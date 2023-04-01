Advanced search
    SAIL   INE114A01011

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED

(SAIL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:29:00 2023-03-31 am EDT
82.70 INR   +0.18%
07:59aSteel Authority Of India : SAIL achieves all-time best annual production in FY 2022-23
PU
02:40aIndia's SAIL posts record steel production in 2022/23
RE
03/24STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Steel Authority of India : SAIL achieves all-time best annual production in FY 2022-23

04/01/2023 | 07:59am EDT
New Delhi, 01.04.2023: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) - a Maharatna public sector unit under the Ministry of Steel, has achieved the best ever annual production during the financial year 2022-23 ending on 31 March 2023. During the period, the company recorded 19.409 Million Tonnes (MT) of hot metal and 18.289 MT crude steel production with a growth of 3.6% and 5.3% respectively over the previous best.

The company is continuously ramping up its production over the years with a focus on more value added and special steels production.

Attachments

Disclaimer

SAIL - Steel Authority of India Limited published this content on 01 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2023 11:58:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 036 B 12 619 M 12 619 M
Net income 2023 22 061 M 269 M 269 M
Net Debt 2023 253 B 3 087 M 3 087 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,4x
Yield 2023 2,84%
Capitalization 342 B 4 160 M 4 160 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
EV / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 62 181
Free-Float 35,0%
Managers and Directors
Anil Kumar Tulsiani Finance Director & Executive Director
Praveen Nigam Executive Director-Finance & Accounts
Soma Mondal Executive Chairman
Puneet Sharma Head-Communications & Information Technology
Arvind Kumar Singh Executive Director, Director-Technical & Projects
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED0.06%4 160
NUCOR CORPORATION17.19%38 917
ARCELORMITTAL13.41%24 386
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION36.13%21 613
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.33.09%21 398
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.15.72%19 286
