    STLD   US8581191009

STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.

(STLD)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:22 2023-01-09 pm EST
102.23 USD   -0.45%
Steel Dynamics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
PR
2022STEEL DYNAMICS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Steel Dynamics, Inc.(NasdaqGS:STLD) added to S&P 500 Growth
CI
Steel Dynamics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

01/09/2023 | 02:31pm EST
FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD), one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, today announced it intends to release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The teleconference is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday January 26, 2023 and will be hosted by Mark D. Millett, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, and Theresa E. Wagler, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

To participate, please dial +1.973.528.0011 at least ten minutes before the start time and reference the Steel Dynamics Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Call. The teleconference can also be accessed (in listen-only mode) by visiting the company's website at www.steeldynamics.com. Webcast participants are encouraged to log in prior to the 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time start to ensure connection before the beginning of the call. An audio replay version of the teleconference can be accessed by dialing +1.919.882.2331 and entering conference ID number 47426. The audio replay link will be available on the company's website until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on February 2, 2023. An MP3 file of the event will be available on the company's website that can be accessed for online replay or download. 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steel-dynamics-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast-301716892.html

SOURCE Steel Dynamics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
