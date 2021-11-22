Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  New Zealand
  New Zealand Stock Exchange
  Steel & Tube Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    STU   NZSUTE0001S5

STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(STU)
Partnership Lunch: Steel & Tube & Aintree Group

11/22/2021 | 05:18pm EST
Prior to the most recent alert level changes, Steel & Tube was pleased to visit Aintree Group's Papakura site to host a BBQ to meet their team. Steel & Tube has partnered with Aintree Group on a variety of construction projects over many years. When Lizel Walker was tasked with managing the relationship with Aintree Group, she rallied the Steel & Tube team and took our New Zealand-famous BBQ trailer on the road. It was quite the spread with lunch served for 30 on a sunny afternoon in March this year.

Reflecting on the event, Lizel says: "As the Aintree Group's new Account Manager, it was important to me that I met with the team and showed them some Steel & Tube hospitality. Partnering with our customers is something which is critical to on-going success. So, I found the lunch valuable as it allowed me to connect with the Aintree Group team. We chatted about everything from upcoming projects to the summer holiday that had just passed. This is what it's all about for me as an account manager, building relationships and connections".

Daniel Scarlett, Business Owner and Project Manager at Aintree Group, says: "We have been customers of Steel & Tube for more than 15 years. In fact, I can't recall a time when we didn't buy from Steel & Tube. As a Business Owner, it's important to me that Aintree Group has a strong network of suppliers which we can partner with and rely on. This has become increasingly important over the course of the last two years because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the supply chain. As a Project Manager, I rely on strong relationships with our suppliers in which there is certainty that they'll do whatever it takes to deliver. Above all, it's a real pleasure working with Steel & Tube, particularly Lizel. She's absolutely brilliant!"

The Steel & Tube team are looking forward to meeting with our customers across New Zealand once again when it is safe to do so. We may even bring our BBQ trailer with us. In the meantime, we will continue supporting you from our sites across the country and our home offices. Stay safe, New Zealand.

Explore the Steel & Tube product range here.

Did you know that you can check prices and stock availability, request a quote, order online, download invoices and much more via our Webshop? Click here to register online or call 0800 196 757to find out more.

Disclaimer

Steel & Tube Holdings Limited published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 22:17:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
