capital changes
31047.21
23418.24
Income tax paid (net)
(83.61)
(22.36)
Net cash flow from operating activities (A)
30963.60
23395.88
B CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property, plant & equipment (including capital
(3852.18)
(3709.63)
work-in-progress) and intangibles
Proceeds from sale/disposal of property, plant & equipment
235.71
143.11
Purchase of current and non-current investments
(4.53)
9.53
Movement in fixed deposits (net)
(737.40)
(2.30)
Interest received
190.75
125.45
Dividend received
192.99
160.81
Net cash used in investing activities (B)
(3974.66)
(3273.03)
C CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from long-term borrowings (net)
(9770.76)
(14793.27)
Lease liabilities
(186.23)
(115.48)
Proceeds from short-term borrowings (net)
(12451.62)
(1541.72)
Finance cost paid
(1922.09)
(2944.36)
Dividend paid
(3066.88)
(413.05)
Net cash used in financing activities (C)
(27397.58)
(19807.88)
D
Net change in cash and cash equivalents (A+B+C)
(408.64)
314.97
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
468.40
153.43
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
59.76
468.40
The cash flow statement has been prepared using the Indirect Method as set out in Ind AS-7, Statement of Cash Flows. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these standalone financial statements.
STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED
CIN: L27109DL1973GO1006454
REGISTERED OFFICE: ISPAT BHAWAN, LODI ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110 003
Statement of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2022
₹ crore unless stated otherwise
STANDALONE
Quarter ended
Year ended
Sl. No.
Particulars
31st March,
31st December,
31st March,
31st March,
31st March,
2022
2021
2021
2022
2021
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
Audited
Audited
1
Income
(a) Revenue from operations
30758.10
25245.92
23286.00
103473.32
69110.02
(b) Other income
452.07
248.97
320.06
1042.03
1011.69
Total Income
31210.17
25494.89
23606.06
104515.35
70121.71
2
Expenses
a) Cost of materials consumed
14537.41
13283.76
6496.86
42776.46
23136.17
b) Changes in inventories of finished goods, work-in-progress
2011.91
(2065.87)
642.48
(284.99)
4268.58
and by-products
c) Employee benefits expense
3030.08
3712.34
4070.84
12846.24
10445.94
d) Finance costs
440.11
315.80
540.40
1697.88
2817.14
e) Depreciation and amortisation expenses
1143.77
1048.71
1157.65
4274.17
4102.00
f) Other expenses
6847.44
6905.25
5922.93
26813.46
18531.28
Total Expenses
28010.72
23199.99
18831.16
88123.22
63301.11
3
Profit before Exceptional items and Tax
3199.45
2294.90
4774.90
16392.13
6820.60
Add / (Less): Exceptional items
10.51
(363.92)
(166.44)
(353.41)
58.43
4
Profit before Tax
3209.96
1930.98
4608.46
16038.72
6879.03
Less: Tax expense
Current tax
-
-
11.57
-
12.05
Deferred tax
791.66
487.88
1153.09
4023.68
3016.96
Total tax expense
791.66
487.88
1164.66
4023.68
3029.01
5
Net Profit for the period
2418.30
1443.10
3443.80
12015.04
3850.02
Other Comprehensive Income (OCI)
A
(i) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
50.90
(173.62)
357.44
(87.22)
374.16
(ii) Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to
(12.58)
43.92
(89.73)
22.77
(93.63)
profit or loss
6
Total Comprehensive Income for the period
2456.62
1313.40
3711.51
11950.59
4130.55
7
Paid-up Equity Share Capital (face value of ₹ 10/- each)
4130.53
4130.53
4130.53
4130.53
4130.53
8
Reserves excluding revaluation reserve
47886.61
39364.35
9
Earnings per equity share (of ₹10/- each) (not annualised)
1. Basic (₹)
5.85
3.49
8.34
29.09
9.32
2. Diluted (₹)
5.85
3.49
8.34
29.09
9.32
10
Debt Equity Ratio
0.33
0.87
11
Debt Service Coverage Ratio (number of times)
1.53
0.36
12
Interest Service Coverage Ratio (number of times)
9.56
2.86
Note:
Refer accompanying notes to the financial results.
Notes to Standalone Financial Results:
1. The above results have been reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors in their meetings held on 23rd May, 2022.
2. The financial results have been audited by the Statutory Auditors as required under Regulation 33 and 52 read with regulation 63 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015. The Audited Accounts are subject to review by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India under section 143(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.
3. The figures for the quarter ended 31st March, 2022 and 31st March, 2021, represent the derived figures between the audited figures in respect of the full Financial Year and the published year to date figures up to the 3rd quarter of the Financial Years ended 31st March, 2022 and 31st March, 2021 respectively.
4. The Company is in the business of manufacturing of steel products and hence has only one
reportable operating segment as per Ind AS 108 "Operating segments".
5. As per the terms of sales with certain Government agencies, the invoicing to these agencies is done at provisional prices, till a final price is subsequently agreed. The revenue recognized on aforementioned provisional prices basis is as under :
₹ in crore
Quarter
Financial
Cumulative
Quarter
Financial
Cumulative
ended 31st
Year ended
till 31st
ended 31st
Year ended
till 31st
March,
31st March,
March,
March,
31st March,
March,
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
1808.94
6237.41
21163.29
1566.75
6902.50
14952.22
6. During the year ended 31st March, 2022, the Company has implemented the Salaries & wages revision effective from 1st April, 2020 after the expiry of long term wage agreement on 31st December, 2016. Accordingly, Employees Benefit Expenses charged to Statement of Profit and Loss and Expenditure during Construction (net off of provision for wage revision) for the Year ended 31st March, 2022 are ₹837.25 crore and ₹4.24 crore respectively. Further, an amount of ₹567.66 Crore has been charged to the statement of profit and loss on account of revised actuarial valuation of employees related liabilities owing to implementation of wage revision.
7. (A). In relation to a case pending before the Hon‟ble Delhi High Court in respect of an award by Arbitral Tribunal, the Company is now contemplating out of court settlement. Accordingly an amount of ₹353.41 crore has been charged under exceptional item in the Statement of Profit and Loss for the year ended 31st March, 2022.
(B) Exceptional items during the previous year ended 31st March, 2021 include :
(i) Compensation on Voluntary Retirement of employees paid as per the Scheme amounting to ₹103.70 crore.
(ii) Deposit under the Settlement of Dispute, 2020 Scheme brought by Directorate of Commercial Taxes, Government of West Bengal for settling entry tax and sales tax disputes in the State of West Bengal amounting to ₹167.54 crore.
(iii) Reversal of write down due to Covid-19 impact on inventory of sub grade iron ore fines amounting to ₹329.67 crore recorded during the year ended 31st March, 2020 under "Exceptional Items‟.
8. The inventory of sub-grade iron ore fines generated at the captive mines of the Company were not assigned any value in the books of accounts of the Company till the financial year ended 31st march 2019, since, the Government of India Notification dated 19 September 2012 prohibited all captive miners from selling such sub-grade fines.
Following the Government of India Order no. F.No.16/30/2019-M.VI dated 16 September 2019allowing sale of sub-grade iron ore fines, the inventories of sub-grade fines held by the Company gained economic value. In this regard, the Company also obtained opinions from the Additional Solicitor General of India as well as the Expert Advisory Committee (EAC) of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Based on the aforesaid opinions, the Company recognized these inventories as by-product inventory as at 31st march 2020. Since, these inventories were generated over many years, hence, making it impracticable to ascertain the actual valuation, the Company assigned a valuation to such inventories basis average selling price of similar sub-grade fines over the last 36 months as declared by Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), a Government of India organisation and as adjusted for royalty and other selling costs.
The Company has obtained all clearances including environmental clearance and clearance from Director General of Mines Safety, Government of India. Further, procedural clearances have been obtained from the State Government of Odisha. With respect to the State of Jharkhand, the delay in the clearances is procedural and the management expects to receive the clearances soon. This is also supported by the legal opinion taken by the Company in this regard.
As a result, the management has been able to sell off such inventories in certain locations. While, on an overall basis during the current and the previous year, there has been insignificant movement (1.04 million tonnes) in the volume of such inventories, there is significant market demand for sub- grade fines and the recent sales price trends are indicative of considerable margins over and above the carrying value of such inventories. The management also has plans to set up a beneficiation plant in future that will consume significant volume of sub-grade fines annually. Accordingly, in view of the management, there is no adjustment required in the carrying value of these inventories at this stage.
Considering the substantial volume of inventories, the quantity estimated to be sold / consumed within the next one year has been recognized as current and the balance has been classified as non- current inventory (refer notes 7A and 15).
As at 31st March 2022, the Company is carrying sub-gradeiron-ore fines inventory of 41.94 Mt (as at 31st march 2021: 42.60 Mt) valuing ₹4034.95 crores (as at 31st march 2021 valuing ₹4089.03 crores) which includes 39.24 Mt valued at ₹3786.62 crores classified as non-current inventory at its various mines.
Likewise, the Company at its Barsua and Dalli Mines is also carrying inventory of tailings of 7.44 Mt (as at 31st March 2021: 8.68 Mt) valuing ₹382.66 crores (as at 31st March 2021 valuing ₹492.41 crores) which includes 6.41 Mt valued at ₹331.25 crores classified as non-current inventory as at 31st march 2022. Further, the Company at its Bhilai, Bokaro, Rourkela and Durgapur Steel Plants is also carrying inventory of extractable iron and steel scrap embedded in BF Slag and LD Slag of 0.49 Mt (as at 31st March 2021 : 0.57 Mt) valuing ₹ 507.10 crores (as at 31st March 2021 valuing ₹438.63 crores) which includes 0.44 Mt valued at ₹ 441.29 crores classified as non-current inventory as at 31st march 2022. The Company is formulating a detailed plan for disposal / consumption of these inventories.
Considering the market volatility, steel market dynamics, possibility of future additions to steel and pellet making capacity in the country which may augment the demand of these materials, the carrying value of the non-current inventories need not be adjusted for any unforeseeable changes
