  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPLP   US85814R1077

STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P.

(SPLP)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-06 pm EDT
42.13 USD   -0.52%
05:54pSTEEL PARTNERS L P : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/27Steel Partners Holdings Mourns the Passing of Board Member General Richard “Butch” Neal, USMC (Ret).
BU
06/27Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Mourns the Passing of Board Member General Richard “Butch” Neal, USMC
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Steel Partners L P : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/06/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
HOWARD JACK L
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P. [SPLP] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
President /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P. , 590 MADISON AVENUE, 32ND FLOOR
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
NEW YORK NY 10022
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
___ Form filed by One Reporting Person
_X_ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
HOWARD JACK L
C/O STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P.
590 MADISON AVENUE, 32ND FLOOR
NEW YORK, NY10022 		X X President
EMH Howard LLC
590 MADISON AVENUE, 32ND FLOOR

NEW YORK, NY10022


See Footnote 1
Signatures
By: /s/ Maria Reda as attorney-in-fact for Jack L. Howard 2022-07-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
By: EMH Howard, LLC, By: /s/ Maria Reda as attorney-in-fact for Jack L. Howard, Managing Member 2022-07-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) This Form 4 is filed jointly by Jack L. Howard and EMH Howard, LLC ("EMH") (collectively, the "Reporting Persons"). Each of the Reporting Persons may be deemed to be a member of a Section 13(d) group that collectively owns more than 10% of the Issuer's outstanding Common Units (the "Common Units"). Each of the Reporting Persons disclaims beneficial ownership of the securities reported herein, except to the extent of his or its pecuniary interest therein. Mr. Howard's direct ownership includes Common Units and 6% Series A Preferred Units of the Issuer (the "Series A Preferred") held by an entity that is 100% owned by him.
(2) Mr. Howard, as the Managing Member of EMH, may be deemed to beneficially own the Common Units and Series A Preferred held by EMH.
(3) Mr. Howard is a trustee of the Article V Trust. Mr. Howard does not have a pecuniary interest in the securities held by the Article V Trust.
(4) Mr. Howard is a trustee of the II Trust. Mr. Howard does not have a pecuniary interest in the securities held by the II Trust.
(5) Mr. Howard is a trustee of the III Trust. Mr. Howard does not have a pecuniary interest in the securities held by the III Trust.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Steel Partners Holdings LP published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 21:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
