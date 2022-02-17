Log in
    SPLP   US85814R1077

STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P.

(SPLP)
Steel Partners Holdings Declares Regular Quarterly Distribution on Its Series A Preferred Units

02/17/2022 | 05:58pm EST
Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP), a diversified global holding company, today announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash distribution of $0.375 per unit, payable March 15, 2022, to unitholders of record as of March 1, 2022, on its 6% Series A Preferred Units, no par value ("Series A Preferred").

Any future determination to declare distributions on its units of Series A Preferred, and any determination to pay such distributions in cash or in kind, or a combination thereof, will remain at the discretion of Steel Partners' board of directors and will be dependent upon a number of factors, including the company's results of operations, cash flows, financial position, and capital requirements, among others.

About Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (www.steelpartners.com) is a diversified global holding company that owns and operates businesses and has significant interests in various companies, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 311 M - -
Net income 2020 72,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 472 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,52x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 816 M 816 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
EV / Sales 2020 2,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jack Lawrence Howard President & Director
Jason Wong Chief Financial Officer
Warren G. Lichtenstein Executive Chairman
John P. McNiff Independent Director
Richard I. Neal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P.-6.67%829
VALE S.A.14.73%84 994
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED10.10%46 704
NUCOR7.46%33 400
ARCELORMITTAL-1.31%28 780
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.3.21%26 221