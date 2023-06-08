Steel Authority of India : SAIL supported Indian contingent of Special Olympics Bharat's athletes sent off for Special Olympics World Summer Games, Berlin, 2023

New Delhi, 08 June, 2023: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, has supported the entire Indian contingent of Special Olympics Bharat's athletes, who were sent off at a ceremony organized at New Delhi's Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium on 08th June, 2023 to participate in the Special Olympics World Summer Games, Berlin, 2023. This event marks a significant milestone in the journey of these exceptional athletes as they will represent India on the global stage during the event being held from 17 - 25 June, 2023.



SAIL has always demonstrated its commitment to provide assistance and support to the needs of Divyangjans including persons with intellectual disabilities. As part of this commitment, SAIL has collaborated with Special Olympics Bharat, a National Sports Federation recognized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and accredited by Special Olympics Inc. USA by providing material assistance to the entire Indian contingent of athletes, coaches and officials for their training, equipment, wearables, accessories and other administrative requirements to ensure the Indian team's participation and performance. In September 2022, a national coaching camp-cum-selection trial for Badminton, Cycling, Football, and Futsal games in preparation for the Special Olympics Summer World Games 2023 was organized at SAIL's Bokaro Steel Plant. A contingent of more than 200 members including athletes and coaches will take part in the event.



Shri Amarendu Prakash, Chairman, SAIL was present during the sending off ceremony and wholeheartedly cheered the Indian contingent. While expressing SAIL's profound delight in partnering with Special Olympics Bharat, he extended best wishes to India's special athletes in their endeavour to participate and bring glory to the nation.