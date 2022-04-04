Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  New Zealand
  New Zealand Stock Exchange
  Steel & Tube Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    STU   NZSUTE0001S5

STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(STU)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  04-03
1.54 NZD    --.--%
05:38pSTEEL & TUBE : Achieves SSC Gold Certification
PU
03/27OUR PEOPLE : Jason Lemoto, Distribution Manager – Nelson
PU
03/21STEEL & TUBE : Procurement Update - March 2022
PU
Summary 
Summary

Steel & Tube : Achieves SSC Gold Certification

04/04/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
Sustainable Steel Council's (SSC) purpose is to facilitate New Zealand's transition to a lower emission economy. Steel is a critical material in this transition as it is infinitely recyclable with zero product degradation, incredibly durable while reducing construction waste on building sites.

"Steel is the ultimate ambassador for a circular economy", says Trent Brash, Group Sustainability Manager at Steel & Tube.

"As the steel industry, we are doing great work to reduce our impact on the environment. Steel & Tube is pleased to be a part of this", Trent continues.

Over the past year, Steel & Tube has focused on making improvements to lessen our environmental impact. This has included increasing environmental awareness throughout our organisation, digitising our monthly hazard audit, and improving our recycling capabilities. Most recently, we have offered access to battery recycling services to all Steel & Tube employees to reduce our landfill impact both as a business and as individuals. We have also completed a barcoding project which reduced our reliance on paper while also improving traceability and efficiencies.

"I am a believer that profitability is achieved through sustainability. As a business, Steel & Tube has made many steps to effectively lead the charge in this space. By incorporating steel into our building design, we are supporting a circular economy approach that ensures materials are not being wasted when a building reaches its end of life. Steel & Tube are proud to supply materials that support the circular economy in New Zealand", says Trent.

For Steel & Tube, we have placed a focus on driving genuine change through a culture of sustainability. At present, we are working to develop a robust sustainability strategy that provides value to our wider stakeholder groups, including the communities we operate in.

"It's beyond just being green. It's about driving positive community and economic outcomes through best business and manufacturing practices", concludes Trent.

To explore Steel & Tube's commitment to quality, click here.

Did you know that you can check prices and stock availability, request a quote, order online, download invoices and much more via our webshops?

Disclaimer

Steel & Tube Holdings Limited published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 21:36:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 559 M 389 M 389 M
Net income 2022 27,0 M 18,8 M 18,8 M
Net cash 2022 7,72 M 5,37 M 5,37 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,41x
Yield 2022 6,82%
Capitalization 254 M 177 M 177 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 870
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Steel & Tube Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,54 NZD
Average target price 1,70 NZD
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Roy Malpass Chief Executive Officer
Richard Smyth Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Susan Marie Paterson Chairman
Stephen Reindler Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Ellis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.65%176
NUCOR30.76%40 118
ARCELORMITTAL5.83%29 900
TATA STEEL LIMITED20.51%21 162
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.7.10%17 853
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.48.64%16 970