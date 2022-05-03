Steel & Tube : Brings Innovative Seismic Wire Brace System, Zip Clip, to New Zealand

Driven by a focus on driving innovation throughout New Zealand's construction sector, Steel & Tube is pleased to bring Zip Clip's product range to the building services markets.

"This product release is the start of a great partnership between an innovative seismic wire brace manufacturer and a business with nationwide reach, Steel & Tube is now able to be the one-stop shop of seismic solutions for building services", says David Lennox, Steel & Tube's Product Development Specialist, Reticulation & Support Systems.

Zip Clip's seismic products all have readily available technical information, are tested to be fully compliant with NZS 4219, efficient and easy to use on site while being suitably priced for a competitive market.

Seismic restraints for non-structural services have historically been complex for both engineers and installers, which can lead to delays for new builds and add difficulties to the remedial seismic bracing of services. Through offering a compliant, easy to use and competitively priced solution, Zip Clip is simplifying this process for engineers and installers. You can also find this product on the shelves of select Steel & Tube trade shops throughout the country so it's easier than ever to access this innovative solution. The range can also be purchased via our webshop - online anywhere, anytime.

Zip Clip's key point of difference is its patented locking mechanism which allows for speed of installation, ease of use and efficiency to customer seismic installs. Better yet, the product range confirms to testing standard IEEE 344-2013, Recommended Practise for Seismic Qualification of Class 1E Equipment for Nuclear Power Generating Stations. This achievement speaks to the reliability of the product, and diligence in the independent testing process.

With a view to reduce waste and increase on site efficiency, the Zip Clip product range is available in three different brace capacities. Each brace is available in three different lengths. This ensures you can select the product best suited for your application while saving on material costs and eliminating site wastage.

The product is available in a kit which includes two wire braces as well as easy-to-follow installation instructions.

To explore the Zip Clip range, click here.

Did you know that you can check prices and stock availability, request a quote, order online, download invoices and much more via our webshop?