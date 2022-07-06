Steel Partners L P : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

(1)

This Form 4 is filed jointly by Jack L. Howard and EMH Howard, LLC ("EMH") (collectively, the "Reporting Persons"). Each of the Reporting Persons may be deemed to be a member of a Section 13(d) group that collectively owns more than 10% of the Issuer's outstanding Common Units (the "Common Units"). Each of the Reporting Persons disclaims beneficial ownership of the securities reported herein, except to the extent of his or its pecuniary interest therein. Mr. Howard's direct ownership includes Common Units and 6% Series A Preferred Units of the Issuer (the "Series A Preferred") held by an entity that is 100% owned by him.