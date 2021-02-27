Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Steel & Tube Holdings Limited    STU   NZSUTE0001S5

STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(STU)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 02/26
0.99 NZD   -5.71%
02/27STEEL & TUBE : COVID-19 Latest Update 2021
PU
02/17STEEL & TUBE : COVID-19 Latest Update 2021
PU
02/14STEEL & TUBE : COVID-19 Latest Update
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Steel & Tube : COVID-19 Latest Update 2021

02/27/2021 | 09:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2021

Auckland in L3 and Rest of New Zealand at L2

Webshops & Online Ordering

Fortress and S & T Webshops are fully operational and allow a safe and flexible way to place your order at a time that suits you, if you are a trade account customer and have not registered please click here, one of our team will have you registered in no time.

Auckland

Within the Auckland Region under Level 3 our sites are still fully operational whilst maintaining stringent Covid-19 hygiene and distancing protocols.

  • Whilst our tradeshops for both Fortress and S&T are open for pre-ordered contactless collection and orders, however we do strongly suggest utilising our network of delivery vehicles where possible.
  • You can contact our helpful sales teams by your usual preferred method using normal telephone numbers or email contacts for order placement.
  • Our delivery vehicles are operating normal cycles and also maintaining stringent protocols.
  • The Technical and Specialist support teams are available as required via normal contact options.

Rest of New Zealand

Outside of the Auckland Region our teams and sites are fully open and ready to help whilst adhering to Level 2 protocols.

Disclaimer

Steel & Tube Holdings Limited published this content on 28 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2021 02:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
02/27STEEL & TUBE : COVID-19 Latest Update 2021
PU
02/17STEEL & TUBE : COVID-19 Latest Update 2021
PU
02/14STEEL & TUBE : COVID-19 Latest Update
PU
02/10STEEL & TUBE : Procurement Update - February 2020
PU
02/03STEEL & TUBE : March 2021 Price Increase Notification
PU
02/02STEEL & TUBE : FY21 Interim Results to be Announced 26 February 2021
PU
01/21STEEL & TUBE : Appoints Richard Smyth as Chief Financial Officer
PU
2020STEEL & TUBE : Sale and Leaseback of Hautonga Street, Petone
PU
2020STEEL & TUBE : Branch Shutdown Dates Christmas 2020
PU
2020STEEL & TUBE : Trading Update and Half Year Forecast
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 423 M 306 M 306 M
Net income 2021 6,38 M 4,62 M 4,62 M
Net cash 2021 10,1 M 7,34 M 7,34 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,5x
Yield 2021 1,99%
Capitalization 163 M 118 M 118 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 916
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Steel & Tube Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,78 NZD
Last Close Price 0,99 NZD
Spread / Highest target -8,08%
Spread / Average Target -21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Roy Malpass Chief Executive Officer
Gerg Smith Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Susan Marie Paterson Chairman
Stephen Reindler Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Ellis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED6.45%118
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.26.39%25 871
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.29.10%21 933
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION0.00%13 681
JSW STEEL LIMITED2.19%12 834
EVRAZ PLC21.08%11 584
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ