Steel & Tube Holdings Limited

STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(STU)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 09/07
0.58 NZD
Steel & Tube : Fly the Flag for Suicide Prevention

09/07/2020

Steel & Tube are flying the flag in support of the MATES programme that builds and strengthens communities in the workplace and across the industry - helping our people to be supportive and provide an environment that encourages positive wellbeing.

The impact of this community-based approach then goes beyond the workplace and into our every-day lives.

MATES engage with workers through on-site training and providing those identified as at risk with case management support that connects them to suitable professional support. MATES Field Officers are trained in suicide intervention skills and have experience with the Building and Construction Industry. This allows them to engage easily with the workers on site.

Disclaimer

Steel & Tube Holdings Limited published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 21:39:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 410 M 274 M 274 M
Net income 2021 0,85 M 0,57 M 0,57 M
Net cash 2021 1,01 M 0,68 M 0,68 M
P/E ratio 2021 110x
Yield 2021 1,38%
Capitalization 95,7 M 64,1 M 64,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 916
Free-Float 78,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,61 NZD
Last Close Price 0,58 NZD
Spread / Highest target 20,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Malpass Chief Executive Officer
Susan Marie Paterson Chairman
Gerg Smith Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Anne June Urlwin Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Reindler Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED-26.58%64
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-13.24%16 307
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.26.04%12 982
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-12.13%10 504
JSW STEEL LIMITED6.09%9 252
EVRAZ PLC-19.01%6 293
