Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Steel Partners Holdings L.P.    SPLP

STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P.

(SPLP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Steel Partners L P : Holdings Declares Regular Quarterly Distribution on its Series A Preferred Units

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP), a diversified global holding company, today announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash distribution of $.375 per unit, payable September 15, 2020, to unitholders of record as of September 1, 2020, on its 6% Series A Preferred Units, no par value ("Series A Preferred").

Any future determination to declare distributions on its units of Series A Preferred, and any determination to pay such distributions in cash or in kind, or a combination thereof, will remain at the discretion of Steel Partners' board of directors and will be dependent upon a number of factors, including the company's results of operations, cash flows, financial position, and capital requirements, among others.

About Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (www.steelpartners.com) is a diversified global holding company that owns and operates businesses and has significant interests in various companies, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P.
05:01pSTEEL PARTNERS L P : Holdings Declares Regular Quarterly Distribution on its Ser..
BU
08/10STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Re..
AQ
08/10STEEL PARTNERS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/10STEEL PARTNERS L P : August 10, 2020 - Mid-Year Letter
PU
08/10STEEL PARTNERS L P : Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
08/10STEEL PARTNERS L P : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
07/09STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financ..
AQ
07/02STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financ..
AQ
07/02STEEL PARTNERS L P : Holdings Announces Retirement of Board Member Joseph L. Mul..
BU
05/22STEEL PARTNERS L P : Conflict Minerals Report 2019 – Steel Partners
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 562 M - -
Net income 2019 3,95 M - -
Net Debt 2019 494 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 76,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 168 M 168 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,42x
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P.
Duration : Period :
Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jack Lawrence Howard President, Secretary & Director
Warren G. Lichtenstein Executive Chairman
Douglas B. Woodworth Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
John P. McNiff Independent Director
Richard I. Neal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P.-44.24%168
VALE S.A.18.31%58 925
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED69.88%40 489
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-12.37%16 217
NUCOR-17.61%13 999
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.41.23%13 665
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group