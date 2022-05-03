Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Steel & Tube Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STU   NZSUTE0001S5

STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(STU)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  05-02
1.460 NZD   -4.58%
04/27OUR PEOPLE : Introducing Wayne Foulkes, Area Manager – Tauranga
PU
04/18STEEL & TUBE : Brings TJEP Products for Tradespeople to New Zealand From Kyocera Unimerco - Denmark
PU
04/04STEEL & TUBE : Achieves SSC Gold Certification
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Steel & Tube : Brings Innovative Seismic Wire Brace System, Zip Clip, to New Zealand

05/03/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Driven by a focus on driving innovation throughout New Zealand's construction sector, Steel & Tube is pleased to bring Zip Clip's product range to the building services markets.

"This product release is the start of a great partnership between an innovative seismic wire brace manufacturer and a business with nationwide reach, Steel & Tube is now able to be the one-stop shop of seismic solutions for building services", says David Lennox, Steel & Tube's Product Development Specialist, Reticulation & Support Systems.

Zip Clip's seismic products all have readily available technical information, are tested to be fully compliant with NZS 4219, efficient and easy to use on site while being suitably priced for a competitive market.

Seismic restraints for non-structural services have historically been complex for both engineers and installers, which can lead to delays for new builds and add difficulties to the remedial seismic bracing of services. Through offering a compliant, easy to use and competitively priced solution, Zip Clip is simplifying this process for engineers and installers. You can also find this product on the shelves of select Steel & Tube trade shops throughout the country so it's easier than ever to access this innovative solution. The range can also be purchased via our webshop - online anywhere, anytime.

Zip Clip's key point of difference is its patented locking mechanism which allows for speed of installation, ease of use and efficiency to customer seismic installs. Better yet, the product range confirms to testing standard IEEE 344-2013, Recommended Practise for Seismic Qualification of Class 1E Equipment for Nuclear Power Generating Stations. This achievement speaks to the reliability of the product, and diligence in the independent testing process.

With a view to reduce waste and increase on site efficiency, the Zip Clip product range is available in three different brace capacities. Each brace is available in three different lengths. This ensures you can select the product best suited for your application while saving on material costs and eliminating site wastage.

The product is available in a kit which includes two wire braces as well as easy-to-follow installation instructions.

To explore the Zip Clip range, click here.

Did you know that you can check prices and stock availability, request a quote, order online, download invoices and much more via our webshop?

Disclaimer

Steel & Tube Holdings Limited published this content on 04 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2022 21:50:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
04/27OUR PEOPLE : Introducing Wayne Foulkes, Area Manager – Tauranga
PU
04/18STEEL & TUBE : Brings TJEP Products for Tradespeople to New Zealand From Kyocera Unimerco ..
PU
04/04STEEL & TUBE : Achieves SSC Gold Certification
PU
03/27OUR PEOPLE : Jason Lemoto, Distribution Manager – Nelson
PU
03/21STEEL & TUBE : Procurement Update - March 2022
PU
03/21STEEL & TUBE : Spotlight on Natural Profiled Lighting
PU
03/10STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/09STEEL & TUBE : Russia / Ukraine Conflict Impacts Metals Market
PU
03/07OUR PEOPLE : Meet John Gordon, General Counsel
PU
02/28STEEL & TUBE : joins Diversity Works NZ
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 559 M 360 M 360 M
Net income 2022 27,0 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
Net cash 2022 7,72 M 4,97 M 4,97 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,92x
Yield 2022 7,19%
Capitalization 241 M 155 M 155 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 870
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Steel & Tube Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,46 NZD
Average target price 1,70 NZD
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Roy Malpass Chief Executive Officer
Richard Smyth Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Susan Marie Paterson Chairman
Stephen Reindler Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Ellis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.81%162
NUCOR31.40%39 897
ARCELORMITTAL-4.16%25 776
TATA STEEL LIMITED16.52%20 676
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.6.74%17 461
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.34.74%15 780