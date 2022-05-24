Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
  News
  Summary
Steel Partners Town Halls with Bobby Valentine Highlight Kids First Purpose and Core Values

05/24/2022 | 10:31am EDT
NEW YORK , May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Partners and their social impact branch, Steel Sports, are proud to announce a series of employee town hall meetings featuring longtime MLB player and manager Bobby Valentine. The events will be held in 16 locations this spring, and will include roughly 3,000 Steel Partners employees. Steel Sports' mission is to inspire youth to reach their potential on and off the field, and these events will extend that focus to the full firm.

Bobby Valentine will talk to Steel Partners employees across the country about the lessons he learned in his career. 

One of the first of these town halls was held in Milwaukee, WI this week, with an introduction from Steel Partners Executive Chairman, Warren Lichtenstein.

Bobby Valentine, a celebrated baseball player, manager, and sports analyst, will talk to Steel employees across the country about the lessons he learned over his career and lifetime, and how they fit into the Steel employee culture and values. He will also discuss his recent book, Valentine's Way: My Adventurous Life and Times, a frank account of a remarkable life in baseball from one of the game's great iconoclasts.

The goal of the town halls is to explore how the Steel Sports core values of Teamwork, Respect, Integrity, and Commitment and its Kids First philosophy can be applied to employees' day-to-day lives, creating meaningful impacts beyond the workspace. Steel Partners employees are active community members, and the company already offers an incentive program for employees who are Steel-certified youth coaches, including sponsorship of youth teams and payroll bonuses. Steel Sports is deeply rooted in the philosophy of baseball legend Tommy Lasorda, who championed kids at every level, who believed that sports are the perfect vehicle to help kids thrive, build character, teach life lessons, have fun, and create self-confidence.

"Bobby Valentine is not only one of the baseball greats, but a brilliant leader and vital member of Steel Sports," said Lichtenstein. "We're thrilled to have him speaking to Steel Partners employees about the lessons he's learned during his life–and from Tommy–and the positive impact of instilling these core values in day-to-day life."

About Steel Sports
Headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, Steel Sports is a social impact business with the mission of inspiring youth to reach their potential, on and off the field, by developing them as athletes and people through the Steel Sports Coaching System- The Lasorda Way. Through its "kids first" approach, Steel Sports is establishing a new standard in youth sports and coaching, forging the next generation of leaders by instilling Steel Sports' core values: Teamwork, Respect, Integrity, and Commitment. Steel Sports creates a positive youth sports experience for over 100,000 athletes each year. For more information, visit www.steelsports.com.

About Steel Partners Holdings, LLP
Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (www.steelpartners.com) (NYSE: SPLP) is a diversified global holding company that owns and operates businesses, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Golembeske
Vice President Project Management
(212) 520-2290
jgolembeske@steelpartners.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steel-partners-town-halls-with-bobby-valentine-highlight-kids-first-purpose-and-core-values-301553966.html

SOURCE Steel Partners


© PRNewswire 2022
