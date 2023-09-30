Steel Strips Wheels Limited is an India-based company that is engaged in the business of manufacturing steel wheel rims and alloy wheel rims which are used in automotive vehicles. The Company's products include steel wheels, alloy wheels and hot rolling mill. Its products under the steel wheel category include tubeless, multi-piece, high vent wheels, semi-full face and weight-optimized (flow formed). It provides steel wheels and alloy wheels for two and three-wheelers, car and multipurpose utility vehicle (MUV) wheels, commercial vehicle wheels, high-speed trailer and caravan wheels, tractor wheels, and others. The Company operates primarily in India and has a presence in international markets as well. The Company has manufacturing facilities at Dappar (Punjab), Oragadam (Tamil Nadu), Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Mehsana (Gujarat) and Saraikela (Jharkhand).