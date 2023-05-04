Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPLP   US85814R1077

STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P.

(SPLP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  12:36:15 2023-05-04 pm EDT
41.01 USD   -1.89%
05:58pEarnings Flash (SPLP) STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P. Reports Q1 Revenue $445.4M
MT
05:57pSteel Partners Holdings Reports First Quarter Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Distribution on its Series A Preferred Units
BU
05/01Steel Partners Holdings L.p. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Steel Partners Holdings Reports First Quarter Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Distribution on its Series A Preferred Units

05/04/2023 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First Quarter 2023 Results

  • Revenue totaled $445.4 million, an increase of 9.8% as compared to the same period in the prior year
  • Net income was $24.8 million, an increase of 446.2% as compared to the same period in the prior year
  • Net income attributable to common unitholders was $24.8 million, or $1.09 per diluted common unit
  • Adjusted EBITDA* decreased to $63.1 million from $64.6 million for the same period in the prior year; Adjusted EBITDA margin* was 14.2%
  • Net cash used in operating activities was $48.2 million
  • Adjusted free cash flow* totaled $33.4 million
  • Total debt at quarter-end was $183.3 million; net debt,* which includes, among other items, pension and preferred unit liabilities, and marketable securities and long term investment assets totaled $63.6 million

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP), a diversified global holding company, today announced operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Q1 2023

 

Q1 2022

 

($ in thousands)

$445,371

 

$405,745

 

Revenue

24,803

 

4,541

 

Net income

24,846

 

4,565

 

Net income attributable to common unitholders

63,131

 

64,570

 

Adjusted EBITDA*

14.2%

 

15.9%

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin*

10,708

 

7,746

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

33,362

 

33,623

 

Adjusted free cash flow*

*See reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measure included in the financial tables. See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measurements" below for the definition of these non-GAAP measures.

"Despite facing challenging economic headwinds, our company remains committed to achieving sustainable growth through a diligent approach to cost containment and operational efficiency," said Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein. "We are pleased to report that we continued our momentum from 2022 into the first quarter of 2023, which reflects the effectiveness of these measures, with minimal erosion of our adjusted EBITDA. We are confident in our ability to navigate the current economic landscape and deliver solid results for our stakeholders."

Results of Operations

Comparison of the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited)

 

(Dollar amounts in table and commentary in thousands, unless otherwise indicated)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

Revenue

$

445,371

 

 

$

405,745

Cost of goods sold

 

261,293

 

 

 

268,170

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

114,954

 

 

 

86,124

Asset impairment charge

 

 

 

 

403

Interest expense

 

5,986

 

 

 

4,524

Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on securities, net

 

(607

)

 

 

27,726

All other expense, net*

 

20,371

 

 

 

2,005

Total costs and expenses

 

401,997

 

 

 

388,952

Income from operations before income taxes and equity method investments

 

43,374

 

 

 

16,793

Income tax provision

 

14,604

 

 

 

7,609

Loss of associated companies, net of taxes

 

3,967

 

 

 

4,643

Net income from continuing operation

$

24,803

 

 

$

4,541

* includes finance interest, provision for loan losses, and other expense from the consolidated statements of operations

Revenue

Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased $39,626, or 9.8%, as compared to the same period last year, as a result of higher revenue from both Financial Services and Energy segments, partially offset by lower sales from the Diversified Industrial segment, as well as the impact of divestiture of SLPE business in April 2022.

Cost of Goods Sold

Cost of goods sold for the three months ended March 31, 2023 decreased $6,877, or 2.6%, as compared to the same period last year, resulting from lower sales from the Diversified Industrial segment primarily due to the impact of divestiture of SLPE business mentioned above, partially offset by higher material costs. The decrease was partially offset by the impact of higher revenue from the Energy segment.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") for the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased $28,830, or 33.5%, as compared to the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to higher expenses from the Financial Services segment and, to a lesser extent, higher expenses for the Diversified Industrial segment. SG&A expenses for the Financial Services segment increased approximately $21,500, primarily due to higher credit performance fees due to higher credit risk transfer ("CRT") balances and higher personnel costs. SG&A expenses for the Diversified Industrial segment increased approximately $9,000, primarily due to higher personnel costs and professional fees, partially offset by the impact of divestiture of SLPE business.

Asset Impairment Charges

An impairment charge of $403 was recorded for the three months ended March 31, 2022 related to an idle piece of equipment associated with the Joining Materials business unit from the Diversified Industrial segment. There were no asset impairment charges in the 2023 period.

Interest Expense

Interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased $1,462, or 32.3%, as compared to the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to higher average interest rates, partially offset by lower average debt levels, as compared to the same period of 2022.

Realized and Unrealized (Gains) Losses on Securities, Net

The Company recorded gains of $607 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to losses of $27,726 in the same period of 2022. These gains and losses were due to unrealized gains and losses related to the mark-to-market adjustments on the Company's portfolio of securities, primarily related to the Company's investment in Aerojet, in these periods.

All Other Expense, Net

All other expense, net totaled $20,371 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $2,005 in the same period of 2022. Higher all other expense, net for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was primarily due to higher finance interest expense and provisions for credit losses related to the Financial Services segment, as compared to the same period of 2022.

Income Tax Provision

The Company recorded income tax provisions of $14,604 and $7,609 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The Company's effective tax rate was 33.7% and 45.3% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The lower effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2023 is primarily due to the change in U.S. income tax expense related to unrealized gains and losses on investments.

Loss of Associated Companies, Net of Taxes

The Company recorded loss from associated companies, net of taxes, of $3,967 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $4,643 in the same period of 2022. The fluctuations for these periods were primarily due to the changes in fair value of the Company's investment in Steel Connect.

Purchases of Property, Plant and Equipment (Capital Expenditures)

Capital expenditures for the three months ended March 31, 2023 totaled $10,708, or 2.4% of revenue, as compared to $7,746, or 1.9% of revenue, in the same period of 2022.

Common Units Repurchase Program

In the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company repurchased 75,504 common units for $3,248. Since inception of the Repurchase Program the Company had purchased 7,421,496 common units for an aggregate price of approximately $147,606. As of March 31, 2023, there were approximately 348,744 common units that may yet be purchased under the Repurchase Program.

Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA was $63,131 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $64,570 for the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $1,439 primarily due to decreases in the Diversified Industrial segment primarily driven by lower sales and higher material and personnel costs, as well as the impact from divestiture of SLPE business. That decrease was partially offset by: 1) higher revenue at the Financial Services segment that was partially offset by higher finance interest and credit loss provisions, as well as higher personnel costs; and 2) strong revenue at the Energy segment primarily resulting from higher volume and favorable pricing. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, adjusted free cash flow was $33,362 as compared to $33,623 for the same period in 2022.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had approximately $408,300 in availability under its senior credit agreement, as well as $54,453 in cash and cash equivalents, excluding WebBank cash, and approximately $305,960 in long-term investments (including marketable securities).

As of March 31, 2023, total debt was $183,259, an increase of approximately $2,935, as compared to December 31, 2022. As of March 31, 2023, net debt totaled $63,618, an increase of approximately $15,987, primarily driven by higher working capital and capital expenditure spending for the 2023 period. Total leverage (as defined in the Company's senior credit agreement) was approximately 1.5x as of March 31, 2023 as compared to approximately 1.4x as of December 31, 2022.

Quarterly Cash Distribution on Series A Preferred Units

On May 4, 2023, the Company's board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash distribution of $0.375 per unit, payable June 15, 2023, to unitholders of record as of June 1, 2023, on its 6% Series A Preferred Units, no par value ("Series A Preferred").

Any future determination to declare distributions on its units of Series A Preferred, and any determination to pay such distributions in cash or in kind, or a combination thereof, will remain at the discretion of Steel Partners' board of directors and will be dependent upon a number of factors, including the Company's results of operations, cash flows, financial position, and capital requirements, among others.

About Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (www.steelpartners.com) is a diversified global holding company that owns and operates businesses and has significant interests in various companies, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking and youth sports. At Steel Partners, our culture and core values of Teamwork, Respect, Integrity, and Commitment guide our Kids First purpose, which is to forge a path of success for the next generation by instilling values, building character, and teaching life lessons through sports.

(Financial Tables Follow)

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except common units)

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

305,054

 

 

$

234,448

 

Trade and other receivables - net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,315 and $2,414, respectively

 

199,595

 

 

 

183,861

 

Loans receivable, including loans held for sale of $694,993 and $602,675, respectively, net

 

1,314,173

 

 

 

1,131,745

 

Inventories, net

 

220,911

 

 

 

214,084

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

42,444

 

 

 

41,090

 

Total current assets

 

2,082,177

 

 

 

1,805,228

 

Long-term loans receivable, net

 

495,572

 

 

 

423,248

 

Goodwill

 

125,910

 

 

 

125,813

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

91,370

 

 

 

94,783

 

Other non-current assets

 

162,045

 

 

 

195,859

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

240,108

 

 

 

238,510

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

49,716

 

 

 

42,711

 

Long-term investments

 

305,960

 

 

 

309,697

 

Total Assets

$

3,552,858

 

 

$

3,235,849

 

LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

120,080

 

 

$

109,572

 

Accrued liabilities

 

106,898

 

 

 

112,744

 

Deposits

 

1,572,301

 

 

 

1,360,477

 

Short-term debt

 

987

 

 

 

685

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

67

 

 

 

67

 

Other current liabilities

 

67,197

 

 

 

65,598

 

Total current liabilities

 

1,867,530

 

 

 

1,649,143

 

Long-term deposits

 

281,900

 

 

 

208,004

 

Long-term debt

 

182,205

 

 

 

179,572

 

Other borrowings

 

31,692

 

 

 

41,682

 

Preferred unit liability

 

152,908

 

 

 

152,247

 

Accrued pension liabilities

 

87,864

 

 

 

84,948

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

48,161

 

 

 

41,055

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

42,756

 

 

 

35,512

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

38,001

 

 

 

42,226

 

Total Liabilities

 

2,733,017

 

 

 

2,434,389

 

Commitments and Contingencies

 

 

 

Capital:

 

 

 

Partners' capital common units: 21,667,031 and 21,605,093 issued and outstanding (after deducting 17,980,183 and 17,904,679 units held in treasury, at cost of $312,505 and $309,257), respectively

 

969,425

 

 

 

952,094

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(150,781

)

 

 

(151,874

)

Total Partners' Capital

 

818,644

 

 

 

800,220

 

Noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities

 

1,197

 

 

 

1,240

 

Total Capital

 

819,841

 

 

 

801,460

 

Total Liabilities and Capital

$

3,552,858

 

 

$

3,235,849

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

 

(in thousands, except common units and per common unit data)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

Diversified Industrial net sales

$

304,426

 

 

$

327,249

 

Energy net revenue

 

48,164

 

 

 

38,317

 

Financial Services revenue

 

92,781

 

 

 

40,179

 

Total revenue

 

445,371

 

 

 

405,745

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold

 

261,293

 

 

 

268,170

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

114,954

 

 

 

86,124

 

Asset impairment charges

 

 

 

 

403

 

Finance interest expense

 

13,741

 

 

 

1,164

 

Provision for credit losses

 

7,806

 

 

 

1,282

 

Interest expense

 

5,986

 

 

 

4,524

 

Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on securities, net

 

(607

)

 

 

27,726

 

Other income, net

 

(1,176

)

 

 

(441

)

Total costs and expenses

 

401,997

 

 

 

388,952

 

Income from operations before income taxes and equity method investments

 

43,374

 

 

 

16,793

 

Income tax provision

 

14,604

 

 

 

7,609

 

Loss of associated companies, net of taxes

 

3,967

 

 

 

4,643

 

Net income

 

24,803

 

 

 

4,541

 

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities

 

43

 

 

 

24

 

Net income attributable to common unitholders

$

24,846

 

 

$

4,565

 

Net income per common unit - basic

 

 

 

Net income attributable to common unitholders

$

1.15

 

 

$

0.21

 

Net income per common unit - diluted

 

 

 

Net income attributable to common unitholders

$

1.09

 

 

$

0.20

 

Weighted-average number of common units outstanding - basic

 

21,685,794

 

 

 

22,209,071

 

Weighted-average number of common units outstanding - diluted

 

25,541,246

 

 

 

22,643,016

 

 

Supplemental Balance Sheet Data (March 31, 2023 unaudited)

 

(in thousands, except common and preferred units)

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

2023

 

2022

Cash and cash equivalents

$

305,054

 

$

234,448

WebBank cash and cash equivalents

 

250,601

 

 

174,257

Cash and cash equivalents, excluding WebBank

$

54,453

 

$

60,191

Common units outstanding

 

21,667,031

 

 

21,605,093

Preferred units outstanding

 

6,422,128

 

 

6,422,128

 

Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures (unaudited)

 

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended
March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Net income from continuing operations

$

24,803

 

 

$

4,541

 

Income tax provision

 

14,604

 

 

 

7,609

 

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

 

39,407

 

 

 

12,150

 

Add (Deduct):

 

 

 

Loss of associated companies, net of taxes

 

3,967

 

 

 

4,643

 

Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on securities, net

 

(607

)

 

 

27,726

 

Interest expense

 

5,986

 

 

 

4,524

 

Depreciation

 

9,355

 

 

 

9,899

 

Amortization

 

3,588

 

 

 

4,264

 

Asset impairment charge

 

 

 

 

403

 

Non-cash pension expense (income)

 

2,980

 

 

 

(1,901

)

Non-cash equity-based compensation

 

(11

)

 

 

119

 

Other items, net

 

(1,534

)

 

 

2,743

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

63,131

 

 

$

64,570

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenue

$

445,371

 

 

$

405,745

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

14.2

%

 

 

15.9

%

Net Debt Reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Total debt

$

183,259

 

 

$

180,324

 

Accrued pension liabilities

 

87,864

 

 

 

84,948

 

Preferred unit liability

 

152,908

 

 

 

152,247

 

Cash and cash equivalents, excluding WebBank

 

(54,453

)

 

 

(60,191

)

Long-term investments

 

(305,960

)

 

 

(309,697

)

Net debt

$

63,618

 

 

$

47,631

 

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended
March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Net cash used in operating activities

$

(48,248

)

 

$

(13,310

)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

(10,708

)

 

 

(7,746

)

Net increase in loans held for sale

 

92,318

 

 

 

54,679

 

Adjusted free cash flow

$

33,362

 

 

$

33,623

 

 

Segment Results (unaudited)

 

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended
March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

Diversified Industrial

$

304,426

 

 

$

327,249

 

Energy

 

48,164

 

 

 

38,317

 

Financial Services

 

92,781

 

 

 

40,179

 

Total revenue

$

445,371

 

 

$

405,745

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations before interest expense and income taxes:

 

 

 

Diversified Industrial

$

21,138

 

 

$

34,082

 

Energy

 

5,240

 

 

 

3,952

 

Financial Services

 

25,852

 

 

 

13,927

 

Corporate and other

 

(6,837

)

 

 

(35,287

)

Income from continuing operations before interest expense and income taxes:

 

45,393

 

 

 

16,674

 

Interest expense

 

5,986

 

 

 

4,524

 

Income tax provision

 

14,604

 

 

 

7,609

 

Net income from continuing operations

$

24,803

 

 

$

4,541

 

 

 

 

 

Loss of associated companies, net of taxes:

 

 

 

Corporate and other

$

3,967

 

 

$

4,643

 

Total

$

3,967

 

 

$

4,643

 

 

 

 

 

Segment depreciation and amortization:

 

 

 

Diversified Industrial

$

10,015

 

 

$

11,361

 

Energy

 

2,540

 

 

 

2,521

 

Financial Services

 

216

 

 

 

128

 

Corporate and other

 

172

 

 

 

153

 

Total depreciation and amortization

$

12,943

 

 

$

14,163

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

 

Diversified Industrial

$

31,923

 

 

$

47,564

 

Energy

 

7,321

 

 

 

5,619

 

Financial Services

 

26,212

 

 

 

13,728

 

Corporate and other

 

(2,325

)

 

 

(2,341

)

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$

63,131

 

 

$

64,570

 

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

The financial data contained in this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measurements as defined by the SEC, including "Adjusted EBITDA," "Net Debt" and "Adjusted Free Cash Flow." The Company is presenting these non-GAAP financial measurements because it believes that these measures provide useful information to investors about the Company's business and its financial condition. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss from continuing operations before the effects of income or loss from investments in associated companies and other investments held at fair value, interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash pension expense or income, and realized and unrealized gains or losses on securities, and excludes certain non-recurring and non-cash items. The Company defines Net Debt as the sum of total debt, accrued pension liabilities and preferred unit liability, less the sum of cash and cash equivalents (excluding those used in WebBank's banking operations), and long-term investments. The Company defines Adjusted Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by or used in operating activities of continuing operations less the sum of purchases of property, plant and equipment, and net increases or decreases in loans held for sale. The Company believes these measures are useful to investors because they are measures used by the Company's Board of Directors and management to evaluate its ongoing business, including in internal management reporting, budgeting and forecasting processes, in comparing operating results across the business, as internal profitability measures, as components in assessing liquidity and evaluating the ability and the desirability of making capital expenditures and significant acquisitions, and as elements in determining executive compensation.

However, the measures are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("U.S. GAAP"), and the items excluded from these measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Therefore, these non-GAAP financial measurements should not be considered substitutes for net income or loss, total debt, or cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. Because Adjusted EBITDA is calculated before recurring cash charges, including realized losses on investments, interest expense, and taxes, and is not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of the business, it should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to invest in the growth of the business. There are a number of material limitations to the use of Adjusted EBITDA as an analytical tool, including the following:

  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the Company's tax provision or the cash requirements to pay its taxes;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect income or loss from the Company's investments in associated companies and other investments held at fair value;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the Company's interest expense;
  • Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash expenses in the period recorded, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the cash requirements for such replacement;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the Company's net realized and unrealized gains and losses on its investments;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not include non-cash charges for pension expense and equity-based compensation;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not include amounts related to noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not include certain other non-recurring and non-cash items; and
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not include the Company's discontinued operations.

In addition, Net Debt assumes the Company's cash and cash equivalents (excluding those used in WebBank's banking operations), marketable securities and long-term investments are immediately convertible in cash and can be used to reduce outstanding debt without restriction at their recorded fair value, while Adjusted Free Cash Flow excludes net increases or decreases in loans held for sale, which can vary significantly from period-to-period since these loans are typically sold after origination and thus represent a significant component in WebBank's operating cash flow requirements.

The Company compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on its U.S. GAAP financial measures and using these measures only as supplemental information. The Company believes that consideration of Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, together with a careful review of its U.S. GAAP financial measures, is a well-informed method of analyzing SPLP. Because Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are not measurements determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that reflect SPLP's current expectations and projections about its future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. SPLP identifies these forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon the Company's current expectations and projections about future events, and are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause its actual results, performance, prospects, or opportunities in 2023 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation: disruptions to the Company’s business as a result of economic downturns; the significant volatility of crude oil and commodity prices; the effects of rising interest rates; the Company’s subsidiaries’ sponsor defined pension plans, which could subject the Company to future cash flow requirements; the ability to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, including environmental, health and safety laws and regulations, banking regulations and other extensive requirements to which the Company and its businesses are subject; risks associated with the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, WebBank, as a result of its Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") status, highly-regulated lending programs, and capital requirements; the ability to meet obligations under the Company's senior credit facility through future cash flows or financings; the risk of management diversion, increased costs and expenses, and impact on profitability in connection with the Company's business strategy to make acquisitions; the impact of losses in the Company's investment portfolio; the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property rights and obtain or retain licenses to use others' intellectual property on which the Company relies; the Company’s exposure to risks inherent to conducting business outside of the U.S.; the impact of any changes in U.S. trade policies; the adverse impact of litigation or compliance failures on the Company's profitability; a significant disruption in, or breach in security of, the Company’s technology systems or protection of personal data; the loss of any significant customer contracts; the Company’s ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; adverse impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on business, results of operations, financial condition, and cash flows; the rights of unitholders with respect to voting and maintaining actions against the Company or its affiliates; potential conflicts of interest arising from certain interlocking relationships amount us and affiliates of the Company’s Executive Chairman; the Company’s dependence on the Manager and impact of the management fee on the Company’s total partners’ capital; the impact to the development of an active market for the Company’s units due to transfer restrictions and other factors; the Company’s tax treatment and its subsidiaries’ ability to fully utilize their tax benefits; the loss of essential employees; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings we make with the SEC. These statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and no assurance can be given that the actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Investors should read carefully the factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K, for information regarding risk factors that could affect the Company's results. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof, and investors should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances, or any other reason.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P.
05:58pEarnings Flash (SPLP) STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P. Reports Q1 Revenue $445.4M
MT
05:57pSteel Partners Holdings Reports First Quarter Financial Results and Declares Quarterly ..
BU
05/01Steel Partners Holdings L.p. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, F..
AQ
05/01Steel Partners and Steel Connect Close Exchange Transaction
BU
03/09Steel Partners L P : March 09, 2023 - Annual Letter
PU
03/09Steel Partners Holdings L.p. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
03/09Steel Partners Holdings Releases Annual Letter from Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenst..
BU
03/08Steel Partners Q4 Earnings Rise, Revenue Declines
MT
03/08Earnings Flash (SPLP) STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P. Reports Q4 Revenue $422.6M
MT
03/08Steel Partners : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 695 M - -
Net income 2022 206 M - -
Net Debt 2022 188 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,27x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 906 M 906 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,3%
Chart STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P.
Duration : Period :
Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Warren G. Lichtenstein Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jack Lawrence Howard President & Secretary
Jason Wong Chief Financial Officer
John P. McNiff Independent Director
Lon Rosen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P.-2.34%906
RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO.21.72%14 498
RUSSEL METALS INC.22.31%1 612
RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION27.23%1 357
AZZ INC.-7.09%939
TCC STEEL CORP.304.81%691
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer