  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Steel & Tube Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STU   NZSUTE0001S5

STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(STU)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  04-13
1.420 NZD   -2.07%
STEEL & TUBE : Brings TJEP Products for Tradespeople to New Zealand From Kyocera Unimerco - Denmark
PU
STEEL & TUBE : Achieves SSC Gold Certification
PU
OUR PEOPLE : Jason Lemoto, Distribution Manager – Nelson
PU
Steel & Tube : Brings TJEP Products for Tradespeople to New Zealand From Kyocera Unimerco - Denmark

04/18/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
Across Europe, the TJEP name is synonymous with quality nailers for the professional craftsman. Steel & Tube is pleased to bring TJEP's impressive range of tools which are commonplace throughout Europe.

With a range of products on offer from gas nailers to gas staplers, there are a variety of tools on offer which all offer the convenience of being both cordless and easy to handle.

"The decision to bring this range of quality tools to the New Zealand market was an easy one. We have had customers throughout the building and fencing industries who have requested an easy to use and lightweight alternative to traditional nailer and stapler systems. It's great that we have been able to partner with TJEP to bring a quality product to the tradespeople of New Zealand", says Sefton Ingham, Product Specialist - Collated Products with Fortress Fasteners, a Steel & Tube brand.

Despite 100mm x 4mm nails being commonly specified on plans, the current system for hammering these nails can be both time consuming and laborious. By contrast, the TJEP GRF 34/100 is designed to shoot 100mm x 3.4mm nails and our common 90mm x 3.15mm nails which achieves significant cost savings.

Steel & Tube is pleased to offer the following TJEP products through our Fortress Fasteners brand:

  • TJEP GRF 34/100 Excellent Gas - Cordless Gas Nailer
  • TJEP GRF 34/90 3G - Cordless Gas Nailer
  • TJEP VF-16/64 Gas 3G Finish Nailer - Cordless 16G Angle Bradder
  • TJEP DA-15/64 Gas 3G Finish Nailer - Cordless 15G Angle Bradder
  • TJEP KA 4060 Gas 3G Product Nailer - Cordless Product Nailer
  • TJEP N & Q-75 Gas 3G Stapler - Cordless Stapler
  • TJEP FS-40 Gas 3G Fencing Stapler - Cordless Fencing Stapler.

To explore the TJEP range and product guide, click here.

Connect with the TJEP - WORLD community on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

Steel & Tube Holdings Limited published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 21:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 559 M 376 M 376 M
Net income 2022 27,0 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
Net cash 2022 7,72 M 5,19 M 5,19 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,68x
Yield 2022 7,39%
Capitalization 234 M 158 M 158 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 870
Free-Float 75,9%
Technical analysis trends STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,42 NZD
Average target price 1,70 NZD
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Roy Malpass Chief Executive Officer
Richard Smyth Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Susan Marie Paterson Chairman
Stephen Reindler Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Ellis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.39%159
NUCOR44.83%44 435
ARCELORMITTAL8.39%29 984
TATA STEEL LIMITED20.49%21 115
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.3.10%17 393
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.42.29%16 738