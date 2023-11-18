Steel Exchange India Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing of steel products, trading of related products and generation and sale of Power. The Company operates through two segments: Steel and Power. The Steel segment includes production and marketing operations of sponge iron and billets and rebars (TMT). The power segment includes generation and marketing operations of thermal and gas based power. The Companyâs products include TMT bars, Sponge Iron, Billets, Rebars, and Coal Power. Its Sponge Iron products include Lump, Fines, and Briquettes. The Company provides various manufacturing facilities, which includes sponge iron unit, billet/steel melting shop, rolling mill, and captive thermal power plant. Its integrated steel manufacturing hub consists of approximately 0.5 million ton sponge iron unit, approximately 0.3 million ton billet unit and 220,00 tons per annum rolling mill. The Company has a captive power plant with a capacity of approximately 60 megawatts.