Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Steel & Tube Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STU   NZSUTE0001S5

STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(STU)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  05-23
1.370 NZD   -0.72%
05/24STEEL & TUBE : Price Increase Notification - May 2022
PU
05/19PINK SHIRT DAY 2022 : Speaking Up & Standing Against Bullying
PU
05/16COMFLOR : Simple & Collaborative Design for Summerset Retirement Village
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Steel & Tube : Price Increase Notification - May 2022

05/24/2022 | 11:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

25 May 2022

Dear Valued Customer,

We have recently been advised of price increases from a number of major suppliers including New Zealand Steel and Pacific Steel. In addition, the NZ dollar has weakened against the US Dollar over the last 6-8 weeks increasing steel and international shipping costs in NZ dollar terms.

Whilst we continue to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate impacts, we will now need to lift prices by the following approximate amounts;

Effective 1 June 2022

  • Purlin Products 21%


Effective 1 July 2022

  • Narrow Heavy plate 10%
  • Narrow Light plate 5%
  • Wide plate 14%
  • Sheet & Coil 8%
  • Pipe & Hollows 5%
  • Reinforcing Bar 6%
  • Reinforcing Mesh 7%
  • Selected palletised products and local freight 4-8%
  • Bayonet underlay, mesh and netting 8-10%
  • Axxis Steel Framing 11%
  • ComFlor 21%


Effective 15 August 2022

  • Colorsteel Roofing Profiles (including Matte) + flashings, ridge, gutter 10%
  • Zincalume & Galvanised Roofing Profiles 8%
  • Altimate Roofing Profiles 25%
  • Dridex Roofing Profiles 13%

We acknowledge the volatile and inflationary steel pricing environment and trust the early notice and transparency is helpful in your business. Further useful information on the market dynamics driving the steel industry pricing can be read in our "Procurement Update" which will be updated early in June and can be found on www.steelandtube.co.nz

If you have any queries, please contact your Account Manager or our Customer Experience Centre. Thankyou for your ongoing custom.

Mo Afroz
General Manager - Rollforming

Marc Hainen
General Manager - Distribution

Disclaimer

Steel & Tube Holdings Limited published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2022 03:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
05/24STEEL & TUBE : Price Increase Notification - May 2022
PU
05/19PINK SHIRT DAY 2022 : Speaking Up & Standing Against Bullying
PU
05/16COMFLOR : Simple & Collaborative Design for Summerset Retirement Village
PU
05/10CASE STUDY : Milton Harward Construction Deploy TJEP Gas 100mm Framers & Staplers On-Site
PU
05/03STEEL & TUBE : Brings Innovative Seismic Wire Brace System, Zip Clip, to New Zealand
PU
04/27OUR PEOPLE : Introducing Wayne Foulkes, Area Manager – Tauranga
PU
04/18STEEL & TUBE : Brings TJEP Products for Tradespeople to New Zealand From Kyocera Unimerco ..
PU
04/04STEEL & TUBE : Achieves SSC Gold Certification
PU
03/27OUR PEOPLE : Jason Lemoto, Distribution Manager – Nelson
PU
03/21STEEL & TUBE : Procurement Update - March 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 583 M 375 M 375 M
Net income 2022 30,0 M 19,3 M 19,3 M
Net Debt 2022 42,3 M 27,2 M 27,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,49x
Yield 2022 8,54%
Capitalization 226 M 145 M 145 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 870
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Steel & Tube Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,37 NZD
Average target price 1,47 NZD
Spread / Average Target 7,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Roy Malpass Chief Executive Officer
Richard Smyth Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Susan Marie Paterson Chairman
Stephen Reindler Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Ellis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.61%147
NUCOR10.65%33 606
ARCELORMITTAL1.35%26 755
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.5.28%17 519
TATA STEEL LIMITED-9.47%16 136
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION13.10%15 314