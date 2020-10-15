Log in
STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(STU)
10/15
0.62 NZD   -1.59%
05:55pSTEEL & TUBE : | Fortress Fasteners New Plymouth is moving
PU
10/01STEEL & TUBE : Update on ASM livestream
PU
09/30STEEL & TUBE : Results of Steel & Tube Holdings Limited Annual Meeting
PU
Steel & Tube : | Fortress Fasteners New Plymouth is moving

10/15/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

We are pleased and excited to let you know our branch (currently located at 62 De Havilland Drive, New Plymouth) is moving 400m around the corner to 21 Swans Rd, Bell Block, New Plymouth.

You can look forward to the same great service and range of Carbon, Stainless Steel and Fortress Fasteners plus other related products all in ournew premises.

We will be fully operational in our new location from Monday 16th November.

Same Great Team...
Same Great Service...
As always we thank you for your custom and understanding, it's all part of our ability to better service the people that matter most, our customers.

We look forward to seeing you soon!

Sarah Karlson
Distribution Manager, Taranaki
Steel & Tube | Fortress Fasteners

Disclaimer

Steel & Tube Holdings Limited published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 21:54:05 UTC

