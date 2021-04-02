Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Steel Partners Holdings L.P.    SPLP

STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P.

(SPLP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Steel Partners L P : Holdings Announces Rory Yanchek Named President of MTI

04/02/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP) announced the appointment of Rory Yanchek as the President of MTI.

Steel Partners’ Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein said, “It is my pleasure to welcome Rory as MTI’s President. He is a proven executive who brings a passion for leadership, building high-performing teams, and developing businesses. He has a track record of success in leading change, driving growth, and strengthening the operational performance of global business units. We are confident Rory is the right choice to take MTI forward.”

Rory joins MTI following 25 years at 3M. Most recently, he served as Vice President and General Manager of 3M’s Government business, where he led 3M’s efforts to build sustainable growth in USA Government markets. Prior to this position, he held several global business unit leadership roles, serving as Vice President and General Manager of 3M’s Aerospace and Commercial Transportation Division and 3M’s Defense Markets Division.

Earlier in his career, he served in various leadership roles in business development, marketing, and business management, including Six Sigma.

“I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to lead this great company,” said Yanchek. “MTI is an established leader in its industry with a history of growth and providing exceptional value for its customers. I am confident about the company’s future and look forward to working together with the team to build on this legacy and lead MTI into its next chapter.”

Rory earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota and a bachelor’s degree in political science from East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania. He is a veteran of the United States Army.

About Steel Partners Holdings LP

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (www.steelpartners.com) is a diversified global holding company that owns and operates businesses and has significant interests in various companies, including diversified industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management and logistics, direct marketing, and youth sports.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P.
05:38pSTEEL PARTNERS L P  : Holdings Announces Rory Yanchek Named President of MTI
BU
02/18INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Purchase of Steel Partners Holdings Stock Extends 90-Da..
MT
02/16INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Buying Continued with Purchase of Steel Partners Holdin..
MT
02/11STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
02/11STEEL PARTNERS L P  : Holdings Declares Regular Quarterly Distribution On Its Se..
BU
01/19STEEL PARTNERS L P  : Holdings Releases Letter From Executive Chairman Warren Li..
BU
01/06STEEL PARTNERS L P  : Holdings LP Unit WebBank Names Jason Lloyd as President
MT
01/06STEEL PARTNERS L P  : Holdings LP announces Jason Lloyd named President of WebBa..
BU
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Steel Partners Holdings Insider 90-Day Buying Trend Prolonged w..
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Buying Trend Extended with Insider Purchase of Steel Par..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 562 M - -
Net income 2019 3,95 M - -
Net Debt 2019 494 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 76,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 349 M 349 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,42x
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P.
Duration : Period :
Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jack Lawrence Howard President, Secretary & Director
Douglas B. Woodworth Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Warren G. Lichtenstein Executive Chairman
John P. McNiff Independent Director
Richard I. Neal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P.28.93%349
VALE S.A.11.37%87 935
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-13.57%47 385
ARCELORMITTAL28.89%30 169
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.37.48%28 594
NUCOR CORPORATION50.18%23 859
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ