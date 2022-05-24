Steel & Tube : Price Increase Notification - May 2022

25 May 2022

Dear Valued Customer,



We have recently been advised of price increases from a number of major suppliers including New Zealand Steel and Pacific Steel. In addition, the NZ dollar has weakened against the US Dollar over the last 6-8 weeks increasing steel and international shipping costs in NZ dollar terms.



Whilst we continue to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate impacts, we will now need to lift prices by the following approximate amounts;



Effective 1 June 2022

Purlin Products 21%



Effective 1 July 2022

Narrow Heavy plate 10%

Narrow Light plate 5%

Wide plate 14%

Sheet & Coil 8%

Pipe & Hollows 5%

Reinforcing Bar 6%

Reinforcing Mesh 7%

Selected palletised products and local freight 4-8%

Bayonet underlay, mesh and netting 8-10%

Axxis Steel Framing 11%

ComFlor 21%



Effective 15 August 2022

Colorsteel Roofing Profiles (including Matte) + flashings, ridge, gutter 10%

Zincalume & Galvanised Roofing Profiles 8%

Altimate Roofing Profiles 25%

Dridex Roofing Profiles 13%

We acknowledge the volatile and inflationary steel pricing environment and trust the early notice and transparency is helpful in your business. Further useful information on the market dynamics driving the steel industry pricing can be read in our "Procurement Update" which will be updated early in June and can be found on www.steelandtube.co.nz



If you have any queries, please contact your Account Manager or our Customer Experience Centre. Thankyou for your ongoing custom.



Mo Afroz

General Manager - Rollforming



Marc Hainen

General Manager - Distribution