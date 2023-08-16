New Delhi, 16th August, 2023: Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) once again reaffirms its commitment to national defense by supplying the entire 4000 Tonnes of Special Steel for India's indigenous sixth frigate ship, "Vindhyagiri." The ship is part of the Project P17A initiative undertaken by the Indian Navy and is being constructed by M/s Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE). Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Hon'ble President of India, is scheduled to launch the frigate on August 17, 2023.

The steel supplied by SAIL for the "Vindhyagiri" frigate comprises DMR 249 A grade HR Sheets and Plates. Under the ambit of Project P17A, a vital endeavor that envisions the launch of seven ships, the upcoming launch of "Vindhyagiri" marks the successful construction of the sixth ship. SAIL's involvement in this ambitious project further exemplifies the company's steadfast dedication to foster indigenous growth and innovation in India's defense sector.

This significant milestone comes on the heels of SAIL's remarkable contribution to the commissioning of INS Vikrant, the nation's pride and joy, where SAIL provided the entire 30,000 Tonnes of specialty steel for the construction of the aircraft carrier.