  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Steel Dynamics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLD   US8581191009

STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.

(STLD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/29 02:39:46 pm
66.495 USD   +1.53%
02:16pSteel Dynamics Named One of the 100 Best ESG Companies by Investor's Business Daily
PR
10/27INSIDER SELL : Steel Dynamics
MT
10/27Materials Down Amid Doubts About Budget Bill -- Materials Roundup
DJ
Steel Dynamics Named One of the 100 Best ESG Companies by Investor's Business Daily

10/29/2021 | 02:16pm EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor's Business Daily named Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) one of the 100 Best ESG Companies of 2021. Steel Dynamics was the only U.S. steel producer receiving this designation, and one of only three steel producers globally.   

"We are honored by this acknowledgement," said Mark D. Millett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our recognition as one of the best ESG companies is due to the extraordinary passion and spirit of excellence exhibited by our teams. It is their drive and dedication to keep each other safe, to create innovative product and supply-chain solutions, and to be a leader in the steel industry regarding sustainability that propels Steel Dynamics to the highest standard of operational and financial performance."

To determine the 100 Best ESG Companies Investor's Business Daily, first screened Dow Jones ESG data, which includes more than 6,000 companies. Further details regarding the selection methodology and the complete list of Investor's Business Daily's 100 Best ESG Companies are available at: https://www.investors.com/news/esg-companies-list-best-esg-stocks-environmental-social-governance-values/

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steel-dynamics-named-one-of-the-100-best-esg-companies-by-investors-business-daily-301412132.html

SOURCE Steel Dynamics, Inc.


