Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Steel & Tube Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STU   NZSUTE0001S5

STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(STU)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  05-15
1.450 NZD   +4.32%
05/10CASE STUDY : Milton Harward Construction Deploy TJEP Gas 100mm Framers & Staplers On-Site
PU
05/03STEEL & TUBE : Brings Innovative Seismic Wire Brace System, Zip Clip, to New Zealand
PU
04/27OUR PEOPLE : Introducing Wayne Foulkes, Area Manager – Tauranga
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ComFlor: Simple & Collaborative Design for Summerset Retirement Village

05/16/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Steel & Tube's ComFlor product is a steel composite flooring system that acts as both permanent formwork and the structural exoskeleton of reinforcement for a suspended concrete floor. It is commonly poured unpropped during construction which offers key advantages in increasing the speed of installation for other services in the building.

ComFlor composite flooring is ideal for accommodation and communal facilities and was recently chosen by Summerset Design and Construction teams for its Regional Main building design at Te Awa Napier. This project will house accommodation and communal facilities for all stages of aged care, including care bedrooms, memory care, and serviced apartments for more independent living. The communal spaces include pool, gym, various lounges, a bowling green, hairdressers and more.

Summerset Design and Construction teams engaged with ComFlor Technical Team for design assistance and ComFlor 210 was selected for its long spanning capability of 6m- 8.5m, ideal for larger communal spaces and ComFlor 80 was well suited for the shorter spans in hallway areas.

ComFlor's Design Team collaborated with Summerset Design for early detailing and BIM modelling to identify clashes, optimise design including services layout and reduce costly delays during construction. The acoustic and thermal capabilities of ComFlor and the ease of managing the details of intertenancy fire walls made designing with ComFlor simple.

"I would describe the process of working with Steel & Tube's ComFlor technical team as simple and collaborative. Steel & Tube was able to provide a BIM layout making clash detection and coordination with other services efficient. As a result, the installation of ComFlor was simple as we engaged the Steel & Tube team early in the design process", says Siobhain Hoskins, Architectural Lead at Summerset Design.

About ComFlor:

Each ComFlor sheet is 600mm wide which allows for fast installation and the floor can be walked on prior to concrete pour. Propping can be minimised or eliminated according to spanning distance. Services and fit out can be installed under the ComFlor as the build progresses.

ComFlor SR is the newest profile in the ComFlor range and its almost flat soffit makes it ideal for connecting to medium density housing walls. The full concrete depth gives improved fire, acoustic and vibration response.

Installing gravity services is simple with ComFlor SR, 60 and 80 with the M10 Wedge Nut System. The M10 Wedge Nut eliminates the need for drilling and reduces onsite installation time for installing services and suspended ceilings. Seismic bracing is easily achieved using the Zip Clip Wire Rope Seismic Braces.

Did you know that you can check prices and stock availability, request a quote, order online, download invoices and much more via our webshop?

Disclaimer

Steel & Tube Holdings Limited published this content on 17 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2022 21:47:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
05/10CASE STUDY : Milton Harward Construction Deploy TJEP Gas 100mm Framers & Staplers On-Site
PU
05/03STEEL & TUBE : Brings Innovative Seismic Wire Brace System, Zip Clip, to New Zealand
PU
04/27OUR PEOPLE : Introducing Wayne Foulkes, Area Manager – Tauranga
PU
04/18STEEL & TUBE : Brings TJEP Products for Tradespeople to New Zealand From Kyocera Unimerco ..
PU
04/04STEEL & TUBE : Achieves SSC Gold Certification
PU
03/27OUR PEOPLE : Jason Lemoto, Distribution Manager – Nelson
PU
03/21STEEL & TUBE : Procurement Update - March 2022
PU
03/21STEEL & TUBE : Spotlight on Natural Profiled Lighting
PU
03/10STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/09STEEL & TUBE : Russia / Ukraine Conflict Impacts Metals Market
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 559 M 350 M 350 M
Net income 2022 27,0 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net cash 2022 7,72 M 4,84 M 4,84 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,86x
Yield 2022 7,24%
Capitalization 239 M 150 M 150 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 870
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Steel & Tube Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,45 NZD
Average target price 1,55 NZD
Spread / Average Target 6,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Roy Malpass Chief Executive Officer
Richard Smyth Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Susan Marie Paterson Chairman
Stephen Reindler Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Ellis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.45%144
NUCOR8.45%32 936
ARCELORMITTAL-6.04%24 581
TATA STEEL LIMITED-0.65%17 293
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.2.37%16 548
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION10.51%14 794