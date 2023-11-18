Steel Exchange India Limited announced that at its board meeting held on 18 November 2023, approved the issuance and allotment of 1,000 secured, unlisted, redeemable, non-convertible debentures bearing a face value of INR 1,000,000 each, aggregating up to an amount of INR 1,000,000,000. Tenor: From the date of allotment until 31 March 2028. Coupon offered: 18.75% per annum payable monthly from December 2023.
Steel Exchange India Limited Approves Issuance and Allotment of 1,000 Secured, Unlisted, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures
November 18, 2023 at 07:59 am EST
