  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Steel Dynamics, Inc,
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLD   US8581191009

STEEL DYNAMICS, INC,

(STLD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-28 pm EST
126.11 USD   +3.93%
08:37aSteel Dynamics : Investor Presentation
PU
02/28STEEL DYNAMICS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02/28Steel Dynamics Announces First Quarter 2023 Cash Dividend Increase of 25%
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Steel Dynamics : Investor Presentation

03/01/2023 | 08:37am EST
March 2023

Investor Presentation

Health and Safety

Entrepreneurial Culture

Customer Commitment z

Strategic Growth

Innovation and Sustainability

Financial Strength

Forward Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains some predictive statements about future events, including statements related to conditions in domestic or global economies, conditions in steel, aluminum, and recycled metals market places, Steel Dynamics' revenues, costs of purchased materials, future profitability and earnings, and the operation of new, existing or planned facilities. These statements, which we generally precede or accompany by such typical conditional words as anticipate", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "seek","project", or "expect", or by the words "may", "will", or "should", are intended to be made as "forward-looking", subject to many risks and uncertainties, within the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements speak only as of this date and are based upon information and assumptions, which we consider reasonable as of this date, concerning our businesses and the environments in which they operate. Such predictive statements are not guarantees of future performance, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements. Some factors that could cause such forward-looking statements to turn out differently than anticipated include: (1) domestic and global economic factors; (2) global steelmaking overcapacity and imports of steel and North American aluminum flat rolled supply deficit, together with increased scrap prices; (3) pandemics, epidemics, widespread illness or other health issues, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; (4) the cyclical nature of the steel industry and the industries we serve; (5) volatility and major fluctuations in prices and availability of scrap metal, scrap substitutes, and our potential inability to pass higher costs on to our customers; (6)cost and availability of electricity, natural gas, oil, or other energy resources are subject to volatile market conditions; (7) increased environmental, greenhouse gas emissions and sustainability considerations or regulations;

  1. compliance with and changes in environmental and remediation requirements; (9) significant price and other forms of competition from other steel and aluminum producers, scrap processors and alternative materials;
  1. availability of an adequate source of supply of scrap for our metals recycling operations; (11)cybersecurity threats and risks to the security of our sensitive data and information technology; (12) the implementation of our growth strategy; (13) litigation and legal compliance; (14) unexpected equipment downtime or shutdowns; (15) governmental agencies may refuse to grant or renew some of our licenses and permits; (16) our senior unsecured credit facility contains, and any future financing agreements may contain, restrictive covenants that may limit our flexibility; (17) the

impacts of impairment charges; (18) unanticipated difficulties in integrating or starting up new assets; and (19) risks and uncertainties involving product and/or technology development.

More specifically, refer to Steel Dynamics' more detailed explanation of these and other factors and risks that may cause such predictive statements to turn out differently, as set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the headings Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or in other reports which we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These are available publicly on the Securities and Exchange Commission website, www.sec.gov, and on the Steel Dynamics website, www.steeldynamics.com under "Investors - SEC Filings".

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Steel Dynamics reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, Free Cash Flow, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow non-GAAP financial measures, provide additional meaningful information regarding Steel Dynamic's performance and financial strength. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Steel Dynamics' reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow included in this presentation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures are contained in the appendix at the end of this presentation.

Differentiated, Sustainable, Metals Growth Company

February 2023 2

We are a leading North American metals company with a proven business model

Consistent best-in-class operational and financial performance

Differentiated business model delivering strong "through-cycle" profitability and cash flow

Strategic growth - Gaining market share and growing with customers

Circular manufacturing operations with leading decarbonization position

Strong balance sheet provides strategic flexibility for current operations and growth

Sustainable shareholder value creation and distribution growth

Differentiated, Sustainable, Metals Growth Company

February 2023 3

Safety is our number one value

Total Recordable Injury Rate1

Total 2022 Recordable Injury Rate1 By Platform

Steel

Steel

Metals

Fabrication

Recycling

2.3

4.2

4.1

1.8

1.9

1.9

1.8

2.8

2.3

1.7

1.6

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Steel Dynamics

Industry²

Lost Time Injury Rate1

0.61

0.33

0.39

0.32

0.25

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

  1. Total Recordable Injury Rate is defined as OSHA recordable incidents x 200,000 / hours worked and Lost Time Injury Rate is defined as OSHA days away from work cases x 200,000 / hours worked.
  2. Source: 2021 U.S. DOL Bureau of Labor Statistics

Differentiated, Sustainable, Metals Growth Company

February 2023 4

Our significant performance-based compensation programs drive performance

Our unique, companywide performance-based compensation culture promotes innovation, strategic high-return growth, low-cost, efficient operations, and risk mitigation

  1. Companywide Stock Awards

Align our team with shareholders in pursuit

a

of long-term value creation

  1. Profit Sharing, 401(k) Match
    Unite our teams across our operations in

promoting the success of the company as a

b

whole

  1. Production, ROA, Cost Conversion Bonuses Focus our teams on quality productivity,

cost control, efficient use of assets, and

c

innovation

  1. Base Pay
    Reward individual team members for

superior performance and personal skill

d

level

Differentiated, Sustainable, Metals Growth Company

February 2023 5

Disclaimer

SDI - Steel Dynamics Inc. published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 13:35:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on STEEL DYNAMICS, INC,
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 147 M - -
Net income 2022 3 861 M - -
Net Debt 2022 799 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,08x
Yield 2022 1,08%
Capitalization 22 141 M 22 141 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 10 640
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart STEEL DYNAMICS, INC,
Duration : Period :
Steel Dynamics, Inc, Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEEL DYNAMICS, INC,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 126,11 $
Average target price 102,80 $
Spread / Average Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark D. Millett Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Theresa E. Wagler Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Robert E. Francis Chief Information Officer & Vice President
James C. Marcuccilli Lead Independent Director
Gabriel L. Shaheen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC,29.08%22 141
NUCOR CORPORATION27.03%42 362
ARCELORMITTAL15.75%24 308
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION32.50%20 545
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.15.01%18 292
TATA STEEL LIMITED-7.72%15 380