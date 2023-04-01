Steel Authority of India : SAIL achieves all-time best annual production in FY 2022-23

New Delhi, 01.04.2023: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) - a Maharatna public sector unit under the Ministry of Steel, has achieved the best ever annual production during the financial year 2022-23 ending on 31 March 2023. During the period, the company recorded 19.409 Million Tonnes (MT) of hot metal and 18.289 MT crude steel production with a growth of 3.6% and 5.3% respectively over the previous best.
The company is continuously ramping up its production over the years with a focus on more value added and special steels production.
