Steel Strips Wheels Limited announced change in senior management personnel of the Company on account of appointment of Sh. Ganesh Niranjan Dhamode as Executive Vice President effective September 30, 2023.
Sh. Ganesh Niranjan Dhamode is from Mechanical Engineering background with MBA in Operations from ICFAI University. He holds approx 22 years of experience in the field of Projects; Maintenance, Operations etc. He has worked in groups like Knorr Bremse Systems, Indtech Systems, Tubacex. India Ltd. His last organisation was Balkrishna Industries Limited as General Manager, projects.
Steel Strips Wheels Limited Announces Change in Management
September 30, 2023 at 08:01 am EDT
