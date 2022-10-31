Steel & Tube : Separating the Supply and Installation of Reinforcing

Unlike the rest of the world, for over two decades the preferred model in New Zealand has been a combined "Supply & Install" model, with the reinforcing supplier managing both the steel supply and installation labour at project sites across the country.

At Steel & Tube we have however been guided by what the market is doing and have for a while now been engaging with our clients in a "Supply Only" model, as well as offering them the option of directly engaging a trusted third-party installation partner to undertake the installation. This model gives Builders the opportunity to be more discerning when choosing their steel fixers and to manage costs more effectively, which is achieved by not having to absorb additional margins from the product supplier for having to manage the installation scope.

Due to our clients already having a presence on site, they have a direct line of communication with the steel fixers, which ensures better productivity, having a stronger influence in the quality of the installation and much faster resolution of any unforeseen issues which may arise during installation. This in turn allows the reinforcing supplier to solely focus on doing what they do best: ensuring an on-time and efficient supply of high quality reinforcing materials to the project site.

Most Builders are realizing the cost, quality and many other benefits of being in control of the reinforcing installation, as it allows them to better plan and manage the work and also enhance the sequencing with other trades.

Reinforcing appears to be one of the very few trades which has in recent times been treated differently than other trades in this respect. Generally, the Builder would have direct control over the labour and quality for many parts of the building envelope and fit-out. However, when it comes to the reinforcing trade (which is key to the integrity of the structure and always on the critical path of the project), for some unknown reason the generally accepted practice has been to combine the installation with the supply. The market is however rapidly changing, with more and more Builders preferring to bring this key trade under their own control for all the above-mentioned reasons, with some even employing their own installation crews which get moved around to all their different project sites.

Even if operating under separate subcontract agreements when it comes to the supply and installation scope, Steel & Tube realises that it's also important to maintain continued collaboration between these two trades to ensure the installation team is kept informed in advance of when reinforcing materials will be delivered. We therefore actively engage with the installation subcontractor when arranging our deliveries to site and maintain open lines of communication throughout the project.

Steel & Tube have recently invested in 3D modelling software. The generation of a 3D model allows the identification of any clashes and design errors and also identifies cast-in components, penetrations and services upfront.

We have undertaken a significant revolution on how reinforcing detailing is approached and managed internally and we are now moving towards implementing a full 3D BIM modelling process for the reinforcing detailing which will add significant value and support to our projects from the estimation phase through to site installation. We believe 3D BIM modelling will minimize detailing mistakes and clashes at site, reduce the need for urgently ordering replacement bars (which in turn helps to avoid budget overruns) and will assist the important reinforcing trade to keep up with the construction programme.

A 3D BIM model will not only provide the standard information usually contained in a drawing but will also create a central internal database containing all the reinforcing information related to the project and will interface with our production teams and machinery to guarantee the final product 100% matches the 3D model, minimizing human error and maintaining a consistent level of accuracy.

Early steel detailer involvement and digital modelling is bringing clear cost and time advantages to some of our recent projects. As reinforcing specialists, we can add real value by modelling the steel during developed design. It allows the whole team to front foot issues, improve co-ordination, buildability and sequencing.

3D modelling allows us to tackle any type of project, from a small private residential job to a multistorey building or a large highway bridge structure, making it the perfect tool to answer our Clients' needs, maximize our efficiency and deliver projects with consistent confidence.

The generation of a 3D BIM model gives us the capacity to streamline the entire manufacturing process and adds value in many different areas, including:

Consultation during the design process with designers/consultants

Fast and accurate generation of detail sheets and shop drawings

Accurate forecast of final tonnage early on in the process

Less errors during fabrication of materials in the workshop

Identification of opportunities to prefabricate materials in the workshop and at site

Assisting the installation team at site with visualisation of the reinforcing in 3D on a tablet or other device

Our ability to seamlessly integrate with other BIM software, to share the 3D model in various formats and the ability to load external models from other disciplines, allows us to run inter-trade clash checks before any of the materials are manufactured, resulting in significant savings in time and cost for the project on site.