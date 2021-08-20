Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Steel Dynamics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLD   US8581191009

STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.

(STLD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Steel Dynamics : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Cash Dividend (Form 8-K)

08/20/2021 | 02:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Steel Dynamics Announces Third Quarter 2021 Cash Dividend

FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, August 20, 2021 / PRNewswire / Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced that the company's board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per common share. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2021 and is payable on or about October 15, 2021.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

Contact: Investor Relations - +1.260.969.3500

Disclaimer

SDI - Steel Dynamics Inc. published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 18:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.
02:44pSTEEL DYNAMICS : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Cash Dividend (Form 8-K)
PU
02:42pSTEEL DYNAMICS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:24aSTEEL DYNAMICS : Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.26 Per Share; Payable Around..
MT
11:01aSTEEL DYNAMICS : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Cash Dividend
PR
07/26STEEL DYNAMICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
07/26GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Hasbro, Lockheed Martin, Tencent, Roche, Vodafone...
07/21STEEL DYNAMICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
07/20REMINDER : Steel Dynamics Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call..
PR
07/19STEEL DYNAMICS : Second Quarter 2021 Investor Call Presentation
PU
07/19STEEL DYNAMICS : Earnings, Sales Increase in Q2; Unveils $1 Billion Share Buybac..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 449 M - -
Net income 2021 3 077 M - -
Net Debt 2021 373 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,68x
Yield 2021 1,55%
Capitalization 13 708 M 13 708 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 9 625
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Steel Dynamics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 67,16 $
Average target price 81,00 $
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark D. Millett Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Theresa E. Wagler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert E. Francis Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Frank D. Byrne Independent Director
James C. Marcuccilli Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.82.15%13 708
NUCOR CORPORATION120.77%34 489
ARCELORMITTAL47.51%32 937
TATA STEEL LIMITED113.78%24 277
POSCO13.24%20 161
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION43.26%16 360