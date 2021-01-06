Steel Partners L P : Holdings LP announces Jason Lloyd named President of WebBank

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE: SPLP) today announced the appointment of Jason Lloyd as the President of WebBank, succeeding Kelly Barnett.

Lloyd, an employee of WebBank since 2008, most recently served as Executive Vice President of Business Development and has been instrumental in the execution of the bank’s business plan since he joined the company.

“Jason has a demonstrated track record of leadership and building value for all stakeholders. Jason forges strong client relationships and leads with innovation. He is an empathetic and passionate leader, and he is the right person to lead WebBank into the future,” said Jack Howard, Executive Chairman of WebBank. “Jason’s steady and continued success over the last twelve years is a great example of our SteelGrow program. SteelGrow provides tools and resources to retain and reward our team members and demonstrates our commitment to recruit and promote from within the Steel family of companies.”

Kelly Barnett led the bank for the last nine years. Howard shares, “On behalf of the WebBank Board of Directors, I wish to thank Kelly for his long tenure at WebBank and for laying the foundation for the company’s continued success.”

About WebBank

WebBank is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is a FDIC insured, state chartered Industrial Bank that provides customized consumer and commercial financing solutions on a nationwide basis. WebBank is a leading provider of consumer and commercial, closed-end and revolving private-label and bank card financing programs, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Partners Holdings LP

About Steel Partners Holdings LP

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (www.steelpartners.com) is a diversified global holding company that owns and operates businesses and has significant interests in various companies, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports.

