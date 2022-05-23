Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Steel Authority of India Limited
  News
  Summary
    500113   INE114A01011

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED

(500113)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-22
73.90 INR   -10.96%
73.90 INR   -10.96%
STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : SAIL declares financial results for FY'22, Revenue crosses Rupees One Lakh Crore; achieves best ever profitability
PU
STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : Statement of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2022
PU
Indian iron ore and steel stocks slump, autos rise after export tax hikes
RE
Steel Authority of India : Statement of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2022

05/23/2022 | 01:58pm EDT
STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED

CIN: L27109DL1973GO1006454

REGISTERED OFFICE: ISPAT BHAWAN, LODI ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110 003

Tel: +91 11-24367481, Fax: +91- 11 24367015, E-mail: investor.relation@sail.in, Website: www.sail.co.in

STANDALONE STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

( crore)

STANDALONE

As at

As at

Particulars

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

Audited

Audited

ASSETS

(1) Non-current assets

(a) Property, plant and equipment

68362.72

64115.26

(b) Capital work-in-progress

4016.72

8878.48

(c) Right of use assets

3834.04

2054.13

(d) Investment property

1.06

1.09

(e) Intangible assets

1459.35

1429.28

(f) Inventories

4559.16

4236.26

(g) Financial assets

(i) Investments

1624.49

1595.01

(ii) Loans

559.54

636.45

(iii) Other financial assets

239.00

453.99

(h) Current tax assets (net)

294.19

216.78

(i) Other non-current assets

4117.13

1566.81

Total non-current assets

89067.40

85183.54

(2) Current assets

(a) Inventories

19569.31

15272.04

(b) Financial assets

(i) Trade receivables

4736.83

8138.84

(ii) Cash and cash equivalents

59.76

468.40

(iii) Bank balances other than (ii) above

588.07

212.12

(iv) Loans

43.10

36.42

(v) Other financial assets

1340.51

1477.32

(c) Other current assets

2322.16

4926.74

28659.74

30531.88

Assets classified as held for sale

14.00

17.01

Total current assets

28673.74

30548.89

TOTAL ASSETS

117741.14

115732.43

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

(1) Equity

(a) Equity share capital

4130.53

4130.53

(b) Other equity

47886.61

39364.35

Total equity

52017.14

43494.88

(2) Non-current liabilities

(a) Financial liabilities

(i) Borrowings

8135.81

17906.57

(ia) Lease liabilities

3606.41

1819.39

(ii) Trade payables

(a) total outstanding dues of micro and small enterprises

-

-

(b) total outstanding dues of creditors other than micro

and small enterprises

-

-

(iii) Other financial liabilities

1390.28

1231.07

(b) Provisions

5331.02

4525.89

(c) Deferred tax liabilities (net)

5259.93

1253.16

(d) Other non-current liabilities

2682.82

439.97

Total non-current liabilities

26406.27

27176.05

(3) Current liabilities

(a) Financial liabilities

(i) Borrowings

5249.84

17701.46

(ia) Lease liabilities

292.04

249.16

(ii) Trade payables

(a) total outstanding dues of micro and small enterprises

140.65

103.57

(b) total outstanding dues of creditors other than micro

and small enterprises

16777.36

7938.49

(iii) Other financial liabilities

11610.62

10889.11

(b) Other current liabilities

4076.75

6127.81

(c) Provisions

1170.47

2039.84

(d) Current tax liabilities (net)

-

12.06

Total current liabilities

39317.73

45061.50

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

117741.14

115732.43

Steel Authority of India Limited

Standalone Cash Flow Statement

(₹ crore)

For the year ended

For the year ended

31st March, 2022

31st March, 2021

A. CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit before tax

16038.72

6879.03

Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortisation expenses

4274.17

4102.00

Loss on disposal of fixed assets (net)

21.71

37.74

Interest income

(279.11)

(267.97)

Dividend income

(192.99)

(160.81)

Finance costs

1606.92

2822.61

Unrealised loss/(gain) on foreign exchange fluctuations

90.96

(5.47)

Gain on sale of non-current investments

(0.08)

(4.47)

Allowance for doubtful debts, loans and advances

98.24

92.69

Other allowances

258.60

169.26

Unclaimed balances and excess allowances written back

(351.50)

(283.10)

Operating Profit before working capital changes

21565.64

13381.51

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Trade receivables

3315.92

1617.86

Loans, other financial assets and other assets

288.22

746.40

Trade payable

8875.95

1715.02

Other financial liabilities and other liabilities

2046.07

1760.83

Provisions

(176.33)

102.00

Inventories

(4868.26)

4094.62

Cash flow from operating activities post working capital changes

31047.21

23418.24

Income tax paid (net)

(83.61)

(22.36)

Net cash flow from operating activities (A)

30963.60

23395.88

B CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of property, plant & equipment (including capital

(3852.18)

(3709.63)

work-in-progress) and intangibles

Proceeds from sale/disposal of property, plant & equipment

235.71

143.11

Purchase of current and non-current investments

(4.53)

9.53

Movement in fixed deposits (net)

(737.40)

(2.30)

Interest received

190.75

125.45

Dividend received

192.99

160.81

Net cash used in investing activities (B)

(3974.66)

(3273.03)

C CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from long-term borrowings (net)

(9770.76)

(14793.27)

Lease liabilities

(186.23)

(115.48)

Proceeds from short-term borrowings (net)

(12451.62)

(1541.72)

Finance cost paid

(1922.09)

(2944.36)

Dividend paid

(3066.88)

(413.05)

Net cash used in financing activities (C)

(27397.58)

(19807.88)

D

Net change in cash and cash equivalents (A+B+C)

(408.64)

314.97

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

468.40

153.43

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

59.76

468.40

The cash flow statement has been prepared using the Indirect Method as set out in Ind AS-7, Statement of Cash Flows. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these standalone financial statements.

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED

CIN: L27109DL1973GO1006454

REGISTERED OFFICE: ISPAT BHAWAN, LODI ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110 003

Tel: +91 11-24367481, Fax: +91- 11 24367015, E-mail: investor.relation@sail.in, Website: www.sail.co.in

Statement of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2022

₹ crore unless stated otherwise

STANDALONE

Quarter ended

Year ended

Sl. No.

Particulars

31st March,

31st December,

31st March,

31st March,

31st March,

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

Audited

Audited

1

Income

(a) Revenue from operations

30758.10

25245.92

23286.00

103473.32

69110.02

(b) Other income

452.07

248.97

320.06

1042.03

1011.69

Total Income

31210.17

25494.89

23606.06

104515.35

70121.71

2

Expenses

a) Cost of materials consumed

14537.41

13283.76

6496.86

42776.46

23136.17

b) Changes in inventories of finished goods, work-in-progress

2011.91

(2065.87)

642.48

(284.99)

4268.58

and by-products

c) Employee benefits expense

3030.08

3712.34

4070.84

12846.24

10445.94

d) Finance costs

440.11

315.80

540.40

1697.88

2817.14

e) Depreciation and amortisation expenses

1143.77

1048.71

1157.65

4274.17

4102.00

f) Other expenses

6847.44

6905.25

5922.93

26813.46

18531.28

Total Expenses

28010.72

23199.99

18831.16

88123.22

63301.11

3

Profit before Exceptional items and Tax

3199.45

2294.90

4774.90

16392.13

6820.60

Add / (Less): Exceptional items

10.51

(363.92)

(166.44)

(353.41)

58.43

4

Profit before Tax

3209.96

1930.98

4608.46

16038.72

6879.03

Less: Tax expense

Current tax

-

-

11.57

-

12.05

Deferred tax

791.66

487.88

1153.09

4023.68

3016.96

Total tax expense

791.66

487.88

1164.66

4023.68

3029.01

5

Net Profit for the period

2418.30

1443.10

3443.80

12015.04

3850.02

Other Comprehensive Income (OCI)

A

(i) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

50.90

(173.62)

357.44

(87.22)

374.16

(ii) Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to

(12.58)

43.92

(89.73)

22.77

(93.63)

profit or loss

6

Total Comprehensive Income for the period

2456.62

1313.40

3711.51

11950.59

4130.55

7

Paid-up Equity Share Capital (face value of ₹ 10/- each)

4130.53

4130.53

4130.53

4130.53

4130.53

8

Reserves excluding revaluation reserve

47886.61

39364.35

9

Earnings per equity share (of ₹10/- each) (not annualised)

1. Basic (₹)

5.85

3.49

8.34

29.09

9.32

2. Diluted (₹)

5.85

3.49

8.34

29.09

9.32

10

Debt Equity Ratio

0.33

0.87

11

Debt Service Coverage Ratio (number of times)

1.53

0.36

12

Interest Service Coverage Ratio (number of times)

9.56

2.86

Note:

Refer accompanying notes to the financial results.

Notes to Standalone Financial Results:

1. The above results have been reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors in their meetings held on 23rd May, 2022.

2. The financial results have been audited by the Statutory Auditors as required under Regulation 33 and 52 read with regulation 63 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015. The Audited Accounts are subject to review by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India under section 143(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

3. The figures for the quarter ended 31st March, 2022 and 31st March, 2021, represent the derived figures between the audited figures in respect of the full Financial Year and the published year to date figures up to the 3rd quarter of the Financial Years ended 31st March, 2022 and 31st March, 2021 respectively.

4. The Company is in the business of manufacturing of steel products and hence has only one

reportable operating segment as per Ind AS 108 "Operating segments".

5. As per the terms of sales with certain Government agencies, the invoicing to these agencies is done at provisional prices, till a final price is subsequently agreed. The revenue recognized on aforementioned provisional prices basis is as under :

₹ in crore

Quarter

Financial

Cumulative

Quarter

Financial

Cumulative

ended 31st

Year ended

till 31st

ended 31st

Year ended

till 31st

March,

31st March,

March,

March,

31st March,

March,

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

1808.94

6237.41

21163.29

1566.75

6902.50

14952.22

6. During the year ended 31st March, 2022, the Company has implemented the Salaries & wages revision effective from 1st April, 2020 after the expiry of long term wage agreement on 31st December, 2016. Accordingly, Employees Benefit Expenses charged to Statement of Profit and Loss and Expenditure during Construction (net off of provision for wage revision) for the Year ended 31st March, 2022 are ₹837.25 crore and ₹4.24 crore respectively. Further, an amount of ₹567.66 Crore has been charged to the statement of profit and loss on account of revised actuarial valuation of employees related liabilities owing to implementation of wage revision.

7. (A). In relation to a case pending before the Hon‟ble Delhi High Court in respect of an award by Arbitral Tribunal, the Company is now contemplating out of court settlement. Accordingly an amount of ₹353.41 crore has been charged under exceptional item in the Statement of Profit and Loss for the year ended 31st March, 2022.

(B) Exceptional items during the previous year ended 31st March, 2021 include :

(i) Compensation on Voluntary Retirement of employees paid as per the Scheme amounting to ₹103.70 crore.

(ii) Deposit under the Settlement of Dispute, 2020 Scheme brought by Directorate of Commercial Taxes, Government of West Bengal for settling entry tax and sales tax disputes in the State of West Bengal amounting to ₹167.54 crore.

(iii) Reversal of write down due to Covid-19 impact on inventory of sub grade iron ore fines amounting to ₹329.67 crore recorded during the year ended 31st March, 2020 under "Exceptional Items‟.

8. The inventory of sub-grade iron ore fines generated at the captive mines of the Company were not assigned any value in the books of accounts of the Company till the financial year ended 31st march 2019, since, the Government of India Notification dated 19 September 2012 prohibited all captive miners from selling such sub-grade fines.

Following the Government of India Order no. F.No.16/30/2019-M.VI dated 16 September 2019allowing sale of sub-grade iron ore fines, the inventories of sub-grade fines held by the Company gained economic value. In this regard, the Company also obtained opinions from the Additional Solicitor General of India as well as the Expert Advisory Committee (EAC) of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Based on the aforesaid opinions, the Company recognized these inventories as by-product inventory as at 31st march 2020. Since, these inventories were generated over many years, hence, making it impracticable to ascertain the actual valuation, the Company assigned a valuation to such inventories basis average selling price of similar sub-grade fines over the last 36 months as declared by Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), a Government of India organisation and as adjusted for royalty and other selling costs.

The Company has obtained all clearances including environmental clearance and clearance from Director General of Mines Safety, Government of India. Further, procedural clearances have been obtained from the State Government of Odisha. With respect to the State of Jharkhand, the delay in the clearances is procedural and the management expects to receive the clearances soon. This is also supported by the legal opinion taken by the Company in this regard.

As a result, the management has been able to sell off such inventories in certain locations. While, on an overall basis during the current and the previous year, there has been insignificant movement (1.04 million tonnes) in the volume of such inventories, there is significant market demand for sub- grade fines and the recent sales price trends are indicative of considerable margins over and above the carrying value of such inventories. The management also has plans to set up a beneficiation plant in future that will consume significant volume of sub-grade fines annually. Accordingly, in view of the management, there is no adjustment required in the carrying value of these inventories at this stage.

Considering the substantial volume of inventories, the quantity estimated to be sold / consumed within the next one year has been recognized as current and the balance has been classified as non- current inventory (refer notes 7A and 15).

As at 31st March 2022, the Company is carrying sub-gradeiron-ore fines inventory of 41.94 Mt (as at 31st march 2021: 42.60 Mt) valuing ₹4034.95 crores (as at 31st march 2021 valuing ₹4089.03 crores) which includes 39.24 Mt valued at ₹3786.62 crores classified as non-current inventory at its various mines.

Likewise, the Company at its Barsua and Dalli Mines is also carrying inventory of tailings of 7.44 Mt (as at 31st March 2021: 8.68 Mt) valuing ₹382.66 crores (as at 31st March 2021 valuing ₹492.41 crores) which includes 6.41 Mt valued at ₹331.25 crores classified as non-current inventory as at 31st march 2022. Further, the Company at its Bhilai, Bokaro, Rourkela and Durgapur Steel Plants is also carrying inventory of extractable iron and steel scrap embedded in BF Slag and LD Slag of 0.49 Mt (as at 31st March 2021 : 0.57 Mt) valuing ₹ 507.10 crores (as at 31st March 2021 valuing ₹438.63 crores) which includes 0.44 Mt valued at ₹ 441.29 crores classified as non-current inventory as at 31st march 2022. The Company is formulating a detailed plan for disposal / consumption of these inventories.

Considering the market volatility, steel market dynamics, possibility of future additions to steel and pellet making capacity in the country which may augment the demand of these materials, the carrying value of the non-current inventories need not be adjusted for any unforeseeable changes

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SAIL - Steel Authority of India Limited published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 17:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 022 B 13 185 M 13 185 M
Net income 2022 122 B 1 577 M 1 577 M
Net Debt 2022 244 B 3 155 M 3 155 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,48x
Yield 2022 7,00%
Capitalization 305 B 3 939 M 3 939 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 65 564
Free-Float 33,9%
