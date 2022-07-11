Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Steel Dynamics, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    STLD   US8581191009

STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.

(STLD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:13 2022-07-11 pm EDT
65.94 USD   -0.33%
07/06Morgan Stanley Trims Price Target on Steel Dynamics to $78 From $94, Reiterates Equalweight Rating
MT
06/29STEEL DYNAMICS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/28Steel Dynamics Forms JV With Aymium to Build Biocarbon Plant to Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions
MT
Steel Dynamics Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

07/11/2022 | 02:09pm EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD), one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, today announced it intends to release Second Quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The teleconference is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday July 21, 2022 and will be hosted by Mark D. Millett, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, and Theresa E. Wagler, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. 

To participate, please dial +1.973.528.0011 at least ten minutes before the start time and reference the Steel Dynamics Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. The teleconference can also be accessed (in listen-only mode) by visiting the company's website at www.steeldynamics.com. Webcast participants are encouraged to log in prior to the 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time start to ensure connection before the beginning of the call. An audio replay version of the teleconference can be accessed by dialing +1.919.882.2331 and entering conference ID number 45953. The audio replay link will be available on the company's website until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on July 27, 2022. An MP3 file of the event will be available on the company's website that can be accessed for online replay or download. 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steel-dynamics-announces-second-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast-301584007.html

SOURCE Steel Dynamics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
