New Delhi, 4th Aug, 2023: In a significant stride towards sustainable steel production, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), a Maharatna PSU, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SMS Group, Germany's leading engineering company. The MoU was signed at the SAIL's Management Training Institute (MTI) at Ranchi on 03.08.2023.

The MoU signifies a joint commitment between SAIL and SMS Group to explore innovative and sustainable solutions for the long-term transformation of steel production. The primary objective of this collaboration is to bring in change in steelmaking processes across SAIL's integrated steel plants, placing an emphasis on reducing carbon emissions and promoting environmentally friendly technologies. By leveraging the shared expertise and resources, SAIL and SMS Group will lead the charge in establishing a new paradigm of environmentally conscious steel production.

The collaborative efforts forged by this MoU will promote decarbonisation technology in steelmaking processes and will contribute significantly to the reduction of carbon footprints within SAIL's steel plants, aligning closely with India's ambitious goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.