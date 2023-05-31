Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Steel Authority of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAIL   INE114A01011

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED

(SAIL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:43:21 2023-05-31 am EDT
82.50 INR   -0.84%
01:40pSteel Authority Of India : Shri Amarendu Prakash takes charge as Chairman SAIL
PU
05/26Transcript : Steel Authority of India Limited, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, May 26, 2023
CI
05/25Steel Authority of India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Steel Authority of India : Shri Amarendu Prakash takes charge as Chairman SAIL

05/31/2023 | 01:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New Delhi, 31 May, 2023: Shri Amarendu Prakash has assumed the charge of Chairman, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) w.e.f. 31st May, 2023. Prior to taking charge as the Chairman, Shri Prakash held the post of Director in-charge, Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL), SAIL. A metallurgical engineer from BIT Sindhri, Shri Prakash joined SAIL in 1991 as a Management Trainee (Technical).After working in various positions of responsibilities in plants and units, Shri Amarendu Prakash was selected as a Director in the SAIL Board in charge of Bokaro Steel Plant in 2020.

He is an accomplished technocrat. In his career of more than three decades in SAIL, Shri Prakash has had exposure to plant operations at shop level, exposure to corporate functions in the Head office and leading a large steel plant with mining operations. He was a key member of the team that was leading the business transformation and financial turnaround of SAIL in 2015-17.

After taking over as the Director in charge of Bokaro Steel Plant, he has led the Plant team to reach their best performance in all major parameters year on year. The improvement in performance has been both quantitative and qualitative. With his remarkable organizational skills and strategic planning acumen, Shri Amarendu Prakash has been instrumental in bringing about significant changes in business processes and project implementation. As a technically proficient leader, he has been spearheading the digitisation efforts of the company. As a key member of the Revenue Maximising Team, he has been instrumental in strategizing the overall production and sales plan for not only enhancing value for the organisation but also for the customers.

A visionary and energetic leader, he connects with the employees across levels and motivates them to excel through various initiatives. During his tenure at Bokaro as Director, he has taken several initiatives to encourage Sports including supporting the Special Olympics. Many social initiatives involving public participation have brought about positive changes in the city of Bokaro and peripheral areas.

He is a widely travelled technocrat and has gathered vast knowledge on the Steel and Mining Industry.

Attachments

Disclaimer

SAIL - Steel Authority of India Limited published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 17:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED
01:40pSteel Authority Of India : Shri Amarendu Prakash takes charge as Chairman SAIL
PU
05/26Transcript : Steel Authority of India Limited, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, May 26,..
CI
05/25Steel Authority of India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended ..
CI
05/25Steel Authority of India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March..
CI
05/25Steel Authority of India Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-..
CI
05/01Steel Authority of India Limited Announces the Cessation of Ms. Soma Mondal as Member o..
CI
04/03SAIL achieves all-time best annual production in FY 2022-23
AQ
04/01Steel Authority Of India : SAIL achieves all-time best annual production in FY 2022-23
PU
04/01India's SAIL posts record steel production in 2022/23
RE
03/24STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for ..
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 039 B 12 572 M 12 572 M
Net income 2023 22 410 M 271 M 271 M
Net Debt 2023 235 B 2 841 M 2 841 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,4x
Yield 2023 2,65%
Capitalization 341 B 4 121 M 4 121 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
EV / Sales 2024 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 62 181
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Steel Authority of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 82,50
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anil Kumar Tulsiani Finance Director & Executive Director
Praveen Nigam Executive Director-Finance & Accounts
Puneet Sharma Head-Communications & Information Technology
Arvind Kumar Singh Executive Director, Director-Technical & Projects
Varinder Dhawan Executive Director-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED0.67%4 156
NUCOR CORPORATION0.91%33 415
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.31.28%20 872
ARCELORMITTAL-3.42%20 248
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION23.78%18 692
TATA STEEL LIMITED-4.88%15 839
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer