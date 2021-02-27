Steel & Tube : COVID-19 Latest Update 2021

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2021

Auckland in L3 and Rest of New Zealand at L2

Webshops & Online Ordering

Fortress and S & T Webshops are fully operational and allow a safe and flexible way to place your order at a time that suits you, if you are a trade account customer and have not registered please click here, one of our team will have you registered in no time.



Auckland

Within the Auckland Region under Level 3 our sites are still fully operational whilst maintaining stringent Covid-19 hygiene and distancing protocols.

Whilst our tradeshops for both Fortress and S&T are open for pre-ordered contactless collection and orders, however we do strongly suggest utilising our network of delivery vehicles where possible.

You can contact our helpful sales teams by your usual preferred method using normal telephone numbers or email contacts for order placement.

Our delivery vehicles are operating normal cycles and also maintaining stringent protocols.

The Technical and Specialist support teams are available as required via normal contact options.

Rest of New Zealand

Outside of the Auckland Region our teams and sites are fully open and ready to help whilst adhering to Level 2 protocols.