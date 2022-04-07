Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Steel Dynamics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLD   US8581191009

STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.

(STLD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/07 04:00:00 pm EDT
83.64 USD   +1.79%
05:42pSteel Dynamics Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
PR
03/30STEEL DYNAMICS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/29STEEL DYNAMICS : Announces Leadership Appointments - Form 8-K
PU
Summary 
Summary

Steel Dynamics Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

04/07/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD), one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, today announced it intends to release First Quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The teleconference is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday April 21, 2022 and will be hosted by Mark D. Millett, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, and Theresa E. Wagler, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

To participate, please dial +1.973.528.0011 at least ten minutes before the start time and reference the Steel Dynamics First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. The teleconference can also be accessed (in listen-only mode) by visiting the company's website at www.steeldynamics.com. Webcast participants are encouraged to log in prior to the 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time start to ensure connection before the beginning of the call. An audio replay version of the teleconference can be accessed by dialing +1.919.882.2331 and entering conference ID number 45162. The audio replay link will be available on the company's website until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on April 27, 2022. An MP3 file of the event will be available on the company's website that can be accessed for online replay or download. 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steel-dynamics-announces-first-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast-301520520.html

SOURCE Steel Dynamics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
