STEEL & TUBE : APPOINTS A NEW DIRECTOR

Steel & Tube is pleased to announce the appointment of Karen Jordan as an independent director, effective from 10 December 2020.

Karen has over 20 years corporate executive experience in the UK energy and infrastructure industry, in FTSE listed companies. She has senior governance experience across UK Departments of State, including as an Independent Board Director and Audit Committee Chair on the board of the British Cabinet Office.

Karen moved permanently to New Zealand in 2015 and currently sits on the board of City Rail Link Ltd, New Zealand Defence Force Risk and Assurance Committee and New Zealand Inland Revenue Department Risk and Assurance Committee. She has an honours degree majoring in politics and economics from the University of Birmingham and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Management Accountants (FCMA) UK. The Board believes Karen's professional expertise in finance, risk and audit, combined with her extensive experience in commercial strategy and business transformation will bring strong capability to the Board.

Chair of Steel & Tube, Susan Paterson, said: 'Our focus continues to be on positioning Steel & Tube as the preferred choice for steel customers in New Zealand and Karen brings valued professional governance expertise in the areas of finance, risk management, commerce and business transformation, as part of the Board's ongoing succession planning.'

