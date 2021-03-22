Steel Dynamics : Investor Presentation March 22, 2021

Investor Presentation
22 March 2021
Forward Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains some predictive statements about future events, including statements related to conditions in domestic or global economies, conditions in steel and recycled metals market places, Steel Dynamics' revenues, costs of purchased materials, future profitability and earnings, and the operation of new, existing or planned facilities. These statements, which we generally precede or accompany by such typical conditional words as "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "seek", "project", or "expect", or by the words "may", "will", or "should", are intended to be made as "forward-looking", subject to many risks and uncertainties, within the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements speak only as of this date and are based upon information and assumptions, which we consider reasonable as of this date, concerning our businesses and the environments in which they operate. Such predictive statements are not guarantees of future performance, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements. Some factors that could cause such forward-looking statements to turn out differently than anticipated include: (1) domestic and global economic factors; (2) global steelmaking overcapacity and steel imports, together with increased scrap prices; (3) pandemics, epidemics, widespread illness or other health issues, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; (4) the cyclical nature of the steel industry and the industries we serve; (5) volatility and major fluctuations in prices and availability of scrap metal, scrap substitutes, and our potential inability to pass higher costs on to our customers; (6) cost and availability of electricity, natural gas, oil, or other resources are subject to volatile market conditions; (7) compliance with and changes in environmental and remediation requirements; (8) increased regulation associated with the environment, climate change, greenhouse gas emissions and sustainability; (9) significant price and other forms of competition from other steel producers, scrap processors and alternative materials; (10) availability of an adequate source of supply for our metals recycling operations; (11) cybersecurity threats and risks to the security of our sensitive data and information technology; (12) the implementation of our growth strategy; (13) litigation and legal compliance, (14) unexpected equipment downtime or shutdowns; (15) governmental agencies may refuse to grant or renew some of our licenses and permits; (16) our senior unsecured credit facility contains, and any future financing agreements may contain, restrictive covenants that may limit our flexibility; and (17) the impacts of impairment.
More specifically, we refer you to Steel Dynamics' more detailed explanation of these and other factors and risks that may cause such predictive statements to turn out differently than expected or anticipated, as set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the headings Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or in other reports which we from time to time file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These are available publicly on the SEC website,www.sec.gov, and on the Steel Dynamics website,www.steeldynamics.com: Investors: SEC Filings.
Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Steel Dynamics reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income and Free Cash Flow, non-GAAP financial measures, provide additional meaningful information regarding Steel Dynamic's performance and financial strength. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Steel Dynamics' reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income and Free Cash Flow included in this presentation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures are contained in the appendix at the end of this presentation.
We are a leading North American steel producer with a differentiated and proven business model
Consistent best-in-class performance
Led North American steel peers in EBITDA margin in each of the last 10 years
Differentiated business model delivering strong profitability and cash flow
High value-added product mix and diversified customer base drives strong free cash flow conversion
Smart growth - Gaining market share and growing with customers
Organic and transactional growth drive supply-chain differentiation and higher steel mill utilization
100% of steel produced with electric-arc-furnace technology
Significantly much lower environmental impact than traditional technologies - Recycled scrap primary raw material
Strong balance sheet provides strategic flexibility for current operations and prudent growth
Q4 2020 net leverage of 1.5x - Committed to maintaining investment grade ratings
Sustainable shareholder value creation and distribution growth
Maintain a positive dividend profile complemented by share repurchases when appropriate
Steel Dynamics - One of the largest and most differentiated steel producers and metals recyclers in North America
2020
Revenue: $9.6BNet Income: $551MAdj. EBITDA: $1.2B1
Steel Shipping Capacity: 13M tons
Premium / value-added product mix2
Serving diverse, growing steel end-markets3
Other Manufacturing
Ag, Equipment, & Mining Non-Energy Pipe & Tube
Energy
Transportation & Rail
Automotive
Appliance / HVAC
Light Commercial /
Residential
³ Based on 2020 steel shipments.
Heavy Non-Residential
Metal Building
18%
4% 7%
5% 6% 12%
19%
Construction-
9%
Related 48%
13%
We have a proven track record of delivering smart growth and shareholder value creation
1996 Shipments
Steel: 794,000 tons
1996: Flat Roll Steel
Mill - Greenfield
2002: SBQ Steel Mill
Acquisition
2002: Structural
Steel Mill - Greenfield
2000: 1st Steel Fabrication Facility -
Greenfield
2006: Merchant &
2018: Flat Roll Steel Processing Facility
Acquisition - Heartland
Experienced, entrepreneurial leadership has delivered significant value through disciplined M&A and strategic capital investments
1 Based on the period from 1996 to December 31, 2020.
Consistent best-in-class through-cycle financial performance
EBITDA Margin1
Customer Commitment
Focus on being a preferred partner by providing quality products and unique supply-chain solutions
1 EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (excludes non-cash asset impairments). See the reconciliation to GAAP net income for Steel Dynamics in the appendix to this presentation. Peers include: Nucor, AK Steel, US Steel, and Commercial Metals Company (CMC). Source: Respective SEC filings. CMC data for annual periods ended November 30. Margin for Peer 4 could not be calculated based on data disclosed, as the peer was acquired in 2020.
Our differentiated business model maximizes cash generation through-the-cycle
-
- 74% 2020 Revenue
-
- Low-cost, modern, efficient
-
- Premium value-added focus
Our steel operations have a secure supply of high-quality scrap from our metals recycling operations, and also benefit from base-load "pull-through" volume from our manufacturing operations.
-
- 11% 2020 Revenue
-
- Low-cost, efficient, green
-
- 69% of 2020 ferrous shipments were to our internal steel operations
Note: Above representation based on the Company's est. annual capacity, except for Metals Recycling, Steel Fabrication, and United Steel Supply which are actual 2020 shipments.
Our differentiated business model results in higher through-cycle steel utilization
We achieve consistently higher through-cycle steel utilization compared to our peers, driven by our low-cost, vertically connected business model, and diversified value-added product portfolio and supply-chain solutions.
Steel Mill Production Utilization
96%
94%
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
Domestic Steel Industry Production Utilization (%)
2018
2019 2020 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20
Domestic Steel Imports Excluding Semi-finished as a % of Apparent Domestic ConsumptionSteel Dynamics Steel Mill Production Utilization (%)
Source: AISI, U.S. Department of Commerce, Accenture
2020
Est. Annual SDI Steel Mill Production Capacity
(Thousands of Tons)
Flat Roll Group - Butler 3,200
- Columbus 3,200
Structural & Rail 2,200
Engineered Bar 950
Roanoke Bar 720
Steel of West Virginia 555
Total¹ 10,825
¹ Excludes our processing divisions capacity of approximately 2.4 million tons.
Our differentiated business model is a proven cash generator in all demand environments
Doubled Average Annual Free
Cash Flow
Free Cash Flow1 (dollars in millions)
5-year average: $580 million
$681
5-year average: $1.2 billion
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Excluding 2019 and 2020 funding of $205M and $928M, respectively, for our new Texas flat roll steel mill, our 2019 and 2020 free cash flow would have been $1.1B and $0.9B.
1 Free Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA - Capital Investments.
Strong track record of delivering smart growth and attractive returns
2012
2020
5.8 million tons
Net Income
Cash Flow from
Operations
$164 million $446 million
$987 million +121%
Adjusted EBITDA
Margin1
ROIC2
9% 4%
8% +100%
$3 billion
2.9x
$1.5 billion
-
1 See the reconciliation to GAAP net income in the appendix to this presentation.
-
2 ROIC defined as Net Income / Average Invested Capital; Invested Capital defined as (Total Debt + Total Book Value of Equity)
We are operating from a position of strength, investing to deliver our next phase of meaningful growth
Leveraging expertise to create next generation EAF production capabilities, while gaining market share from disadvantaged, high-cost competitors and imports
Current estimated investment of approximately $1.9 billion1
Continuing to grow and diversify premium, value-added product capabilities and unlock value of existing operations
-
▪ Columbus Flat Roll Division $160 million Metallic Coating Line, with galvanized and aluminized coating capability
-
▪ Roanoke Bar Division $38 million Reinforcing Bar Expansion
-
▪ Structural and Rail Division $82 million Reinforcing Bar Expansion
Growing high-margin downstream manufacturing to provide optional base-load, "pull-through" volume for our steel operations
-
▪ United Steel Supply Coated Flat Roll Steel Distributor,
75% Acquisition of Equity Interest, Valued at $134 million
-
▪ Heartland Flat Roll Steel Acquisition $434 million (includes $98 million of working capital)
1 Estimated project cost and start-up timeline.
Timing
First prime coil July 2020
Q2 2018
Q1 2019
March 2019
June 2018
Collectively, these primary strategic growth investments provide estimated incremental annual EBITDA of over $425M on a through-cycle historical spread basis.
Columbus Flat Roll Division 3rd state-of-the-art metallic coating line addition, with galvanized and aluminized coating capability
Congratulations to the team on
running their 1st prime coil!
July 9, 2020
Our new Sinton, Texas flat roll steel mill provides transformational growth
Once completed as planned, will represent over a 25% increase in our annual steel production capacity
-
▪ "Next Generation" electric-arc-furnace flat roll steel mill, including a higher-margin, value-addedgalvanizing line (550k tons) and paint line (250k tons)
-
▪ Estimated 3.0 million tons of annual production capability
-
▪ Differentiated production capabilities, with meaningful customer and supply-chain benefits
-
▪ Our team has an unparalleled track record for delivering organic investments "on time" and "on budget", creating significant value
-
▪ Expertise delivering "Next Generation", state-of-the-art steel production facilities
Strategically Compelling
-
▪ "Next Generation" capabilities that goes beyond existing EAF-based production capabilities
-
▪ Latest generation of advanced high strength steel grades, including automotive and energy grades
-
▪ Diversified, higher-quality value-added product mix
-
▪ Targeting underserved markets reliant on imports with long lead times and inferior product quality
-
▪ Competitively advantaged location
-
▪ Growth from import share gains and higher-growth, steel-consuming markets
-
▪ Mexican flat roll steel consumption grew over 20% from 2013 - 20191, with shipments of 15M tons in 2019
-
▪ Mexican market imported 6M tons of flat roll steel or over 40% in 20192
New greenfield Sinton, Texas flat roll steel mill drives transformational growth and "next-generation" EAF steelmaking
Estimated 27 million tons in Targeted Regional Markets
-
✓ Texas and Surrounding States = 7 million tons1
-
✓ West Coast = 4 million tons1
-
✓ Mexico = 15 million tons2 (~45% imported)
Location Benefits
-
✓ Customer-centric logistics, providing shorter lead times and working capital savings
-
✓ Central to the largest domestic consumption of flat roll Galvalume® and construction painted products, with the ability to effectively compete with excessive imports
-
✓ Available acreage to allow customers to locate on-site, providing logistic savings and steel mill volume base-loading opportunities, representing over 1.0M annual tons of local steel processing and consumption capability
-
✓ Proximity to prime ferrous scrap generation via the four-state Texas region and Mexico through our existing metals recycling platform and our August 2020 acquisition of a Mexican metals recycling company
-
✓ Cost-effective access to pig iron through the deep-water port of Corpus Christi, as well as other alternative iron units
-
✓ Excellent logistics provided by on-site access to two class I railroads, proximity to a major U.S. highway system, and access to the deep-water port of Corpus Christi
-
✓ Existing, mature and dependable power, natural gas, and water sources
Sinton, Texas flat roll steel mill provides value-added product diversification
Sinton's targeted markets are similar to our other flat roll operations including construction, automotive, energy tubulars, appliance, and other manufacturing. Like our other steel operations, we can quickly pivot from one market to another based on underlying demand.
Estimated Sinton
Product Mix¹
Estimated Sinton Shipments by Region¹
Hot Roll
Pickled & Oiled
Cold Roll
United StatesMexico
Galvanized
Painted
1 Based on a pro-forma full year of production at the Flat Roll Group Southwest - Sinton Division.
Capital allocation framework, committed to growth and investment grade ratings
while ensuring strong strategic logic, cultural fit, levering core competencies, and clear execution roadmap
$3.0 billion
1 Period ended December 31, 2020.
Strong liquidity and conservative credit metrics
Strong liquidity (dollars in millions)
As of December 31, 2020
We executed a 5 year $1.2B unsecured credit facility
December 2019
Staggered debt maturity profile2 (dollars in millions)
No Near-Term Maturities
2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2050
Low leverage, low-cost debt (dollars in millions)
Cash and cash equivalents
December 31, 2020
x Adjusted EBITDA¹
$1,369
2.800% senior notes, 2024
2.400% senior notes, 2025
5.000% senior notes, 2026
1.650% senior notes, 2027
3.450% senior notes, 2030
3.250% senior notes, 2031
3.250% senior notes, 2050 Other obligations
400 0.3x
400 0.3x
400 0.3x
350 0.3x
600 0.5x
500 0.4x
400 0.3x
109 0.1x
Total debt $3,159 2.7x
Net debt $1,790 1.5x
Adjusted EBITDA¹ $1,176
We are committed to maintaining investment grade credit ratings
¹ 2020 Adjusted EBITDA. The reconciliation to GAAP net income is provided in the appendix to this presentation. 2 Excludes other debt obligations of $109 million.
Safety is our number one value, our first core strategic pillar
COMMITTED TO WORLD-CLASS SAFETY RESULTS
Safety for MeSafety for My
TeamSafety for All
Identification and elimination of hazardous exposures that could result in potentially significant life-altering injuries
During 2020, each of our platforms performed meaningfully better than industry benchmarks
1 Total Recordable Injury Rate is defined as OSHA recordable incidents x 200,000 / hours worked and Lost Time Injury Rate is defined as OSHA days away from work cases x 200,000 / hours worked. Severity Rate is defined as OSHA days away from work x 200,000 / hours worked.
2 Source: 2019 U.S. DOL Bureau of Labor Statistics
Platform Total Recordable Injury Rate1
SteelSteel Fabrication
Severity Injury Rate1
Metals Recycling
We are committed to sustainability
Matching operations to sustainability
-
▪ EAF steel production uses a fraction of the energy and has a fraction of the carbon footprint vs. blast furnace technology
-
▪ We are the largest nonferrous metals recycler and the 2nd largest ferrous recycler in the U.S.
-
▪ We reintroduced 1.1 billion pounds of recycled nonferrous scrap into the manufacturing life cycle in 2019
-
▪ We reintroduced 11 million tons of recycled ferrous scrap into the manufacturing life cycle in 2019
Source: Our 2019 Sustainability Report located on our website atwww.steeldynamics.com/Sustainability.aspx¹Based on Scope 1 CO2 equivalent emissions reported to the U.S. EPA. ²World Steel Association
Greenhouse Gas Emissions Intensity
Metric tons of CO2 equivalent emissions / cast steel metric ton
Scope 1 Emissions Intensity
Steel Dynamics 6 EAF steel millsU.S. blast furnace average¹
Scope 2 Emissions Intensity
2018
2019
Energy Intensity
GJ / cast steel metric ton
|
19.9
|
19.5
|
19.8
|
5.0
|
4.9
|
5.0
2017
2018
Steel Dynamics 6 EAF steel mills
World average²
2019
EAF vs. Blast Furnace Technology
Steel Dynamics steel production is 100% electric-arc-furnace
100%
of our steel mills water withdrawn was recycled and reused in 2019
12%
our steel mills generated only 12% of the Scope 1 emissions per metric ton of average U.S. blast furnaces¹
84%
of the material used in our furnaces to produce steel was recycled ferrous scrap and internally generated iron substitutes
25%
our steel mills required only 25% of the energy needed per metric ton versus world steel averages²
Source: Our 2019 Sustainability Report located on our website atwww.steeldynamics.com/Sustainability.aspx¹Based on Scope 1 CO2 equivalent emissions reported to the U.S. EPA. ²World Steel Association
Our highly levered performance-based compensation programs drive opportunity
Our unique compensation culture promotes a balance of innovation, responsible growth, low-cost efficient operations, and risk mitigation
Team Performance
-
• Teamwork and performance bonuses focus teams on quality, cost control, and efficient use of assets
-
• Promotes individual division success
-
• Production / Conversion Costs / ROA
-
• Unites all platforms to promote the success of Steel Dynamics as a whole
Company Wide PerformanceStakeholder Alignment
Performance Based Executive Compensation
-
• Profit Sharing (8% of pretax earnings)
-
• 401k Match is also performance-based (ROA)
-
• Aligns all teams with stakeholder interests in pursuit of long-term value creation
-
• Company wide annual equity (RSU) award, with two year vesting
-
• ~85% of total potential compensation is
"at-risk"
-
• Based on ROE, ROA, revenue growth, operating margin, and cash flow margin
We are a leading North American steel producer with a differentiated and proven business model
Consistent best-in-class performance
Differentiated business model delivering strong profitability and cash flow
Smart growth - Gaining market share and growing with customers
100% of steel produced with electric-arc-furnace technology
Strong balance sheet provides strategic flexibility for current operations and prudent growth
Sustainable shareholder value creation and distribution growth
APPENDIX
Our primary steel operations - at a glance
We are one of the largest domestic steel producers, with approx. 13 million tons of steel shipping capability We have one of the most diversified product and end-market portfolios in the domestic steel industry
Flat Roll Steel Group
8.4M Tons Annual Shipping Capacity
Butler, Indiana
|
-
|
Greenfield EAF Steel Mill
|
-
|
Greenfield EAF Steel Mill
|
-
|
3.2M Tons
|
-
|
2.2M Tons
|
-
|
3 Galvanizing Lines
|
-
|
Structural and Rail
|
-
|
2 Paint Lines
Columbus, Mississippi
|
Terre Haute, IN¹
|
Roanoke, Virginia
|
- Heartland / Acquired Flat Roll
|
- Acquired / Expanded EAF
|
Processing Facility
|
Steel Mill
|
- 1.0M Tons
|
- 720K Tons
|
- 1 Galvanizing Line
|
- Merchant and Rebar
|
Pittsburgh, PA¹
|
Huntington, WV
|
- The Techs / Acquired Flat
|
- Acquired / Expanded
|
Roll Galvanizing Facilities
|
EAF Steel Mill
|
- 1.0M Tons Galvanized
|
- 555K tons
|
- 3 Galvanizing Lines
|
- Specialty Shapes
1 Processing locations
Columbia City, Indiana
Long Product Steel Group
4.6M Tons Annual Shipping Capacity
Pittsboro, Indiana
