STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P.

STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P.

(SPLP)
  
Steel Partners L P : Holdings Releases Letter From Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein on Passing of Tommy Lasorda

01/19/2021 | 05:57pm EST
Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP) ("Steel Partners" or the "Company") today released a letter from Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein on the passing of long-time Steel Sports Advisory Board Member, Tommy Lasorda.

Tommy Lasorda had served on the Steel Sports Advisory Board since its inception. Tommy was a key figure in creating Steel Sports to help kids thrive, build character, teach life lessons, and inspire self-confidence. He was generous with his wisdom, and he always made time to talk to the kids to offer encouragement and help them believe in themselves.

The letter can be accessed at: www.steelpartners.com/featured

About Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (www.steelpartners.com) is a diversified global holding company that owns and operates businesses and has significant interests in various companies, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 562 M - -
Net income 2019 3,95 M - -
Net Debt 2019 494 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 76,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 337 M 337 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,42x
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P.
Duration : Period :
Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jack Lawrence Howard President, Secretary & Director
Warren G. Lichtenstein Executive Chairman
Douglas B. Woodworth Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
John P. McNiff Independent Director
Richard I. Neal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P.24.47%337
VALE S.A.7.84%92 019
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED5.93%58 697
ARCELORMITTAL6.91%25 779
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.4.37%21 576
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.23.41%20 251
