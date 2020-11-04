Log in
Steel & Tube : Price Increase Notification

11/04/2020 | 03:26pm EST

5th November 2020

Dear valued customer,

In our price increase notice on 30 September, we noted the likelihood of further increases on our structural steel, plate, sheet and coil products towards the end of the year.

Key suppliers have now increased prices and other international prices have climbed significantly. We can no longer absorb these increases and will need to pass them into the market with the following increases;

Effective 7 December 2020

Structural Steel products + 2.5-5%

Carbon plate + 8%

Carbon sheet and coil + 8 - 12%

Should you have any specific questions please don't hesitate to contact your Account Manager or Customer Service Centre.

Yours Sincerely

Marc Hainen
General Manager- Distribution

Mohammed Afroz
General Manager- Roll Forming

PS - You may be aware from recent media reports that international shipping capacity is under some pressure with delays being experienced in a number of trade lanes. As one of New Zealand's largest importers we are well positioned to mitigate this but some delays can be expected. We will keep you informed as the situation evolves.

Disclaimer

Steel & Tube Holdings Limited published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 20:25:05 UTC

