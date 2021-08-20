Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Steel Dynamics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLD   US8581191009

STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.

(STLD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Steel Dynamics : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Cash Dividend

08/20/2021 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced that the company's board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per common share.  The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2021 and is payable on or about October 15, 2021. 

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.
Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steel-dynamics-announces-third-quarter-2021-cash-dividend-301359760.html

SOURCE Steel Dynamics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.
11:01aSTEEL DYNAMICS : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Cash Dividend
PR
07/26STEEL DYNAMICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
07/26GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Hasbro, Lockheed Martin, Tencent, Roche, Vodafone...
07/21STEEL DYNAMICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
07/20REMINDER : Steel Dynamics Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call..
PR
07/19STEEL DYNAMICS : Second Quarter 2021 Investor Call Presentation
PU
07/19STEEL DYNAMICS : Earnings, Sales Increase in Q2; Unveils $1 Billion Share Buybac..
MT
07/19STEEL DYNAMICS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/19STEEL DYNAMICS : Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results
PU
07/19STEEL DYNAMICS : Earnings Flash (STLD) STEEL DYNAMICS Reports Q2 Revenue $4.47B,..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.
More recommendations