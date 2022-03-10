Steel Partners Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results 03/10/2022 | 05:41pm EST Send by mail :

Net income from continuing operations was $29.6 million

Net income attributable to common unitholders was $28.9 million, or $1.25 per diluted common unit

Adjusted EBITDA * totaled $63.2 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin * was 14.6%

totaled $63.2 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin was 14.6% Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations was $18.7 million

Adjusted free cash flow * totaled $25.4 million

totaled $25.4 million Total debt was $271.0 million; net debt,* which also includes our pension and preferred unit liabilities, less cash and investments, totaled $225.1 million Full Year 2021 Results Revenue totaled $1.5 billion, an increase of 16.3%, as compared to the same period in the prior year

Net income from continuing operations was $132.4 million

Net income attributable to common unitholders was $131.4 million, or $4.97 per diluted common unit

Adjusted EBITDA * totaled to $259.8 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin * was 17.0%

totaled to $259.8 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.0% Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations was $77.6 million

Adjusted free cash flow* totaled $135.8 million Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP), a diversified global holding company, today announced operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. Q4 2021 Q4 2020 ($ in thousands) FY 2021 FY 2020 $431,857 $338,719 Revenue $1,524,896 $1,310,636 29,565 85,272 Net income from continuing operations 132,440 83,477 28,917 99,429 Net income attributable to common unitholders 131,408 72,675 63,202 67,082 Adjusted EBITDA* 259,833 213,739 14.6% 19.8% Adjusted EBITDA margin* 17.0% 16.3% 32,770 7,645 Purchases of property, plant and equipment 52,326 23,226 25,370 13,843 Adjusted free cash flow* 135,768 149,648 * See reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measure included in the financial tables. See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measurements" below for the definition of these non-GAAP measures. "Steel Partners had a tremendous 2021," said Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein. "We were able to realize outstanding revenue and EBITDA growth, and continued strong cash flow. Our team focused on delivering quality products and services for our customers despite the challenging circumstances from the COVID pandemic and global supply chain issues." Results of Operations Comparisons of the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (Dollar amounts in table and commentary in thousands, unless otherwise indicated) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 431,857 $ 338,719 $ 1,524,896 $ 1,310,636 Cost of goods sold 291,992 222,158 1,004,093 859,863 Selling, general and administrative expenses 80,220 75,317 304,013 290,784 Goodwill impairment charges — 1,100 — 1,100 Asset impairment charges — (11 ) — 606 Interest expense 6,191 6,176 22,250 29,514 Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on securities, net (16,188 ) (51,158 ) 24,044 (25,643 ) All other expenses (income), net * 1,811 (6,595 ) (30,369 ) 29,013 Total costs and expenses 364,026 246,987 1,324,031 1,185,237 Income before income taxes and equity method investments 67,831 91,732 200,865 125,399 Income tax provision 27,654 29,094 84,089 38,136 Loss (income) of associated companies, net of taxes 10,612 (22,634 ) (15,664 ) 3,786 Net income from continuing operations 29,565 85,272 132,440 83,477 Net gain (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 3 14,191 138 (10,199 ) Net income 29,568 99,463 132,578 73,278 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities (continuing operations) (651 ) (34 ) (1,170 ) (603 ) Net income attributable to common unitholders $ 28,917 $ 99,429 $ 131,408 $ 72,675 * includes finance interest, provision (benefit) for loan losses, and other income from the consolidated statements of operations Revenue Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2021 increased $93.1 million, or 27.5%, as compared to the same period last year, due to higher sales volume across all segments, primarily due to the economic recovery from COVID-19. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased $214.3 million, or 16.3%, as compared to 2020, due to higher sales volume across all segments, primarily due to the economic recovery following impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020. Cost of Goods Sold Cost of goods sold for the three months ended December 31, 2021 increased $69.8 million, or 31.4%, as compared to the same period last year, due to increases in the Diversified Industrial and Energy segments, primarily due to higher sales volume. Cost of goods sold in the year ended December 31, 2021 increased $144.2 million, or 16.8%, as compared to 2020, due to increases in the Diversified Industrial and Energy segments, primarily due to the higher sales volume discussed above. Selling, General and Administrative Expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") for the three months ended December 31, 2021 increased $4.9 million, or 6.5%, as compared to the same period last year, primarily due to impact of higher sales volume as discussed above, partially offset by a gain as a result of a litigation settlement of $8.8 million in 2021 for the three months ended December 31, 2021. SG&A in 2021 increased $13.2 million, or 4.5%, as compared to 2020, primarily due to the impact of higher sales volume as discussed above, partially offset by a gain as a result of a litigation settlement of $8.8 million in 2021, as well as a $14.0 million environmental reserve charge recorded in 2020 in the Diversified Industrial segment related to a legacy, non-operating site. Goodwill Impairment Charges No goodwill impairment charges were recorded in 2021. As a result of declines in customer demand and the performance of the performance materials business during 2020, the Company recorded a $1.1 million charge in the consolidated statements of operations for the year ended December 31, 2020. Asset Impairment Charges No asset impairment charges were recorded in 2021. As a result of COVID-19 related declines in our youth sports business within the Energy segment, intangible assets of $0.6 million, primarily customer relationships, were fully impaired in 2020. Interest Expense Interest expense for both the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 was $6.2 million. Interest expense for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 was $22.3 million and $29.5 million, respectively. The lower interest expense during the year ended December 31, 2021 was primarily due to lower interest rates and lower average debt levels. Realized and Unrealized (Gains) Losses on Securities, Net The Company recorded gains of $16.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $51.2 million in 2020, and losses of $24.0 million and gains of $25.6 million for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The changes in realized and unrealized (gains) losses on securities, net over the respective periods are primarily due to mark-to-market adjustments on the Company's portfolio of securities, which are required to be recorded in earnings under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("U.S. GAAP"). All Other Expenses (Income), Net All other expenses, net increased $8.4 million, primarily driven by higher provision for loan losses for the three months ended December 31, 2021. All other income, net totaled $30.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 and is primarily comprised of: (1) a $19.7 million one-time dividend from Aerojet; (2) a pre-tax gain of $8.1 million on the sale of OMG’s Edge business; and (3) a pre-tax gain of $6.6 million on the sale of an idle facility in the Joining Materials business, partially offset by (4) finance interest expense of $7.7 million. All other expense, net totaled $29.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 was primarily comprised of provision for loan losses and finance interest expense. Income Taxes As a limited partnership, we are generally not responsible for federal and state income taxes, and our profits and losses are passed directly to our limited partners for inclusion in their respective income tax returns. The Company's tax provision represents the income tax expense or benefit of its consolidated corporate subsidiaries. For the year ended December 31, 2021, a tax provision of $84.1 million was recorded, as compared to $38.1 million in 2020. The Company's effective tax rate was 41.9% and 30.4% for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The higher effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2021 is primarily due to an increase in U.S. tax expense related to unrealized gains on investment from related parties which are eliminated for financial statement purposes. Loss (Income) of Associated Companies, Net of Taxes The Company recorded a loss from associated companies, net of taxes of $10.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, as compared to income, net of taxes, of $22.6 million for the same period of 2020. The Company recorded income from associated companies, net of taxes, of $15.7 million in 2021, as compared to losses, net of taxes of $3.8 million in 2020. Purchases of Property, Plant and Equipment (Capital Expenditures) Capital expenditures for the three months ended December 31, 2021 totaled $32.8 million, or 7.6% of revenue, as compared to $7.6 million, or 2.3% of revenue, in the three months ended December 31, 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, capital expenditures were $52.3 million, or 3.4% of revenue, as compared to $23.2 million, or 1.8% of revenue, for the year ended December 31, 2020. Capital expenditures were lower in the prior year due to less capital investments in response to the impact of COVID-19. Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $63.2 million, as compared to $67.1 million for the same period in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 14.6% in the quarter from 19.8% in the three months ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to lower profitability from the Financial Service segment driven by benefit from lower provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2020, partially offset by improved profitability from Diversified Industrials segment as a result of higher sales volume in 2021. Adjusted free cash flow was $25.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $13.8 million for the same period in 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin were $259.8 million and 17.0%, respectively, as compared to $213.7 million and 16.3% in 2020. For year ended December 31, 2021, higher adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin were primarily due to improved profitability from both Diversified Industrial and Energy Segments as a result of higher sales volume, as well as from the Financial Services segment driven by lower financial interest expense and lower provision for loan losses. Adjusted free cash flow was $135.8 million, as compared to $149.6 million for the same period in 2020. Liquidity and Capital Resources As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $321.0 million in available liquidity under its senior credit agreement, as well as $16.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, excluding WebBank cash, and $261.1 million in long-term investments. As of December 31, 2021, total debt was $271.0 million, a decrease of $63.1 million, as compared to December 31, 2020. Total debt decreased from the prior year primarily due to the paydown of debt. During the three months ended December 31, 2021 the Company amended and extended its credit agreement with a syndicate of banks led by PNC Bank, National Association (“New Credit Agreement”). The New Credit Agreement has a five-year term and provides for a senior secured revolving credit facility in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $600.0 million. As of December 31, 2021, net debt totaled $225.1 million, a decrease of $129.8 million, as compared to December 31, 2020. Net debt decreased from the prior year primarily due to: (1) a $101.1 million decrease in pension obligations primarily due to $51.7 million of actual returns on plan assets and $41.4 million of Company contributions and (2) a $63.1 million decrease of total debt due to the paydown of debt. These decreases were partially offset by $30.2 million of lower investment balances compared to the prior year. Total leverage (as defined in the Company's senior credit agreement) was approximately 1.6x as of December 31, 2021 versus 2.4x as of December 31, 2020. During 2021 and continuing in 2022, WebBank has issued loans under the Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") authorized under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. As of December 31, 2021, the total PPP loans and associated liabilities are $328.7 million and $334.0 million, respectively. The loans were funded by the PPP Liquidity Facility, have terms of between two and five years, and their repayment is guaranteed by the SBA. Loans can be forgiven in whole or part (up to the full principal and any accrued interest) if certain criteria are met. The Bank has received forgiveness payments from the SBA, sold, and received payments from borrowers of $2.8 billion comprising 89.3% of its PPP portfolio during the year ended December 31, 2021. About Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (www.steelpartners.com) is a diversified global holding company that owns and operates businesses and has significant interests in various companies, including diversified industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management and logistics, and youth sports. (Financial Tables Follow) Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 325,363 $ 135,788 Marketable securities — 106 Trade and other receivables - net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,510 and $3,368, respectively 193,976 164,106 Receivables from related parties 2,944 2,073 Loans receivable, including loans held for sale of $198,632 and $88,171, respectively, net 529,529 306,091 Inventories, net 184,271 137,086 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 48,019 58,053 Total current assets 1,284,102 803,303 Long-term loans receivable, net 511,444 2,183,017 Goodwill 148,018 150,852 Other intangible assets, net 119,830 138,581 Deferred tax assets — 66,553 Other non-current assets 79,143 42,068 Property, plant and equipment, net 234,976 228,992 Operating lease right-of-use assets 36,636 29,715 Long-term investments 261,080 291,297 Total Assets $ 2,675,229 $ 3,934,378 LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 123,282 $ 100,759 Accrued liabilities 86,848 69,967 Deposits 447,152 285,393 Payables to related parties 1,885 4,080 Short-term debt 100 397 Current portion of long-term debt 1,071 10,361 Other current liabilities 54,674 46,044 Total current liabilities 715,012 517,001 Long-term deposits 377,735 70,266 Long-term debt 269,850 323,392 Other borrowings 333,963 2,090,223 Preferred unit liability 149,570 146,892 Accrued pension liabilities 82,376 183,462 Deferred tax liabilities 13,674 2,169 Long-term operating lease liabilities 27,511 21,845 Other non-current liabilities 36,490 39,906 Total Liabilities 2,006,181 3,395,156 Commitments and Contingencies Capital: Partners' capital common units: 21,018,009 and 22,920,804 issued and outstanding (after deducting 16,810,932 and 14,916,635 units held in treasury, at cost of $264,284 and $219,245), respectively 795,140 707,309 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (131,803 ) (172,649 ) Total Partners' Capital 663,337 534,660 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities 5,711 4,562 Total Capital 669,048 539,222 Total Liabilities and Capital $ 2,675,229 $ 3,934,378 Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Diversified industrial net sales $ 346,464 $ 271,607 $ 1,207,183 $ 1,058,745 Energy net revenue 44,312 32,548 164,028 107,831 Financial services revenue 41,081 34,564 153,685 144,060 Total revenue 431,857 338,719 1,524,896 1,310,636 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 291,992 222,158 1,004,093 859,863 Selling, general and administrative expenses 80,220 75,317 304,013 290,784 Goodwill impairment charges — 1,100 — 1,100 Asset impairment charges — (11 ) — 606 Finance interest expense 1,044 2,287 7,693 11,733 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 1,968 (8,759 ) 123 21,946 Interest expense 6,191 6,176 22,250 29,514 Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on securities, net (16,188 ) (51,158 ) 24,044 (25,643 ) Other income, net (1,201 ) (123 ) (38,185 ) (4,666 ) Total costs and expenses 364,026 246,987 1,324,031 1,185,237 Income before income taxes and equity method investments 67,831 91,732 200,865 125,399 Income tax provision 27,654 29,094 84,089 38,136 Loss (income) of associated companies, net of taxes 10,612 (22,634 ) (15,664 ) 3,786 Net income from continuing operations 29,565 85,272 132,440 83,477 Discontinued operations Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 3 14,191 138 (2,808 ) Net loss on deconsolidation of discontinued operations — — — (7,391 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 3 14,191 138 (10,199 ) Net income 29,568 99,463 132,578 73,278 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities (continuing operations) (651 ) (34 ) (1,170 ) (603 ) Net income attributable to common unitholders $ 28,917 $ 99,429 $ 131,408 $ 72,675 Net income (loss) per common unit - basic Net income from continuing operations $ 1.39 $ 3.45 $ 6.09 $ 3.34 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations — 0.57 — (0.41 ) Net income attributable to common unitholders $ 1.39 $ 4.02 $ 6.09 $ 2.93 Net income (loss) per common unit - diluted Net income from continuing operations $ 1.25 $ 2.06 $ 4.96 $ 1.85 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations — 0.33 0.01 (0.20 ) Net income attributable to common unitholders $ 1.25 $ 2.39 $ 4.97 $ 1.65 Weighted-average number of common units outstanding - basic 20,802,636 24,707,411 21,561,200 24,809,751 Weighted-average number of common units outstanding - diluted 25,682,447 42,930,970 28,920,258 51,390,972 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 132,578 $ 73,278 Gain (loss) from discontinued operations 138 (10,199 ) Net income from continuing operations 132,440 83,477 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for loan losses 123 21,946 (Income) loss of associated companies, net of taxes (15,664 ) 3,786 Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on securities, net 24,044 (25,643 ) Gain on Sale of Edge business (8,096 ) — Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (6,646 ) — Derivative gains on economic interests in loans (4,862 ) (5,657 ) Deferred income taxes 72,798 22,058 Depreciation and amortization 60,521 65,333 Non-cash lease expense 10,237 9,012 Equity-based compensation 1,462 887 Goodwill impairment charges — 1,100 Asset impairment charges — 606 Other (397 ) (2,821 ) Net change in operating assets and liabilities: Trade and other receivables (33,158 ) 8,725 Inventories (48,344 ) 12,220 Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,875 ) (6,150 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 8,511 (16,005 ) Net (increase) decrease in loans held for sale (110,461 ) 138,361 Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 77,633 311,235 Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations 138 12,855 Total cash provided by operating activities 77,771 324,090 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of investments (50,074 ) (14,365 ) Proceeds from sales of investments 24,667 8,830 Proceeds from maturities of investments 11,916 35,063 Loan originations, net of collections 1,029,093 (1,904,843 ) Proceeds from sales of loans 530,969 — Purchases of property, plant and equipment (52,326 ) (23,226 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 6,979 3,000 Proceeds from sale of Edge business 16,000 — Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (3,500 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - continuing operations 1,517,224 (1,899,041 ) Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations — — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,517,224 (1,899,041 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net revolver borrowings (repayments) 119,703 (40,891 ) Repayments of term loans (182,832 ) (14,208 ) Purchases of the Company's common units (45,039 ) (20,464 ) Net (decrease) increase in other borrowings (1,753,478 ) 2,090,223 Distribution to preferred unitholders (9,633 ) (40,000 ) Deferred finance charges (2,712 ) (1,474 ) Net increase (decrease) in deposits 469,228 (399,058 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities - continuing operations (1,404,763 ) 1,574,128 Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations — — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,404,763 ) 1,574,128 Net change for the period 190,232 (823 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (657 ) (1,337 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 135,788 137,948 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period, including cash of discontinued operations $ 325,363 $ 135,788 Less: Cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations — — Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 325,363 $ 135,788 Supplemental Balance Sheet Data (unaudited) (in thousands, except common and preferred units) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 325,363 $ 135,788 WebBank cash and cash equivalents 308,589 117,553 Cash and cash equivalents, excluding WebBank $ 16,774 $ 18,235 Common units outstanding 21,018,009 22,920,804 Preferred units outstanding 6,422,128 6,422,128 Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures (unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation: (in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income from continuing operations $ 29,565 $ 85,272 $ 132,440 $ 83,477 Income tax provision 27,654 29,094 84,089 38,136 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 57,219 114,366 216,529 121,613 Add (Deduct): Loss (income) of associated companies, net of taxes 10,612 (22,634 ) (15,664 ) 3,786 Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on securities, net (16,188 ) (51,158 ) 24,044 (25,643 ) Interest expense 6,191 6,176 22,250 29,514 Depreciation 10,815 11,498 42,055 44,583 Amortization 4,514 5,100 18,466 20,750 Non-cash goodwill impairment charges — 1,100 — 1,100 Non-cash asset impairment charges — (11 ) — 606 Non-cash pension expense 462 1,200 (3,972 ) 3,632 Non-cash equity-based compensation 346 298 1,462 887 Other items, net * (10,769 ) 1,147 (45,337 ) 12,911 Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,202 $ 67,082 $ 259,833 $ 213,739 Total revenue $ 431,857 $ 338,719 $ 1,524,896 $ 1,310,636 Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.6 % 19.8 % 17.0 % 16.3 % *Other items, net for the year ended December 31, 2021 primarily includes (1) $19,740 one-time dividend from Aerojet, (2) a gain of $8,827 from a recent litigation settlement, (3) a pre-tax gain of $8,096 on the sale of OMG’s Edge business; and (4) a pre-tax gain of $6,646 on the sale of an idle facility in the Joining Materials business. Other items, net for the year ended December 31, 2020 primarily includes an environmental reserve charge of $14,000 in the Diversified Industrial segment related to a legacy, non-operating site. Net Debt Reconciliation: (in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Total debt $ 271,021 $ 334,150 Accrued pension liabilities 82,376 183,462 Preferred unit liability, including current portion 149,570 146,892 Cash and cash equivalents, excluding WebBank (16,774 ) (18,235 ) Marketable securities — (106 ) Long-term investments (261,080 ) (291,297 ) Net debt $ 225,113 $ 354,866 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation: (in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations $ 18,749 $ 15,005 $ 77,633 $ 311,235 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (32,770 ) (7,645 ) (52,326 ) (23,226 ) Net increase (decrease) in loans held for sale 39,391 6,483 110,461 (138,361 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ 25,370 $ 13,843 $ 135,768 $ 149,648 Segment Results (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Diversified Industrial $ 346,464 $ 271,607 $ 1,207,183 $ 1,058,745 Energy 44,312 32,548 164,028 107,831 Financial Services 41,081 34,564 153,685 144,060 Total revenue $ 431,857 $ 338,719 $ 1,524,896 $ 1,310,636 Income (loss) before interest expense and income taxes: Diversified Industrial $ 26,083 $ 22,222 $ 123,329 $ 70,849 Energy 2,178 1,754 14,982 (1,887 ) Financial Services 14,922 27,907 79,165 59,799 Corporate and other 20,227 68,659 21,303 22,366 Income before interest expense and income taxes 63,410 120,542 238,779 151,127 Interest expense 6,191 6,176 22,250 29,514 Income tax provision 27,654 29,094 84,089 38,136 Net income from continuing operations $ 29,565 $ 85,272 $ 132,440 $ 83,477 Loss (income) of associated companies, net of taxes: Corporate and other $ 10,612 $ (22,634 ) $ (15,664 ) $ 3,786 Total $ 10,612 $ (22,634 ) $ (15,664 ) $ 3,786 Segment depreciation and amortization: Diversified Industrial $ 11,929 $ 12,558 $ 47,568 $ 49,451 Energy 3,142 3,850 12,212 15,006 Financial Services 120 150 485 717 Corporate and other 138 40 256 159 Total depreciation and amortization $ 15,329 $ 16,598 $ 60,521 $ 65,333 Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Diversified Industrial $ 35,744 $ 38,217 $ 153,791 $ 140,634 Energy 6,723 5,686 25,615 13,841 Financial Services 16,024 28,066 80,618 60,523 Corporate and other 4,711 (4,887 ) (191 ) (1,259 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,202 $ 67,082 $ 259,833 $ 213,739 Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measurements The financial data contained in this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measurements as defined by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC,"), including "Adjusted EBITDA," "Net Debt" and "Adjusted Free Cash Flow." The Company is presenting these non-GAAP financial measurements because it believes that these measures provide useful information to investors about the Company's business and its financial condition. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss from continuing operations before the effects of income or loss from investments in associated companies and other investments held at fair value, interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash pension expense or income, and realized and unrealized gains or losses on investments, and excludes certain non-recurring and non-cash items. The Company defines Net Debt as the sum of total debt, loan guarantee liability, accrued pension liabilities and preferred unit liability, less the sum of cash and cash equivalents (excluding those used in WebBank's banking operations), marketable securities, and long-term investments. The Company defines Adjusted Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by or used in operating activities of continuing operations less the sum of purchases of property, plant and equipment, and net increases or decreases in loans held for sale. The Company believes these measures are useful to investors because they are measures used by the Company's Board of Directors and management to evaluate its ongoing business, including in internal management reporting, budgeting and forecasting processes, in comparing operating results across the business, as internal profitability measures, as components in assessing liquidity and evaluating the ability and the desirability of making capital expenditures and significant acquisitions, and as elements in determining executive compensation. However, the measures are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("U.S. GAAP"), and the items excluded from these measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Therefore, these non-GAAP financial measurements should not be considered substitutes for net income or loss, total debt, or cash flows from operating, investing, or financing activities. Because Adjusted EBITDA is calculated before recurring cash charges, including realized losses on investments, interest expense, and taxes, and is not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of the business, it should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to invest in the growth of the business. There are a number of material limitations to the use of Adjusted EBITDA as an analytical tool, including the following: Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the Company's tax provision or the cash requirements to pay its taxes;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect income or loss from the Company's investments in associated companies and other investments held at fair value;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the Company's interest expense;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash expenses in the period recorded, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the cash requirements for such replacement;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the Company's net realized and unrealized gains and losses on its investments;

Adjusted EBITDA does not include non-cash charges for pension expense and equity-based compensation;

Adjusted EBITDA does not include amounts related to noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities;

Adjusted EBITDA does not include certain other non-recurring and non-cash items; and

Adjusted EBITDA does not include the Company's discontinued operations. In addition, Net Debt assumes the Company's cash and cash equivalents (excluding those used in WebBank's banking operations), marketable securities, and long-term investments are immediately convertible in cash and can be used to reduce outstanding debt without restriction at their recorded fair value, while Adjusted Free Cash Flow excludes net increases or decreases in loans held for sale, which can vary significantly from period-to-period since these loans are typically sold after origination and thus represent a significant component in WebBank's operating cash flow requirements. The Company compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on its U.S. GAAP financial measures and using these measures only as supplemental information. The Company believes that consideration of Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, together with a careful review of its U.S. GAAP financial measures, is a well-informed method of analyzing SPLP. Because Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are not measurements determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that reflect SPLP's current expectations and projections about its future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. SPLP identifies these forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon the Company's current expectations and projections about future events, and are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause its actual results, performance, prospects, or opportunities in 2022 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation: the continued volatility of crude oil and commodity prices; our subsidiaries' sponsor defined benefit pension plans, which could subject the Company to substantial future cash flow requirements; significant costs as a result of complying with legal and regulatory requirements, including environmental laws and regulations, restrictions on greenhouse gas emissions, banking regulations and other extensive requirements which the Company and its businesses are subject; risks associated with our wholly-owned subsidiary, WebBank, as a result of its Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation status, highly-regulated lending programs, and capital requirements; the ability to meet obligations under the Company's senior credit facility through future cash flows or financings; the risk of management diversion, increased costs and expenses, and impact on profitability in connection with the Company's acquisitions; the impact of losses in the Company's investment portfolio; the effects of rising interest rates on the Company's investments; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and obtain or retain licenses to use others' intellectual property on which the Company relies; our exposure to risks inherent to conducting business outside of the U.S.; the impact of any changes in U.S. trade policies; the adverse impact of litigation or compliance failures on the Company's profitability; a significant disruption in, or breach in security of, our technology systems or protection of personal data; labor disputes or disruptions, as a result of vaccination policies or otherwise; economic downturns; the loss of any significant customer contracts; the material weakness identified in our internal control over financial reporting; the adverse effect of COVID-19 on business, results of operations, financial condition, and cash flows; the rights of unitholders with respect to voting and maintaining actions against us or our affiliates; potential conflicts of interest arising from certain interlocking relationships amount us and affiliates of our Executive Chairman; our dependence on the Manager and impact of the management fee on our total partners' capital; the impact to the development of an active market for our units due to transfer restrictions in the Company's partnership agreement; our tax treatment and our subsidiaries' ability to fully utilize their tax benefits; the loss of essential employees; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings we make with the SEC. These statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and no assurance can be given that the actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Investors should read carefully the factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, for information regarding risk factors that could affect the Company's results. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof, and investors should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances, or any other reason. 