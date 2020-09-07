Steel & Tube : Fly the Flag for Suicide Prevention

Steel & Tube are flying the flag in support of the MATES programme that builds and strengthens communities in the workplace and across the industry - helping our people to be supportive and provide an environment that encourages positive wellbeing.

The impact of this community-based approach then goes beyond the workplace and into our every-day lives.

MATES engage with workers through on-site training and providing those identified as at risk with case management support that connects them to suitable professional support. MATES Field Officers are trained in suicide intervention skills and have experience with the Building and Construction Industry. This allows them to engage easily with the workers on site.