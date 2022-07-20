Log in
Steel Dynamics : Second Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation

07/20/2022
21 July 2022

Investor Presentation

Second Quarter 2022

Health and Safety

Entrepreneurial Culture

Customer Commitment

Strategic Growth z

Innovation

Financial Strength

Forward Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains some predictive statements about future events, including statements related to conditions in domestic or global economies, conditions in steel, aluminum, and recycled metals marketplaces, Steel Dynamics' revenues, costs of purchased materials, future profitability and earnings, and the operation of new, existing or planned facilities. These statements, which we generally precede or accompany by such typical conditional words as "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "seek", "project", or "expect", or by the words "may", "will", or "should", are intended to be made as "forward-looking," subject to many risks and uncertainties, within the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements speak only as of this date and are based upon information and assumptions, which we consider reasonable as of this date, concerning our businesses and the environments in which they operate. Such predictive statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements. Some factors that could cause such forward-looking statements to turn out differently than anticipated include: (1) domestic and global economic factors; (2) global steelmaking overcapacity and imports of steel and North American aluminum flat rolled supply deficit, together with increased scrap prices; (3) pandemics, epidemics, widespread illness or other health issues, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; (4) the cyclical nature of the steel industry and the industries we serve; (5) volatility and major fluctuations in prices and availability of scrap metal, scrap substitutes, and our potential inability to pass higher costs on to our customers; (6) cost and availability of electricity, natural gas, oil, or other energy resources are subject to volatile market conditions; (7) increased environmental, greenhouse gas emissions and sustainability considerations or regulations;

  1. compliance with and changes in environmental and remediation requirements; (9) significant price and other forms of competition from other steel and aluminum producers, scrap processors and alternative materials;
  1. availability of an adequate source of supply of scrap for our metals recycling operations; (11) cybersecurity threats and risks to the security of our sensitive data and information technology; (12) the implementation of our growth strategy; (13) litigation and legal compliance, (14) unexpected equipment downtime or shutdowns; (15) governmental agencies may refuse to grant or renew some of our licenses and permits required to operate our businesses; (16) our senior unsecured credit facility contains, and any future financing agreements may contain, restrictive covenants

that may limit our flexibility; (17) the impact of impairment charges; (18) the use of estimates and assumptions in connection with anticipated project returns; (19) unanticipated difficulties in integrating or starting up new assets; and (20) risks and uncertainties involving product and/or technology development.

More specifically, refer to Steel Dynamics' more detailed explanation of these and other factors and risks that may cause such predictive statements to turn out differently, as set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the headings Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or in other reports which we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These are available publicly on the Securities and Exchange Commission website, www.sec.gov, and on the Steel Dynamics website, www.steeldynamics.com under "Investors - SEC Filings".

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Steel Dynamics reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, Free Cash Flow, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow non-GAAP financial measures, provide additional meaningful information regarding Steel Dynamic's performance and financial strength. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Steel Dynamics' reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow included in this presentation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures are contained in the appendix at the end of this presentation.

Differentiated, Sustainable, Metals Growth Company

21 July 2022 2

Safety is Our Number One Value

Total Recordable Injury Rate1

2.2

2.2

1.8

1.9

1.9

2018

2019

2020

2021

TTM2Q'22

Total 2021 Recordable Injury Rate1 By Platform

3.9

4.1

3.2

2.6

1.8

2.1

Steel Dynamics

Industry²

Lost Time Injury Rate1

0.33

0.25

0.61

0.54

0.39

2018 2019 2020 2021 TTM2Q'22

  1. Total Recordable Injury Rate is defined as OSHA recordable incidents x 200,000 / hours worked and Lost Time Injury Rate is defined as OSHA days away from work cases x 200,000 / hours worked.
  2. Source: 2020 U.S. DOL Bureau of Labor Statistics

Differentiated, Sustainable, Metals Growth Company

21 July 2022 3

Record Second Quarter 2022 Performance

Revenue grew 39% y-o-y to a record $6.2 billion

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $1.7 billion, a 28% margin

Adjusted EPS2 almost doubled

Free cash flow of $1.6 billion

Repurchased 3.5% of our shares outstanding

K e y h i g hlights

$6.2 billion

R e v e n ue

$1.7 billion

A d j u s te d E B I TD A 1

$6.73

A d j u s te d E P S 2

90%

F C F c o n v e rs i on 3

$517 million

S h a r e r e p u r cha s es

  1. The adjusted EBITDA reconciliation to GAAP net income is provided in the appendix to this presentation.
  2. The adjusted net income reconciliation is provided in the appendix to this presentation.
  3. Free Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA - Capital Investments.

Differentiated, Sustainable, Metals Growth Company

21 July 2022 4

Record Second Quarter 2022 Performance

Record net sales, net income, and adjusted EBITDA reflect market strength, execution on our long-term strategy, and our differentiated circular business model

% Sequential

% Prior Year

Dollars in millions, except per share data

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q2 2021

Change

Change

Net Sales

$6,213

$5,570

$4,465

12

39

Operating Income

1,618

1,495

956

8

69

Net Income attributable to Steel Dynamics,

1,210

1,104

702

10

72

Inc.

Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share¹

6.73

6.02

3.40

12

98

Adjusted EBITDA²

1,710

1,588

1,032

8

66

Operating Income

1,107

1,167

1,017

(5)

9

Steel Operations

Steel Fabrication Operations

599

467

28

28

2,006

Metals Recycling Operations

58

48

51

20

13

¹ The adjusted net income reconciliation is provided in the appendix to this presentation.

2 The adjusted EBITDA reconciliation to GAAP net income is provided in the appendix to this presentation. Note: Calculations may not tie due to rounding

Differentiated, Sustainable, Metals Growth Company

21 July 2022 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SDI - Steel Dynamics Inc. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 21:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
