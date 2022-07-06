Steel Partners L P : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
HOWARD JACK L
STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P. [SPLP]
HOWARD JACK L
C/O STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P.
590 MADISON AVENUE, 32ND FLOOR
NEW YORK, NY10022
X
X
President
EMH Howard LLC
590 MADISON AVENUE, 32ND FLOOR
NEW YORK, NY10022
By: /s/ Maria Reda as attorney-in-fact for Jack L. Howard
2022-07-06
By: EMH Howard, LLC, By: /s/ Maria Reda as attorney-in-fact for Jack L. Howard, Managing Member
2022-07-06
This Form 4 is filed jointly by Jack L. Howard and EMH Howard, LLC ("EMH") (collectively, the "Reporting Persons"). Each of the Reporting Persons may be deemed to be a member of a Section 13(d) group that collectively owns more than 10% of the Issuer's outstanding Common Units (the "Common Units"). Each of the Reporting Persons disclaims beneficial ownership of the securities reported herein, except to the extent of his or its pecuniary interest therein. Mr. Howard's direct ownership includes Common Units and 6% Series A Preferred Units of the Issuer (the "Series A Preferred") held by an entity that is 100% owned by him.
(2)
Mr. Howard, as the Managing Member of EMH, may be deemed to beneficially own the Common Units and Series A Preferred held by EMH.
(3)
Mr. Howard is a trustee of the Article V Trust. Mr. Howard does not have a pecuniary interest in the securities held by the Article V Trust.
(4)
Mr. Howard is a trustee of the II Trust. Mr. Howard does not have a pecuniary interest in the securities held by the II Trust.
(5)
Mr. Howard is a trustee of the III Trust. Mr. Howard does not have a pecuniary interest in the securities held by the III Trust.
