ComFlor: Simple & Collaborative Design for Summerset Retirement Village

Steel & Tube's ComFlor product is a steel composite flooring system that acts as both permanent formwork and the structural exoskeleton of reinforcement for a suspended concrete floor. It is commonly poured unpropped during construction which offers key advantages in increasing the speed of installation for other services in the building.

ComFlor composite flooring is ideal for accommodation and communal facilities and was recently chosen by Summerset Design and Construction teams for its Regional Main building design at Te Awa Napier. This project will house accommodation and communal facilities for all stages of aged care, including care bedrooms, memory care, and serviced apartments for more independent living. The communal spaces include pool, gym, various lounges, a bowling green, hairdressers and more.

Summerset Design and Construction teams engaged with ComFlor Technical Team for design assistance and ComFlor 210 was selected for its long spanning capability of 6m- 8.5m, ideal for larger communal spaces and ComFlor 80 was well suited for the shorter spans in hallway areas.

ComFlor's Design Team collaborated with Summerset Design for early detailing and BIM modelling to identify clashes, optimise design including services layout and reduce costly delays during construction. The acoustic and thermal capabilities of ComFlor and the ease of managing the details of intertenancy fire walls made designing with ComFlor simple.

"I would describe the process of working with Steel & Tube's ComFlor technical team as simple and collaborative. Steel & Tube was able to provide a BIM layout making clash detection and coordination with other services efficient. As a result, the installation of ComFlor was simple as we engaged the Steel & Tube team early in the design process", says Siobhain Hoskins, Architectural Lead at Summerset Design.

About ComFlor:

Each ComFlor sheet is 600mm wide which allows for fast installation and the floor can be walked on prior to concrete pour. Propping can be minimised or eliminated according to spanning distance. Services and fit out can be installed under the ComFlor as the build progresses.

ComFlor SR is the newest profile in the ComFlor range and its almost flat soffit makes it ideal for connecting to medium density housing walls. The full concrete depth gives improved fire, acoustic and vibration response.

Installing gravity services is simple with ComFlor SR, 60 and 80 with the M10 Wedge Nut System. The M10 Wedge Nut eliminates the need for drilling and reduces onsite installation time for installing services and suspended ceilings. Seismic bracing is easily achieved using the Zip Clip Wire Rope Seismic Braces.

