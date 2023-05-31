Steel Authority of India : Shri Amarendu Prakash takes charge as Chairman SAIL

New Delhi, 31 May, 2023: Shri Amarendu Prakash has assumed the charge of Chairman, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) w.e.f. 31st May, 2023. Prior to taking charge as the Chairman, Shri Prakash held the post of Director in-charge, Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL), SAIL. A metallurgical engineer from BIT Sindhri, Shri Prakash joined SAIL in 1991 as a Management Trainee (Technical).After working in various positions of responsibilities in plants and units, Shri Amarendu Prakash was selected as a Director in the SAIL Board in charge of Bokaro Steel Plant in 2020.

He is an accomplished technocrat. In his career of more than three decades in SAIL, Shri Prakash has had exposure to plant operations at shop level, exposure to corporate functions in the Head office and leading a large steel plant with mining operations. He was a key member of the team that was leading the business transformation and financial turnaround of SAIL in 2015-17.

After taking over as the Director in charge of Bokaro Steel Plant, he has led the Plant team to reach their best performance in all major parameters year on year. The improvement in performance has been both quantitative and qualitative. With his remarkable organizational skills and strategic planning acumen, Shri Amarendu Prakash has been instrumental in bringing about significant changes in business processes and project implementation. As a technically proficient leader, he has been spearheading the digitisation efforts of the company. As a key member of the Revenue Maximising Team, he has been instrumental in strategizing the overall production and sales plan for not only enhancing value for the organisation but also for the customers.

A visionary and energetic leader, he connects with the employees across levels and motivates them to excel through various initiatives. During his tenure at Bokaro as Director, he has taken several initiatives to encourage Sports including supporting the Special Olympics. Many social initiatives involving public participation have brought about positive changes in the city of Bokaro and peripheral areas.

He is a widely travelled technocrat and has gathered vast knowledge on the Steel and Mining Industry.