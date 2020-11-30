Steel Dynamics : Investor Presentation November 30, 2020 11/30/2020 | 02:49pm EST Send by mail :

Investor Presentation 30 November 2020 Forward Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Measures Forward-Looking Statements This presentation contains some predictive statements about future events, including statements related to conditions in domestic or global economies, conditions in steel and recycled metals market places, Steel Dynamics' production capacities, shipments, revenues, costs of purchased materials, future profitability and earnings, and the operation of new, existing or planned facilities. These statements, which we generally precede or accompany by such typical conditional words as "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "seek," "project" or "expect," or by the words "may," "will," or "should," are intended to be made as "forward-looking," subject to many risks and uncertainties, within the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements speak only as of this date and are based upon information and assumptions, which we consider reasonable as of this date, concerning our businesses and the environments in which they operate. Such predictive statements are not guarantees of future performance, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements. Some factors that could cause such forward-looking statements to turn out differently than anticipated include: (1) the effects of uncertain economic conditions; (2) the effects of pandemics or other health issues, such as the recent novel coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19); (3) cyclical and changing industrial demand; (4) changes in conditions in any of the steel or scrap-consuming sectors of the economy which affect demand for our products, including the strength of the non-residential and residential construction, automotive, manufacturing, appliance, energy, and other steel-consuming industries; (5) fluctuations in the cost of key raw materials and supplies (including steel scrap, iron units, zinc, graphite electrodes, and energy costs) and our ability to pass on any cost increases; (6) the impact of domestic and foreign imports, including trade policy, restrictions, or agreements; (7) unanticipated difficulties in integrating or starting up new, acquired or planned businesses or assets; (8) risks and uncertainties involving product and/or technology development; and (9) occurrences of unexpected plant outages or equipment failures. More specifically, we refer you to Steel Dynamics' more detailed explanation of these and other factors and risks that may cause such predictive statements to turn out differently than expected or anticipated, as set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the headings Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or in other reports which we from time to time file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These are available publicly on the SEC website, www.sec.gov, and on the Steel Dynamics website, www.steeldynamics.com: Investors: SEC Filings. Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures Steel Dynamics reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion, non-GAAP financial measures, provide additional meaningful information regarding Steel Dynamic's performance and financial strength. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Steel Dynamics' reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion included in this presentation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures are contained in the appendix at the end of this presentation. 30 November 2020 1 Differentiated and Proven Business Culture We are a leading North American steel producer with a differentiated and proven business model Consistent best-in-class performance Led North American steel peers in EBITDA margin in eachof the last 10 years Differentiated business model delivering strong profitability and cash flow High value-added product mix and diversified customer base drives strong free cash flow conversion Smart growth - Gaining market share and growing with customers Organic and transactional growth drive supply-chain differentiation and higher steel mill utilization 100% of steel produced with electric-arc-furnace technology Significantly much lower environmental impact than traditional technologies - Recycled scrap primary raw material Strong balance sheet provides strategic flexibility for current operations and prudent growth Q3 2020 net leverage of 1.4x - Committed to maintaining investment grade ratings Sustainable shareholder value creation and distribution growth Maintain a positive dividend profile complemented by share repurchases when appropriate 30 November 2020 2 Differentiated and Proven Business Culture Steel Dynamics - One of the largest and most differentiated steel producers and metals recyclers in North America 2019 Revenue: $10.5B Net Income: $671M Adj. EBITDA: $1.3B1 Steel Shipping Capacity: 13M tons Market leader producing premium, value-added, diversified steel products, serving growing markets Modern, state-of-the-art efficiently configured and flexible production facilities Highly variable (85%), low cost structure Vertically connected and controlled supply chain Environmentally-friendly,recycling-basedelectric-arc-furnace (EAF) technology Respected and experienced management team, driving our innovative, entrepreneurial culture Highly motivated, safety focused and performance-based incentivized team of approximately 9,500 individuals The reconciliation to GAAP net income is provided in the appendix to this presentation. Based on 2019 steel sales. ³ Based on 2019 steel shipments. Premium / value-added product mix2 15% Hot Roll Sheet Coated 42% 10% Structural Sheet 5% MBQ 2% Other Value-Added Steels 68% 5% 8% 5% 5%3% Rail Shapes Cold Engineered Hot Roll SBQ Roll and Pickled Sheet & Oiled Sheet Serving diverse, growing steel end-markets3 Other Manufacturing 18% Ag, Equipment, & Mining 6% Non-Energy Pipe & Tube 6% Energy 7% Transportation & Rail 8% Automotive 12% Appliance / HVAC 6% Light Commercial / Residential 18% Construction- Related Heavy Non-Residential 7% 43% Metal Building 12% 30 November 2020 3 Differentiated and Proven Business Culture We have a proven track record of delivering smart growth and shareholder value creation 2020: Columbus Coating Line Addition 2019: Achieved Investment Grade Credit Ratings 1996 2014: Flat Roll Steel Mill Acquisition - Shipments Columbus Steel: 794,000 tons 2002: SBQ Steel Mill 2006: Merchant & Specialty Steel Acquisition Acquisition - 2 Mills 2002: Structural Steel Mill - Greenfield 2018: Flat Roll Steel 1996: Flat Roll Steel Mill - Greenfield Processing Facility Acquisition - Heartland 2007: Ferrous and 2007: Galvanizing Nonferrous Metals Facilities Acquisition - Recycling 2000: 1st Steel The Techs Acquisition - Fabrication Facility - OmniSource Greenfield 2019-2021: Planned Sinton, Texas Greenfield EAF Flat Roll Steel Mill 2019 Shipments Steel: Record 10.8M tons

10.8M tons Metals Recycling: 4.6M gross tons ferrous and 1.1B pounds nonferrous

Steel Fabrication: Record 644,000 tons Experienced, entrepreneurial leadership has delivered significant value through disciplined M&A and strategic capital investments 1 Based on the period from 1996 to December 31, 2019. 30 November 2020 4 Differentiated and Proven Business Culture Consistent best-in-classthrough-cycle financial performance Our six strategic pillars delivering sustained, profitable growth EBITDA Margin1 1 11% 2 Peer 1 Peer 2 Peer 3 Peer 4 3 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q3'20 TTM Safety Goal of zero injuries - No accidents Culture Foster a team of energetic, positive, driven, innovative and diverse individuals Customer Commitment Focus on being a preferred partner by providing quality products and unique supply-chain solutions 4 5 6 Growth Intentional margin expansion and consistency through-the-cycle Innovation Drive innovation to improve safety, quality, productivity and resource sustainability Financial Strength Higher utilization and lower costs provide strong cash flow generation 1 EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (excludes non-cash asset impairments). See the reconciliation to GAAP net income for Steel Dynamics in the appendix to this presentation. Peers include: Nucor, AK Steel, US Steel, and Commercial Metals Company (CMC). Source: Respective SEC filings. CMC data for annual periods ended November 30 and Q3 2020 TTM period ended August 31, 2020. Q3 2020 TTM EBITDA Margin for Peer 4 could not be calculated based on data disclosed, as the peer was acquired in 2020.30 November 2020 5 Differentiated and Proven Business Culture Our differentiated business model maximizes cash generation through-the-cycle Metals Recycling - 11% 2019 Revenue Steel Operations - Low-cost, efficient, green - 66% of 2019 ferrous shipments were to - 76% 2019 Revenue our internal steel operations - Low-cost, modern, efficient - Premium value-added focus 6 Electric-Arc-Furnace Metals Recycling Steel Mills Our steel operations have a secure supply of high- quality scrap from our metals recycling Steel Fabrication operations, and also benefit from base-load - 9% 2019 Revenue "pull-through" volume - Manufacturing operations support from our manufacturing base-load,"pull-through" volume operations. for SDI steel operations Note: Above representation based on the Company's est. annual capacity, except for Metals Recycling, Steel Fabrication, and United Steel Supply which are actual 2019 shipments. 30 November 2020 6 Differentiated and Proven Business Culture Our differentiated business model results in higher through-cycle steel utilization We achieve consistently higher through-cycle steel utilization compared to our peers, driven by our low-cost, vertically connected business model, and diversified value-added product portfolio and supply-chain solutions. Steel Mill Production Utilization 96% 94% 89% 82% 82% 88% 88% 87% 88% 85% 79% 79% 73% 78% 80% 80% 74% 75% 77% 78% 74% 70% 70% 71% 65% 56% 22% 24% 23% 28% 29% 25% 27% 23% 21% 21% 19% 17% 18% 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Domestic Steel Industry Production Utilization (%) Domestic Steel Imports Excluding Semi-finished as a % of Apparent Domestic Consumption Steel Dynamics Steel Mill Production Utilization (%) 2020 Est. Annual SDI Steel Mill Production Capacity (Thousands of Tons) Flat Roll Group - Butler 3,200 - Columbus 3,200 Structural & Rail 2,200 Engineered Bar 950 Roanoke Bar 720 Steel of West Virginia 555 Total¹ 10,825 Q3 2020 SDI Steel Mill Production 2,320 Q3 2020 SDI Steel Mill Utilization 85% Excludes our processing divisions capacity of approximately 2.4 million tons. Source: AISI, U.S. Department of Commerce, Accenture 30 November 2020 7 Differentiated and Proven Business Culture Our differentiated business model is a proven cash generator in all demand environments Doubled Average Annual Free Cash Flow Free Cash Flow1 (dollars in millions) 5-year average: $1.1 billion 5-year average: $564 million $1,086 $793 $1,835 $974 $1,240 $881 $510 $681 $751 $591 $397 $479 $69 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q3'20 TTM Excluding 2019 and Q3 2020 TTM funding of $205M and $724M, respectively, for our new Texas flat roll steel mill, our 2019 and Q3 2020 TTM free cash flow would have Strong "Through-Cycle" Cash been $1.1B and $.8B and our 2019 and Q3 Generation 2020 TTM free cash flow conversion would Free Cash Flow Conversion1 88% 88% have been 81% and 73%. 87% 84% 83% 79% 80% 81% 72% 73% 64% 66% 6% 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q3'20 TTM 1 "Free Cash Flow" is defined as Adjusted EBITDA - Capital Investments. "Free Cash Flow Conversion" is defined as Free Cash Flow / Adjusted EBITDA. The Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow reconciliations to GAAP net income are provided in the appendix to this presentation. 30 November 2020 8 Differentiated and Proven Business Culture Strong track record of delivering smart growth and attractive returns 2012 2019 Steel Shipments Net Income Cash Flow from Operations Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 ROIC2 Average Market Cap Net Leverage Liquidity 5.8 million tons $164 million $446 million 9% 4% $3 billion 2.9x $1.5 billion 10.8 million tons +85% $671 million +300% $1.4 billion +200% 13%+45% 10%+190% $7 billion +145% 0.8x(2.1x) $2.8 billion +85% See the reconciliation to GAAP net income in the appendix to this presentation. ROIC defined as Net Income / Average Invested Capital; Invested Capital defined as (Total Debt + Total Book Value of Equity) 30 November 2020 9 Differentiated and Proven Business Culture We are operating from a position of strength, investing to deliver our next phase of meaningful growth Timing Leveraging expertise to create next generation EAF production capabilities, while gaining market share from disadvantaged, high-cost competitors and imports  New Sinton, Texas Greenfield Flat Roll Steel Mill Mid-20211 Current estimated investment of approximately $1.9 billion1 Continuing to grow and diversify premium, value-added product capabilities and unlock value of existing operations Columbus Flat Roll Division $160 million Metallic Coating Line, with galvanized and aluminized coating capability

Roanoke Bar Division $38 million Reinforcing Bar Expansion

Structural and Rail Division $82 million Reinforcing Bar Expansion First prime coil July 2020 Q2 2018 Q1 2019 Collectively, these primary strategic growth investments provide estimated incremental annual EBITDA of over $425M on a through- cycle historical spread basis. Growing high-margin downstream manufacturing to provide optional base-load,"pull-through" volume for our steel operations  United Steel Supply Coated Flat Roll Steel Distributor, March 2019 75% Acquisition of Equity Interest, Valued at $134 million  Heartland Flat Roll Steel Acquisition $434 million (includes $98 million of working capital) June 2018 1 Estimated project cost and start-up timeline. 30 November 2020 10 Differentiated and Proven Business Culture Columbus Flat Roll Division 3rd state-of-the-art metallic coating line addition, with galvanized and aluminized coating capability Congratulations to the team on running their 1st prime coil! July 9, 2020 30 November 2020 11 Differentiated and Proven Business Culture Our new Sinton, Texas flat roll steel mill provides transformational growth Once completed as planned, will represent over a 25% increase in our annual steel production capacity Investment Track Record Strategically Compelling "Next Generation" electric-arc-furnace flat roll steel mill, including a higher-margin,value-added galvanizing line (550k tons) and paint line (250k tons)

electric-arc-furnace flat roll steel mill, including a higher-margin,value-added galvanizing line and paint line Estimated 3.0 million tons of annual production capability

Differentiated production capabilities, with meaningful customer and supply-chain benefits

supply-chain benefits Widths (38" to 84") and gauges from 0.047" to 1.00" / Produce up to 52.5 ton coils

Our team has an unparalleled track record for delivering organic investments "on time" and "on budget", creating significant value

Expertise delivering "Next Generation", state-of-the-art steel production facilities

state-of-the-art steel production facilities "Next Generation" capabilities that goes beyond existing EAF-based production capabilities

EAF-based production capabilities Latest generation of advanced high strength steel grades, including automotive and energy grades

Diversified, higher-qualityvalue-added product mix

higher-qualityvalue-added product mix Targeting underserved markets reliant on imports with long lead times and inferior product quality

Competitively advantaged location Smart  Growth from import share gains and higher-growth,steel-consuming markets  Mexican flat roll steel consumption grew over 20% from 2013 - 20191, with shipments of 15M tons in 2019 Growth  Mexican market imported 6M tons of flat roll steel or over 40% in 20192 Source: CRU Source: U.S. Department of Commerce 30 November 2020 12 Differentiated and Proven Business Culture New greenfield Sinton, Texas flat roll steel mill drives transformational growth and "next-generation" EAF steelmaking Estimated 27 million tons in Targeted Regional Markets Texas and Surrounding States = 7 million tons 1

West Coast = 4 million tons 1  Mexico = 15 million tons2 (~45% imported) Location Benefits No Flat Roll Steel Production Capacity Houston Sinton SDI's New Texas Mill Monterrey Steel Dynamics flat roll steel mills Other flat roll steel producers Customer-centric logistics, providing shorter lead times and working capital savings

logistics, providing shorter lead times and working capital savings Central to the largest domestic consumption of flat roll Galvalume® and construction painted products, with the ability to effectively compete with excessive imports

Available acreage to allow customers to locate on-site, providing logistic savings and steel mill volume base-loading opportunities, representing 800,000 to 1.0M annual tons of local steel processing and consumption capability

on-site, providing logistic savings and steel mill volume base-loading opportunities, representing 800,000 to 1.0M annual tons of local steel processing and consumption capability Proximity to prime ferrous scrap generation via the four-state Texas region and Mexico through our existing metals recycling platform and our recent acquisition of Zimmer, a Mexican metals recycling company

four-state Texas region and Mexico through our existing metals recycling platform and our recent acquisition of Zimmer, a Mexican metals recycling company Cost-effective access to pig iron through the deep-water port of Corpus Christi, as well as other alternative iron units

access to pig iron through the deep-water port of Corpus Christi, as well as other alternative iron units Excellent logistics provided by on-site access to two class I railroads, proximity to a major U.S. highway system, and access to the deep-water port of Corpus Christi

on-site access to two class I railroads, proximity to a major U.S. highway system, and access to the deep-water port of Corpus Christi Existing, mature and dependable power, natural gas, and water sources 1 Source: 2017 CANACERO information published through AISI, market study including imports by regional ports, producer shipments and confidential customer information 2 Source: CRU 30 November 2020 13 Differentiated and Proven Business Culture Sinton, Texas flat roll steel mill provides value-added product diversification Sinton's targeted markets are similar to our other flat roll operations including construction, automotive, energy tubulars, appliance, and other manufacturing. Like our other steel operations, we can quickly pivot from one market to another based on underlying demand. Estimated Sinton Estimated Sinton Product Mix¹ Shipments by Region¹ 9% 12% Hot Roll 30% Pickled & Oiled United States 7% Cold Roll Mexico 60% Galvanized Painted 12% 70% 1 Based on a pro-forma full year of production at the Flat Roll Group Southwest - Sinton Division. 30 November 2020 14 Differentiated and Proven Business Culture Capital allocation framework, committed to growth and investment grade ratings Best-in-class performance Strong free cash flow conversion

Leading EBITDA margin Strong cash flow generating business model Capital investments largely funded through cash flow

Acquisitions funded to maintain credit flexibility and prudent liquidity while ensuring strong strategic logic, cultural fit, levering core competencies, and clear execution roadmap Strong balance sheet Broad access to low- cost debt

Net leverage managed to not exceed 2.0x through-cycle

through-cycle Subsequent to an acquisition, committed to deleveraging in a timely manner Significant strategic optionality Current growth strategy plans funded through free cash flow and debt capacity

Flexible shareholder distributions - maintain positive dividend profile and use share repurchases as appropriate Balanced Capital Allocation - $5.6 billion Cash Flow from Operations over the last five years1 Conservative net leverage while growing and returning capital to shareholders $2.6 billion Growth $ 0.7 B M&A $ 1.9 B Internal Capital Investments 1 Period ended September 30, 2020. $2.1 billion Capital Returned to Shareholders $ 1.3 B Share Repurchases $ 0.8 B Dividends 2.5 2.0 1.5 1.3 1.4 1.0 1.0 0.8 0.6 0.5 0.0 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q3' 20 30 November 2020 15 Differentiated and Proven Business Culture Strong liquidity and conservative credit metrics Strong liquidity (dollars in millions) As of September 30, 2020 $1,188 Staggered debt maturity profile2 (dollars in millions) $750 $600 $500 No Near-Term $400 $400 Maturities 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Low leverage, low-cost debt (dollars in millions) $2,456 $1,2681268 Cash and cash Revolver Total liquidity equivalents availability September 30, x Adjusted 2020 EBITDA¹ Cash and cash equivalents $1,268 2.800% senior notes, 2024 400 0.4x 2.400% senior notes, 2025 400 0.4x 4.125% senior notes, 2025 350 0.3x 5.000% senior notes, 2026 400 0.4x 3.450% senior notes, 2030 600 0.6x 3.250% senior notes, 2031 500 0.5x Other obligations 105 0.1x Total debt $2,755 2.5x Net debt $1,487 1.4x Adjusted TTM EBITDA¹ $1,082 In October 2020, we issued $350M of 1.650% senior notes due 2027 and $400M of 3.250% senior notes due 2050, with the proceeds intended to refinance $350M of 4.125% senior notes due 2025 and general corporate purposes. We are committed to maintaining investment grade credit ratings ¹ September 30, 2020 Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA. The reconciliation to GAAP net income is provided in the appendix to this presentation. 2 Excludes other debt obligations of $105 million. 30 November 2020 16 Differentiated and Proven Business Culture We have a strong track record of returning significant cash to shareholders 65% of net income, or $2.1 billion returned to shareholders over the last five years1 Cash Dividends (dollars in millions) 8 consecutive years of increases, more than doubling the distribution Share Repurchases (dollars in millions) Decreased outstanding shares by over 15% $136 $146 We increased our cash dividend 4% in Q1'20, and $208 over 20% in both $200 2018 and 2019. $169 $524 $252$349 $25 $163 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q3'20 TTM 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q3'20 TTM 1 Period ended September 30, 2020. 30 November 2020 17 Differentiated and Proven Business Culture Financial Strength in Diverse Market Environments Revenue (dollars in billions) Record High 2nd Best Year $11.8 $10.5 $9.5 $9.4 $7.8 Adjusted Operating Income1 (dollars in millions) Record High $1,738 3rd Best Year $1,067 $987 $861 $770 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q3'20 TTM Net Income (dollars in millions) Record High $1,258 3rd Best Year $813 $671 $484 $382 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q3'20 TTM 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q3'20 TTM Adjusted EBITDA1 (dollars in millions) Record High $2,074 3rd Best Year $1,405 $1,333 $1,172 $1,082 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q3'20 TTM ¹ Please see the reconciliation of these amounts to GAAP measures in the appendix to this presentation. 30 November 2020 18 Differentiated and Proven Business Culture Safety is our number one value COMMITTED TO WORLD-CLASS SAFETY RESULTS Safety for Me Control safety for yourself - Keeping safety "Top-of-Mind" Safety for My Control safety for your team - Being one another's "Keeper" / "See Something / Team Say Something / Do Something" Platform Total Recordable Injury Rate1 Steel Steel Metals During 2019, each of Fabrication Recycling our platforms performed 5.0 5.1 meaningfully better than industry benchmarks 2.7 2.7 2.4 1.4 Steel Dynamics Industry² Total Recordable Injury Rate1 2.3 2.0 1.9 1.8 1.8 1.5 Identification and elimination of hazardous exposures that could result in Safety for All potentially significant life-altering injuries Total Recordable Injury Rate is defined as OSHA recordable incidents x 200,000 / hours worked and Lost Time Injury Rate is defined as OSHA days away from work cases x 200,000 / hours worked. Source: 2018 U.S. DOL Bureau of Labor Statistics 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q3'20 TTM Lost Time Injury Rate¹ 0.66 0.34 0.35 0.33 0.33 0.25 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q3'20 TTM 30 November 2020 19 Differentiated and Proven Business Culture 30 November 2020 20 We are committed to sustainability Greenhouse Gas Emissions Intensity Metric tons of CO2 equivalent emissions / cast steel metric ton Scope 1 Emissions Intensity 1.62 1.72 0.20 0.21 0.20 N/A* 2017 2018 2019 Steel Dynamics 6 EAF steel mills U.S. blast furnace average¹ Scope 2 Emissions Intensity 0.32 0.32 0.29 2017 2018 2019 Energy Intensity GJ / cast steel metric ton Matching operations to sustainability 19.9 20.2  EAF steel production uses a fraction of the energy and has a fraction of the carbon footprint vs. blast furnace technology  We are the largest nonferrous metals recycler and the 2nd largest 5.0 5.0 ferrous recycler in the U.S. 4.9 N/A*  We reintroduced 1.1 billion pounds of recycled nonferrous 2017 2018 2019 scrap into the manufacturing life cycle in 2019  We reintroduced 11 million tons of recycled ferrous scrap Steel Dynamics 6 EAF steel mills World average² into the manufacturing life cycle in 2019 Source: Our 2019 Sustainability Report located on our website at www.steeldynamics.com/Sustainability.aspx ¹Based on Scope 1 CO2 equivalent emissions reported to the U.S. EPA ²World Steel Association *The 2019 information is not yet available Differentiated and Proven Business Culture Steel Dynamics steel production is 100% electric-arc-furnace EAF vs. blast furnace technology 100% of our steel mills water withdrawn was recycled and reused in 2019 84% of the material used in our furnaces to produce steel was recycled ferrous scrap and internally generated iron substitutes Source: Our 2019 Sustainability Report located on our website at www.steeldynamics.com/Sustainability.aspx ¹Based on Scope 1 CO2 equivalent emissions reported to the U.S. EPA ²World Steel Association 12% our steel mills generated only 12% of the Scope 1 emissions per metric ton of average U.S. blast furnaces¹ 25% our steel mills required only 25% of the energy needed per metric ton versus world steel averages² 30 November 2020 21 Differentiated and Proven Business Culture Our highly levered performance-based compensation programs drive opportunity Our unique compensation culture promotes a balance of innovation, responsible growth, low-cost efficient operations, and risk mitigation Individual • Base pay rewards an individual for performance and skill level Performance • Teamwork and performance bonuses focus teams on quality, Team Performance cost control, and efficient use of assets • Promotes individual division success • Production / Conversion Costs / ROA • Unites all platforms to promote the success of Company Wide PerformanceSteel Dynamics as a whole • Profit Sharing (8% of pretax earnings) • 401k Match is also performance-based (ROA) • Aligns all teams with stakeholder interests Stakeholder Alignmentin pursuit of long-term value creation • Company wide annual equity (RSU) award, with two year vesting • ~85% of total potential compensation is Performance Based Executive Compensationperformance-based • Based on ROE, ROA, revenue growth, operating margin, and cash flow margin 30 November 2020 22 Differentiated and Proven Business Culture We are a leading North American steel producer with a differentiated and proven business model Consistent best-in-class performance Differentiated business model delivering strong profitability and cash flow Smart growth - Gaining market share and growing with customers 100% of steel produced with electric-arc-furnace technology Strong balance sheet provides strategic flexibility for current operations and prudent growth Sustainable shareholder value creation and distribution growth 30 November 2020 23 Differentiated and Proven Business Culture APPENDIX Our primary steel operations - at a glance We are one of the largest domestic steel producers, with approx. 13 million tons of steel shipping capability We have one of the most diversified product and end-market portfolios in the domestic steel industry Flat Roll Steel Group 8.4M Tons Annual Shipping Capacity Butler, Indiana - Greenfield EAF Steel Mill - 3.2M Tons - 3 Galvanizing Lines - 2 Paint Lines Columbus, Mississippi - Acquired / Expanded EAF Steel Mill - 3.2M Tons - 3 Galvanizing Lines - 1 Paint Line Terre Haute, IN¹ - Heartland / Acquired Flat Roll Processing Facility - 1.0M Tons - 1 Galvanizing Line Pittsburgh, PA¹ - The Techs / Acquired Flat Roll Galvanizing Facilities - 1.0M Tons Galvanized - 3 Galvanizing Lines 1 Processing locations Long Product Steel Group 4.6M Tons Annual Shipping Capacity Columbia City, Indiana Greenfield EAF Steel Mill

2.2M Tons

Structural and Rail Pittsboro, Indiana Acquired / Expanded EAF Steel Mill

950K Tons

Special-bar-quality

Value-Added Finishing / Inspecting Lines Roanoke, Virginia Acquired / Expanded EAF Steel Mill

720K Tons

Merchant and Rebar Huntington, WV Acquired / Expanded EAF Steel Mill

555K tons

Specialty Shapes 30 November 2020 25 Differentiated and Proven Business Culture Steel Dynamics - Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Operating Income Reconciliations Q3'20 Dollars in millions 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM Net Income (Loss) $130 $266 $142 $164 $ 92 $ (145) $ 360 $ 806 $1,256 $ 678 $ 498 Income Taxes (Benefit) 83 158 62 99 73 (97) 204 129 364 197 137 Net Interest Expense 166 172 154 123 135 153 141 124 104 99 91 Depreciation 171 177 180 192 229 263 261 265 283 286 286 Amortization 46 40 36 32 28 25 29 29 28 30 30 Noncontrolling Interests 12 13 21 26 65 15 22 7 3 (7) (13) EBITDA $608 $826 $595 $636 $622 $ 214 $1,017 $1,360 $2,038 $1,283 $1,029 Unrealized Hedging (Gains) / Losses 2 (4) (3) 5 (5) 3 1 5 (6) 3 - Inventory Valuation 6 9 6 7 10 28 1 3 2 1 1 Equity-Based Compensation 14 17 12 16 23 29 30 34 40 43 44 Asset Impairment Charge 13 - 8 - 213 429 120 - - - - Refinancing Charges - - 3 2 - 3 3 3 - 3 8 Adjusted EBITDA $643 $848 $621 $666 $863 $ 706 $1,172 $1,405 $2,074 $1,333 $1,082 Less Capital Investments 133 167 224 187 112 115 198 165 239 452 1,013 Free Cash Flow $510 $681 $397 $479 $751 $ 591 $ 974 $1,240 $1,835 $ 881 $ 69 Q3'20 Dollars in millions 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM Consolidated Operating Income $ 728 $ 1,067 $ 1,722 $ 987 $ 770 Asset Impairment Charge 133 - - - - Non-cash Purchase Accounting - - 16 - - Adjusted Operating Income $ 861 $ 1,067 $ 1,738 $ 987 $ 770 30 November 2020 26 Differentiated and Proven Business Culture Attachments Original document

