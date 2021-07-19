Steel Dynamics : Second Quarter 2021 Investor Call Presentation
Forward Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains some predictive statements about future events, including statements related to conditions in domestic or global economies, conditions in steel and recycled metals marketplaces, Steel Dynamics' revenues, costs of purchased materials, future profitability and earnings, and the operation of new, existing or planned facilities. These statements, which we generally precede or accompany by such typical conditional words as "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "seek", "project", or "expect", or by the words "may", "will", or "should", are intended to be made as "forward-looking", subject to many risks and uncertainties, within the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements speak only as of this date and are based upon information and assumptions, which we consider reasonable as of this date, concerning our businesses and the environments in which they operate. Such predictive statements are not guarantees of future performance, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements. Some factors that could cause such forward-looking statements to turn out differently than anticipated include: (1) domestic and global economic factors; (2) global steelmaking overcapacity and steel imports, together with increased scrap prices; (3) pandemics, epidemics, widespread illness or other health issues, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; (4) the cyclical nature of the steel industry and the industries we serve; (5) volatility and major fluctuations in prices and availability of scrap metal, scrap substitutes, and our potential inability to pass higher costs on to our customers; (6) cost and availability of electricity, natural gas, oil, or other resources are subject to volatile market conditions; (7) compliance with and changes in environmental and remediation requirements; (8) increased regulation associated with the environment, climate change, greenhouse gas emissions and sustainability; (9) significant price and other forms of competition from other steel producers, scrap processors and alternative materials; (10) availability of an adequate source of supply for our metals recycling operations; (11) cybersecurity threats and risks to the security of our sensitive data and information technology; (12) the implementation of our growth strategy; (13) litigation and legal compliance, (14) unexpected equipment downtime or shutdowns; (15) governmental agencies may refuse to grant or renew some of our licenses and permits; (16) our senior unsecured credit facility contains, and any future financing agreements may contain, restrictive covenants that may limit our flexibility; and (17) the impacts of impairment.
More specifically, we refer you to Steel Dynamics' more detailed explanation of these and other factors and risks that may cause such predictive statements to turn out differently than expected or anticipated, as set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the headings Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or in other reports which we from time to time file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These are available publicly on the SEC website, www.sec.gov, and on the Steel Dynamics website, www.steeldynamics.com: Investors: SEC Filings.
Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Steel Dynamics reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income and Free Cash Flow, non-GAAP financial measures, provide
additional meaningful information regarding Steel Dynamic's performance and financial
strength. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Steel Dynamics' reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income and Free Cash Flow included in this presentation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures are contained in the appendix at the end of this presentation.
July 20, 2021
Safety is Our Number One Value
Total Recordable Injury Rate1
Total 2020 Recordable Injury Rate1By Platform
1.9
1.9
2.0
Each of our
1.8
operating platforms
1.5
consistently perform
meaningfully better
than industry
benchmarks
2017
2018
2019
2020
Q2'21 TTM
Steel
Steel
Metals
Fabrication
Recycling
4.4
3.1
3.3
2.4
2.0
1.3
Steel Dynamics
Industry²
Lost Time Injury Rate1
Severity Rate1
0.41
0.38
0.33
0.33
0.25
14.2
Record
12.2
10.4
Performance
8.6
8.2
2017
2018
2019
2020
Q2'21 TTM
2017
2018
2019
2020 Q2'21 TTM
Total Recordable Injury Rate is defined as OSHA recordable incidents x 200,000 / hours worked, Lost Time Injury Rate is defined as OSHA days away from work cases x 200,000 / hours worked, and Severity Rate is defined as OSHA days away from work x 200,000 / hours worked
Source: 2019 U.S. DOL Bureau of Labor Statistics
July 20, 2021
Record Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Performance
Q 2 2 0 2 1
H I G H L I G H T S
Record Q2 2021
Operating and
Financial
Performance
Record low safety severity rate
Record sales of $4.5 billion, operating income of $956 million, and net income $702 million
Net Income of $3.32 per diluted share, $3.40 per diluted share excluding Sinton, Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill construction costs
Record cash flow from operations of $587 million and adjusted EBITDA1 of over $1.0 billion
Steel operations achieved record operating income of over $1.0 billion and record shipments of 2.9 million tons
Steel fabrication operations achieved record shipments of 189,000 tons and almost tripled sequential operating income to $28 million
Metals Recycling operations achieved operating income of $51 million, aligned with strong first quarter results
New Sinton, Texas EAF Flat Roll Steel Mill planned to start mid fourth quarter
Repurchased $393 million of common stock and announced a new $1.0 billion authorization in July
Announced sustainability goals related to greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction and increased renewable energy use leading to steel mill carbon neutrality by 2050
¹ The adjusted net income reconciliation is provided in the appendix to this presentation.
2 The adjusted EBITDA reconciliation to GAAP net income is provided in the appendix to this presentation.
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights
Net sales, Net income and adjusted EBITDA records reflect market strength and our differentiated business model
Sequential
Prior Year
Dollars in millions, except per share data
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Q2 2020
Change
Change
Net Sales
$4,465
$3,545
$2,094
$920
$2,371
Operating Income
956
594
159
362
797
Net Income attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.
702
431
75
271
627
Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share¹
3.40
2.10
0.47
1.30
2.93
Adjusted EBITDA²
1,032
664
217
368
815
Operating Income (loss)
Steel Operations
1,017
641
172
376
845
Steel Fabrication Operations
28
10
27
18
1
Metals Recycling Operations
51
54
(6)
(3)
57
¹ The adjusted net income reconciliation is provided in the appendix to this presentation.
2 The adjusted EBITDA reconciliation to GAAP net income is provided in the appendix to this presentation.
