Steel & Tube Holdings Limited is engaged in the distribution and processing of steel products, fastenings, and metal floor decking. Its segments include Distribution and Infrastructure. Its Distribution business serves the needs of customers across a range of sectors, with a mix of customers from rural to fabricators, manufacturers, and merchants. Within the Distribution business, the primary focus is on the distribution of steel products and fasteners. Within the Infrastructure business, its product is predominately steel product, which is bought and processed/ manufactured in warehouse facilities for project/contract customers. It distributes and manufactures steel products from nuts, bolts, nails, piping, roofing, and farm fencing to structural steel products used in commercial construction, such as purlins, girts, joists, universal beams, and seismic mesh. It engages in markets and projects across infrastructure, heavy and light engineering, and rural sectors, among others.